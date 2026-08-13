Bomb Squad Deployed in D.C. Over Sex Toy Mistaken as Bomb
Bomb squad personnel in Washington, D.C., shut down an entire city street over a suspicious device that was discovered to be an X-rated toy. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, when a person left a “blue-and-black electronic device” with exposed wires behind a city firehouse, according to an incident report obtained by Fox 5. Officials told WUSA9 that a witness reported someone placed a suspicious package inside a trash can outside the Tenleytown fire station. The Metropolitan Police Department’s bomb squad and K-9 unit were dispatched to the scene and identified the suspicious item as a cylindrical electronic sex toy. Wisconsin Avenue was shut down for nearly two hours between 40th Street and Warren Street, and traffic was halted in both directions on surrounding streets as authorities investigated. No injuries were reported, and police later identified the device as an “electronic sex portable pump device.” Some social media users identified the sex toy as a “Zolo Blowbot,” which retails for nearly $600 on the company’s website. The Daily Beast has reached out to MPD for additional details.