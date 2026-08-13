Actor’s Secret Divorce Revealed After Marrying New Wife

Professional golfer Jessica Bang has died at the age of 18 from a brain hemorrhage, according to the WPGA Tour of Australasia. “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the WPGA Tour of Australasia and the broader Australian golf community are with Jessica’s family, friends and all those who knew and loved her at this incredibly difficult time,” the organization said in a statement. Her cousins say she suddenly collapsed while preparing for the KLPGA Tour’s International Qualifying Tournament on Aug. 1, and underwent emergency brain surgery at a Bangkok hospital. After surgery, Bang was placed on life support. Her cousins started a GoFundMe to raise funds to help transport her back to Australia. They updated the page after Bang died Thursday morning: “We are truly heartbroken by this news. However, we would like to continue to remember Jessica and celebrate her achievements, passion, and dedication to golf,” they wrote. “As her cousins, we will forever cherish the time and memories we shared with Jessica. Her sense of humor, together with her cheerful and vibrant personality, will always be remembered and treasured by our family.”
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- 1Rising Golf Star Dies at 18 After Shock Medical IncidentGONE TOO SOONShowing a promising future in golf, Jessica earned the nickname “Rookie Bang.”
- 2Police Make Wild Discovery Inside Abandoned SailboatPURRFECTLY SUSPICIOUSThere were even more surprises as authorities searched the vessel for several more days.
Shop with ScoutedBeauty Editors Love Martha Stewart's Line-Smoothing SerumGOOD GLOWStewart’s biotech-backed beauty brand is already garnering a cult following.
- 3Actor’s Secret Divorce Revealed After Marrying New WifeMOVED ONMichael Shannon has kept his relationship with photographer Christy Bush largely out of the public eye.
- 4U.S. Boy, 8, Unexpectedly Reels in Frightening FishONE BIG BITEThe Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission warned that this catch reflects a greater issue within the community.
Shop with ScoutedThis Digestive Enzyme Tackles Bloating Before the First BiteBLOAT BANISHERFodzyme’s sprinkleable powder supplement prevents discomfort from consuming FODMAPs like wheat, lactose, and garlic.
- 5Grammy Winner Accuses His Sister of Kicking Him Out of BandBAD BLOODA member of the Grammy-winning band says he was kicked out the day after his birthday.
- 6Scientists Make ‘Demon’ Species Discovery Under Army BaseSTRANGER FINSScientists said the discovery is “a little like finding a new kind of big cat.”
- 7Delta Air Lines Flight Forced to Turn Back Over Cabin OdorSHORT HAULIt was in the air for less than two minutes.
- 8United Jet Makes Emergency Landing Over Mid-Flight IssueTRANSATLANTIC TURMOILThe cockpit glass shattered high above the Atlantic Ocean.
Shop with ScoutedThis Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLCDAILY DOSEThe daily wellness shot helps reduce bloating, improve regularity, and boost energy while protecting the liver from toxins.
- 9Passenger Jet Declares Emergency in Severe ThunderstormsLONG WAY ROUNDThe grim weather left the aircraft pushing its fuel reserves to the brink.
- 10Delta Flight Disrupted by ‘Unusual’ WiFi AlertTHE WRONG CONNECTIONAn unauthorized Wi-Fi network briefly disrupted a Delta flight.
Police in Washington state have rescued dozens of cats and kittens found on an abandoned sailboat. The Tacoma Police Department originally described their “unexpected” August 6 discovery of what they believed was around 30 felines after responding to reports of an abandoned boat in the waters off Owen Beach. Many of the cats onboard were frightened and malnourished and needed medical care. Over the coming days, the department posted more updates to social media about the investigation, including confirming that there were at least 60 cats on the boat. In its latest post, the Tacoma Police Department said that while they believe all the cats are accounted for, “as any cat owner knows, cats are exceptionally good at hiding.” It added: “Because there is always a possibility that a cat may remain onboard, our work isn’t quite finished. The department will continue operating under the authority of the search warrant and will make additional trips to the vessel this week to ensure no cats are left behind.” The investigation into why the boat was abandoned, how the cats ended up on board, and where they came from is ongoing.
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If there’s one person whose skincare routine deserves our attention, it’s probably Martha Stewart. The lifestyle mogul has spent decades teaching us how to set a table, decorate a home, and roast the perfect chicken. And, considering her famously radiant complexion at 84, she may have accidentally become one of beauty’s most convincing ambassadors too. After five years of development alongside board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, Stewart launched Elm Biosciences in late 2025. Nearly a year later, the biotech-driven brand’s hero product (the A3O Elemental Serum) has already established itself as a favorite among beauty editors and skincare devotees alike.
The $135 serum is powered by the brand’s patent-pending A3O Complex, an antioxidant designed to target UV damage, discoloration, dehydration, and irritation. It’s formulated as a gentler, more stable alternative to traditional vitamin C, making it a game-changer for sensitive skin. The formula is also infused with line-smoothing hyaluronic acid to lock in hydration, squalane to support the skin barrier, vitamin E to soothe, and blue tansy to help lift redness and discoloration.
According to editors and reviewers, the texture is just as impressive as the ingredient list. The lightweight serum sinks in almost instantly without leaving behind a sticky finish, making it easy to layer under sunscreen and makeup (a rarity for vitamin C serums).
There’s no shortage of celebrity-backed beauty brands on the market these days, but Stewart’s Elm Biosciences feels substance-over-star-power. Rather than relying on her name alone, the brand has built its debut around an innovative formula that delivers real skincare benefits. At $135, it’s certainly a splurge, but if looking even a little more like Martha Stewart is the goal, this serum might be money well spent.
Read our full review of Elm Biosciences here.
Actor’s Secret Divorce Revealed After Marrying New Wife
Michael Shannon has married photographer Christy Bush after a quiet divorce from his ex-wife. Shannon, 52, married Bush, 55, according to Page Six, which obtained a marriage license for the couple dated July 27. The Kentucky actor and the photographer, who was previously married to Interpol drummer Sam Fogarino, 58, wed in Bush’s hometown of Athens, Georgia. The nuptials allegedly had a guest list that included “famous friends and industry people.” The Knives Out actor was last seen with his ex-wife, Kate Arrington, 51, with whom he shares two daughters, Sylvia and Marion, in November 2024. The couple met through their shared theater industry and started dating in 2002, eventually marrying in 2017, but are believed to have split in 2022. The timeline of Shannon and Bush’s relationship and engagement is unknown.
A young Pennsylvania boy unexpectedly caught a piranha while fishing with his father on Saturday. “At this point you can’t put anything past Seamus,” the boy’s father, Michael Coffey, wrote in a Facebook post. “Today he caught a 2lb red belly piranha out of the Ridley Park Lake! Of all things.” Eight-year-old Seamus and his father were fishing in a lake about 20 miles from Philadelphia when they caught the razor-tooth predator. The young boy, passionate about wildlife, said he quickly identified the creature because he watched educational YouTube videos. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission confirmed the catch was a piranha, a scary-looking fish native to South America. Mike Parker, spokesperson for the agency, added that the piranha catch reflected a greater issue for the Pennsylvania community—people owning pets that they cannot care for and releasing them into the wild. “I think a lot of times people do, you know, they have a dream: I want to own an exotic fish or a snake or an alligator, and it’s cute when it’s small,” Parker said. “But maybe they can’t afford that or house it anymore, and they decide maybe this is someone else’s problem.”
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Summer is officially here, which means your schedule is probably brimming with backyard barbecues, vacation dinners, ice cream outings, and impromptu happy hours for the next couple of months. While these warm-weather (and often food-focused) festivities are fun, they can make it a little more challenging to navigate digestive sensitivities. If foods like garlic, onions, dairy, legumes, or wheat tend to leave you feeling bloated or uncomfortable, Fodzyme may be worth adding to your travel bag before your next food-filled adventure.
Designed for the roughly 35 million Americans living with IBS or FODMAP (fermentable carbohydrates like fructans and lactose that are difficult for the small intestine to absorb) sensitivity, Fodzyme is a clinically vetted digestive enzyme powder formulated to help break down common FODMAP carbohydrates (including fructans, GOS, and lactose) that are often associated with digestive symptoms such as bloating, gas, abdominal discomfort, constipation, and diarrhea.
Unlike conventional digestive enzyme capsules and tablets, Fodzyme is sprinkled directly onto your meal before eating, allowing the enzymes to begin breaking down FODMAPs before they’re consumed. The proprietary blend includes fructan hydrolase, an enzyme that targets fructans found in foods like garlic, onions, and wheat, alongside alpha-galactosidase for beans and legumes and lactase for dairy.
Available in both a 60-serving Home Kit and convenient single-serve On-the-Go packets, Fodzyme is designed to make eating out, traveling, and special occasions a little less… uncomfortable. The powder format also sets it apart from many digestive enzyme supplements on the market, as it’s formulated to work directly on food before ingestion rather than after you’ve swallowed a capsule. If digestive discomfort has you thinking twice before ordering your favorite pasta, pizza, garlic bread, or ice cream this summer, it’s time to give sprinkle-on-anything Fodzyme a try.
Neil Perry has accused his sister Kimberly Perry of forcing him out of The Band Perry after he objected to her husband joining the Grammy-winning country group. Neil, 36, said on Wednesday that Kimberly approached him about reviving the band after its 2023 hiatus. With their brother Reid initially uninterested, Neil said Kimberly gave him three options: continue as a duo, hold auditions or bring in her husband, Johnny Costello. “I was fine with the first two,” Neil wrote on Instagram. Neil said Reid later returned to the group through conversations he was not part of, and he was given three days to decide whether to continue. “Weeks later, I was terminated. The day after my birthday,” Neil wrote. He also claimed he lost his financial interest and access to a business he had spent years helping build. Reid ultimately left The Band Perry, which is best known for “If I Die Young,” in October 2025 to become a talent manager. Kimberly and Costello have since continued releasing music under The Band Perry name. Kimberly previously told Rolling Stone she believed her brothers supported the new lineup and said there was “always an open seat for a brother” if either wanted to return. Neil disputed that account, writing: “Then I watched a story emerge that didn’t resemble the one I lived.”
Scientists have discovered a bizarre new “demon cavefish” species beneath a heavily monitored U.S. Army base in Alabama. The eyeless, colorless fish, which appears faintly electric blue, was found in Bobcat Cave beneath Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, according to a UAH press release from July. “This is one of the last places we’d have bet on it,” lead researcher Matthew L. Niemiller said. He called finding a new freshwater fish genus in eastern North America “a little like finding a new kind of big cat.” The discovery is particularly striking because the cave has been monitored at least quarterly for more than 30 years. Researchers named the new genus Demogorgonichthys arcanus—a reference to the mythical “Demogorgon” from Dungeons & Dragons and Stranger Things, with arcanus meaning “hidden” or “secret.” The fish evolved its lack of eyes and pigment independently from the Southern Cavefish, which also lives in Bobcat Cave. “This is the part I find most remarkable,” Niemiller said, adding that the Demogorgonichthys arcanus “found its own separate way into the underground world and lost its eyes and pigment independently, millions of years apart.” Niemiller added: “The ‘Demon Cavefish’ is a reminder that our inventories are far from finished, even in well-explored places.”
A Delta Air Lines flight has been forced to turn around due to a strange cabin smell. Flight 1334 had been due to head to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on a morning flight on Thursday, but turned back to Atlanta after someone onboard feared they may have smelled smoke. Flight tracking software FlightRadar24 indicates that the Airbus A321 was airborne for only about 1.5 minutes. “The flight crew followed established procedures, and the aircraft landed normally without incident,” a spokesperson for the carrier told CBS News. “Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and crew, and we apologize to our customers for the delay in their travels.” No further information about the potential cause of the smell has been given at the time of writing. According to flight tracking software FlightAware, the eight-year-old A321 took off again around three hours after its original departure time, bound for Florida.
A transatlantic United Airlines jet was forced to abort its flight and make an emergency landing after mid-air structural damage left its cockpit compromised. United Airlines Flight 108, a Boeing 787-8 carrying 175 passengers to Munich, Germany, was less than two hours into its journey from Virginia’s Washington Dulles International Airport when disaster struck. Flight tracking records reveal the jet abruptly pulled a U-turn over the Atlantic Ocean, making a mad dash for Boston Logan International Airport. Emergency responders met the wide-body aircraft on the tarmac just before 9:30 p.m. Federal Aviation Administration regulators confirmed the crew made an urgent call after reporting a “cracked windshield,” prompting an official investigation into the scare. United Airlines scrambled to downplay the drama, insisting the diversion was simply to “address damage to the outer layer of the multilayered windshield” and emphasizing that aircraft glass is engineered to safely handle such failures. The flight was ultimately canceled, leaving stranded travelers relying on hotel vouchers, meal tickets, and fresh travel arrangements. Authorities have not revealed what damaged the glass.
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When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.
In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.
Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.
If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.
A spate of powerful thunderstorms forced an American Airlines plane to circle two airports until it began running dangerously low on fuel. The American Eagle Embraer E175 was headed for Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Kentucky, from Dallas-Fort Worth International in Texas when grim weather set in, and it was diverted to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, also in Kentucky. The storms followed the six-year-old plane, however, and forced it to miss two approaches to Louisville on two separate runways. By the time it finally landed at Evansville Regional, an altogether different airport in Indiana, the crew had warned ground control that they only had around a half hour of flying left in the tank. The three-pass flyaround was then followed by a further final leg to Louisville after refueling and waiting out the weather—bringing the presumably rather disoriented passengers to their originally intended destination after an overall delay of more than three hours.
Delta Air Lines shut down Wi-Fi on a Las Vegas-to-Atlanta flight Monday after an unauthorized network appeared onboard. Social media posts claimed a rogue network called “Delta WiFi Fast” appeared on the flight, which was carrying several passengers who had attended a cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas. Those claims have not been confirmed by Delta, but the airline said none of its systems were hacked and no aircraft operating systems were affected. “Safety of flight was never in question and no aircraft operating systems were affected,” Delta told Fox News Digital, adding that it is investigating the incident with federal authorities and aviation regulators. The crew disabled the plane’s Wi-Fi for about 30 minutes while the flight continued normally to Atlanta. Air traffic control did not declare an emergency. Travel expert Lee Abbamonte told the New York Post an unauthorized network on a commercial flight is “pretty unusual” and urged passengers to connect only to the airline’s verified network.