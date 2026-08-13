U.S. Boy, 8, Unexpectedly Reels in Frightening Fish

Police in Washington state have rescued dozens of cats and kittens found on an abandoned sailboat. The Tacoma Police Department originally described their “unexpected” August 6 discovery of what they believed was around 30 felines after responding to reports of an abandoned boat in the waters off Owen Beach. Many of the cats onboard were frightened and malnourished and needed medical care. Over the coming days, the department posted more updates to social media about the investigation, including confirming that there were at least 60 cats on the boat. In its latest post, the Tacoma Police Department said that while they believe all the cats are accounted for, “as any cat owner knows, cats are exceptionally good at hiding.” It added: “Because there is always a possibility that a cat may remain onboard, our work isn’t quite finished. The department will continue operating under the authority of the search warrant and will make additional trips to the vessel this week to ensure no cats are left behind.” The investigation into why the boat was abandoned, how the cats ended up on board, and where they came from is ongoing.
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- 1Police Make Wild Discovery Inside Abandoned SailboatPURRFECTLY SUSPICIOUSThere were even more surprises as authorities searched the vessel for several more days.
- 2Grammy Winner Accuses His Sister of Kicking Him Out of BandBAD BLOODA member of the Grammy-winning band says he was kicked out the day after his birthday.
Shop with ScoutedBeauty Editors Love Martha Stewart's Line-Smoothing SerumGOOD GLOWStewart’s biotech-backed beauty brand is already garnering a cult following.
- 3U.S. Boy, 8, Unexpectedly Reels in Frightening FishONE BIG BITEThe Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission warned that this catch reflects a greater issue within the community.
- 4United Jet Makes Emergency Landing Over Mid-Flight IssueTRANSATLANTIC TURMOILThe cockpit glass shattered high above the Atlantic Ocean.
Shop with ScoutedThis Digestive Enzyme Tackles Bloating Before the First BiteBLOAT BANISHERFodzyme’s sprinkleable powder supplement prevents discomfort from consuming FODMAPs like wheat, lactose, and garlic.
- 5Scientists Make ‘Demon’ Species Discovery Under Army BaseSTRANGER FINSScientists said the discovery is “a little like finding a new kind of big cat.”
- 6Passenger Jet Declares Emergency in Severe ThunderstormsLONG WAY ROUNDThe grim weather left the aircraft pushing its fuel reserves to the brink.
- 7Delta Flight Disrupted by ‘Unusual’ WiFi AlertTHE WRONG CONNECTIONAn unauthorized Wi-Fi network briefly disrupted a Delta flight.
- 8Giant Volcano Eruption Causes Air Travel ChaosMOUNTAIN OF PROBLEMSLava and ash have been spewing out of the volcano for more than a week.
Shop with ScoutedThis Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLCDAILY DOSEThe daily wellness shot helps reduce bloating, improve regularity, and boost energy while protecting the liver from toxins.
- 9Helicopter Crash Kills 2 and Triggers EvacuationCRIMINAL INVESTIGATION?The Apache went down during a routine training flight.
- 10Actress Breaks Silence on ‘Excruciating’ Psych Ward VisitLOCKED UPThe ‘Blue Blood’ star says the seven hours she spent inside were the “most excruciating” of her life.
Neil Perry has accused his sister Kimberly Perry of forcing him out of The Band Perry after he objected to her husband joining the Grammy-winning country group. Neil, 36, said on Wednesday that Kimberly approached him about reviving the band after its 2023 hiatus. With their brother Reid initially uninterested, Neil said Kimberly gave him three options: continue as a duo, hold auditions or bring in her husband, Johnny Costello. “I was fine with the first two,” Neil wrote on Instagram. Neil said Reid later returned to the group through conversations he was not part of, and he was given three days to decide whether to continue. “Weeks later, I was terminated. The day after my birthday,” Neil wrote. He also claimed he lost his financial interest and access to a business he had spent years helping build. Reid ultimately left The Band Perry, which is best known for “If I Die Young,” in October 2025 to become a talent manager. Kimberly and Costello have since continued releasing music under The Band Perry name. Kimberly previously told Rolling Stone she believed her brothers supported the new lineup and said there was “always an open seat for a brother” if either wanted to return. Neil disputed that account, writing: “Then I watched a story emerge that didn’t resemble the one I lived.”
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If there’s one person whose skincare routine deserves our attention, it’s probably Martha Stewart. The lifestyle mogul has spent decades teaching us how to set a table, decorate a home, and roast the perfect chicken. And, considering her famously radiant complexion at 84, she may have accidentally become one of beauty’s most convincing ambassadors too. After five years of development alongside board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, Stewart launched Elm Biosciences in late 2025. Nearly a year later, the biotech-driven brand’s hero product (the A3O Elemental Serum) has already established itself as a favorite among beauty editors and skincare devotees alike.
The $135 serum is powered by the brand’s patent-pending A3O Complex, an antioxidant designed to target UV damage, discoloration, dehydration, and irritation. It’s formulated as a gentler, more stable alternative to traditional vitamin C, making it a game-changer for sensitive skin. The formula is also infused with line-smoothing hyaluronic acid to lock in hydration, squalane to support the skin barrier, vitamin E to soothe, and blue tansy to help lift redness and discoloration.
According to editors and reviewers, the texture is just as impressive as the ingredient list. The lightweight serum sinks in almost instantly without leaving behind a sticky finish, making it easy to layer under sunscreen and makeup (a rarity for vitamin C serums).
There’s no shortage of celebrity-backed beauty brands on the market these days, but Stewart’s Elm Biosciences feels substance-over-star-power. Rather than relying on her name alone, the brand has built its debut around an innovative formula that delivers real skincare benefits. At $135, it’s certainly a splurge, but if looking even a little more like Martha Stewart is the goal, this serum might be money well spent.
Read our full review of Elm Biosciences here.
U.S. Boy, 8, Unexpectedly Reels in Frightening Fish
A young Pennsylvania boy unexpectedly caught a piranha while fishing with his father on Saturday. “At this point you can’t put anything past Seamus,” the boy’s father, Michael Coffey, wrote in a Facebook post. “Today he caught a 2lb red belly piranha out of the Ridley Park Lake! Of all things.” Eight-year-old Seamus and his father were fishing in a lake about 20 miles from Philadelphia when they caught the razor-tooth predator. The young boy, passionate about wildlife, said he quickly identified the creature because he watched educational YouTube videos. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission confirmed the catch was a piranha, a scary-looking fish native to South America. Mike Parker, spokesperson for the agency, added that the piranha catch reflected a greater issue for the Pennsylvania community—people owning pets that they cannot care for and releasing them into the wild. “I think a lot of times people do, you know, they have a dream: I want to own an exotic fish or a snake or an alligator, and it’s cute when it’s small,” Parker said. “But maybe they can’t afford that or house it anymore, and they decide maybe this is someone else’s problem.”
A transatlantic United Airlines jet was forced to abort its flight and make an emergency landing after mid-air structural damage left its cockpit compromised. United Airlines Flight 108, a Boeing 787-8 carrying 175 passengers to Munich, Germany, was less than two hours into its journey from Virginia’s Washington Dulles International Airport when disaster struck. Flight tracking records reveal the jet abruptly pulled a U-turn over the Atlantic Ocean, making a mad dash for Boston Logan International Airport. Emergency responders met the wide-body aircraft on the tarmac just before 9:30 p.m. Federal Aviation Administration regulators confirmed the crew made an urgent call after reporting a “cracked windshield,” prompting an official investigation into the scare. United Airlines scrambled to downplay the drama, insisting the diversion was simply to “address damage to the outer layer of the multilayered windshield” and emphasizing that aircraft glass is engineered to safely handle such failures. The flight was ultimately canceled, leaving stranded travelers relying on hotel vouchers, meal tickets, and fresh travel arrangements. Authorities have not revealed what damaged the glass.
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Summer is officially here, which means your schedule is probably brimming with backyard barbecues, vacation dinners, ice cream outings, and impromptu happy hours for the next couple of months. While these warm-weather (and often food-focused) festivities are fun, they can make it a little more challenging to navigate digestive sensitivities. If foods like garlic, onions, dairy, legumes, or wheat tend to leave you feeling bloated or uncomfortable, Fodzyme may be worth adding to your travel bag before your next food-filled adventure.
Designed for the roughly 35 million Americans living with IBS or FODMAP (fermentable carbohydrates like fructans and lactose that are difficult for the small intestine to absorb) sensitivity, Fodzyme is a clinically vetted digestive enzyme powder formulated to help break down common FODMAP carbohydrates (including fructans, GOS, and lactose) that are often associated with digestive symptoms such as bloating, gas, abdominal discomfort, constipation, and diarrhea.
Unlike conventional digestive enzyme capsules and tablets, Fodzyme is sprinkled directly onto your meal before eating, allowing the enzymes to begin breaking down FODMAPs before they’re consumed. The proprietary blend includes fructan hydrolase, an enzyme that targets fructans found in foods like garlic, onions, and wheat, alongside alpha-galactosidase for beans and legumes and lactase for dairy.
Available in both a 60-serving Home Kit and convenient single-serve On-the-Go packets, Fodzyme is designed to make eating out, traveling, and special occasions a little less… uncomfortable. The powder format also sets it apart from many digestive enzyme supplements on the market, as it’s formulated to work directly on food before ingestion rather than after you’ve swallowed a capsule. If digestive discomfort has you thinking twice before ordering your favorite pasta, pizza, garlic bread, or ice cream this summer, it’s time to give sprinkle-on-anything Fodzyme a try.
Scientists have discovered a bizarre new “demon cavefish” species beneath a heavily monitored U.S. Army base in Alabama. The eyeless, colorless fish, which appears faintly electric blue, was found in Bobcat Cave beneath Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, according to a UAH press release from July. “This is one of the last places we’d have bet on it,” lead researcher Matthew L. Niemiller said. He called finding a new freshwater fish genus in eastern North America “a little like finding a new kind of big cat.” The discovery is particularly striking because the cave has been monitored at least quarterly for more than 30 years. Researchers named the new genus Demogorgonichthys arcanus—a reference to the mythical “Demogorgon” from Dungeons & Dragons and Stranger Things, with arcanus meaning “hidden” or “secret.” The fish evolved its lack of eyes and pigment independently from the Southern Cavefish, which also lives in Bobcat Cave. “This is the part I find most remarkable,” Niemiller said, adding that the Demogorgonichthys arcanus “found its own separate way into the underground world and lost its eyes and pigment independently, millions of years apart.” Niemiller added: “The ‘Demon Cavefish’ is a reminder that our inventories are far from finished, even in well-explored places.”
A spate of powerful thunderstorms forced an American Airlines plane to circle two airports until it began running dangerously low on fuel. The American Eagle Embraer E175 was headed for Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Kentucky, from Dallas-Fort Worth International in Texas when grim weather set in, and it was diverted to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, also in Kentucky. The storms followed the six-year-old plane, however, and forced it to miss two approaches to Louisville on two separate runways. By the time it finally landed at Evansville Regional, an altogether different airport in Indiana, the crew had warned ground control that they only had around a half hour of flying left in the tank. The three-pass flyaround was then followed by a further final leg to Louisville after refueling and waiting out the weather—bringing the presumably rather disoriented passengers to their originally intended destination after an overall delay of more than three hours.
Delta Air Lines shut down Wi-Fi on a Las Vegas-to-Atlanta flight Monday after an unauthorized network appeared onboard. Social media posts claimed a rogue network called “Delta WiFi Fast” appeared on the flight, which was carrying several passengers who had attended a cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas. Those claims have not been confirmed by Delta, but the airline said none of its systems were hacked and no aircraft operating systems were affected. “Safety of flight was never in question and no aircraft operating systems were affected,” Delta told Fox News Digital, adding that it is investigating the incident with federal authorities and aviation regulators. The crew disabled the plane’s Wi-Fi for about 30 minutes while the flight continued normally to Atlanta. Air traffic control did not declare an emergency. Travel expert Lee Abbamonte told the New York Post an unauthorized network on a commercial flight is “pretty unusual” and urged passengers to connect only to the airline’s verified network.
Hundreds of flights have been canceled following the eruption of Europe’s largest volcano. Mount Etna, located on the Italian island of Sicily, has caused major travel chaos after it began spewing ash and lava on August 6. On Wednesday, Sicily’s Catania airport, the fifth-largest transport hub in Italy, confirmed that all flights will be suspended until Friday at least as dust and ash continue to billow from the volcano. The closure of the airport has left thousands of travelers in limbo during the peak summer season, and is adding additional pressure on some of Italy’s other airports. Mount Etna is the most active volcano in Europe, and frequently forces the closure of Catania airport. Marco Viccaro, president of the Italian Volcanological Association, said that current activity from Mount Etna is more intense than usual. “This suggests that deeper, gas-rich magma is playing a more active role, making the fragmentation process more efficient and leading to increased ash production, which is severely disrupting air traffic to and from Catania airport,” he added. The volcanic ash from Mount Etna has been spotted in neighboring Malta and elsewhere across the Mediterranean.
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When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.
In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.
Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.
If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.
An Army attack helicopter crashed into a field in central Texas, killing both people aboard and igniting a wildfire that forced nearby homes to be evacuated. The AH-64 Apache went down during a routine training flight, according to a military official who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity. No cause of the crash has been announced, and the Army’s criminal investigation division is leading the probe. The helicopter did not strike any homes or other structures, according to Cliff Coleman, a spokesman for the local sheriff’s office. But the crash was violent enough to leave a charred field, and wreckage engulfed in flames. “You could tell it was a violent crash,” Coleman said. “Our immediate priority is securing the site and supporting the initial response efforts,” Brig. Gen. Ethan Diven, the acting commanding general, said. “Our thoughts are with the crew and their families as we await further information.” The Apache has been a mainstay of the U.S. military since its first deployment in 1984. Its two-person crew sits in tandem, with the pilot behind the co-pilot gunner.
Jennifer Esposito has broken her silence after spending time in a psych ward. The actress told the Heel Squad podcast that her time inside was “seven of the most excruciating hours of [her] entire life.” The Blue Blood alum revealed that she even threatened to “jump out of a window” after several misdiagnoses. “[They] put a label of crazy on so quickly because they don’t understand, like, anything beyond their pills,” she said. “And I thought, ‘If I ever get out of here, I have to do something.’” The actress recalled being misdiagnosed with IBS and MS before her current diagnosis of Celiac disease—an autoimmune disease triggered by an intolerance to gluten. Esposito, 53, also recalled experiencing depression, panic attacks, and constantly feeling sick. When she finally went to the doctor, she learned her liver was failing and that the doctor was “not so sure how she was alive.”