Jolie’s Brother Reveals MAGA Dad’s Reaction to Him Coming Out

James Haven, 53, revealed he received an “affirming” phone call from his father, Oscar winner Jon Voight, after coming out as gay. He also described the conversation as “mind-blowing” and “surreal” on Wednesday’s episode of the All Out with Jon Dean podcast. “I finally pick up the phone after 15 minutes of him trying to call me, and I’m just like, ‘Hey,’” Angelina Jolie’s brother recalled. “And he’s like, ‘So…’ I’m like, ‘Ah, here we go.’ He goes, ‘I finally know who you are’ … and all of a sudden we had this really nice chat and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’” Despite the supportive call, Haven said he and his father, 87, haven’t always been close, saying they previously didn’t talk for six years. “My upbringing was very difficult, and we’ve come a long way,” Haven shared. “The biggest issue I dealt with in my relationship with him for the longest time was a value issue.” Voight is one of Hollywood’s most vocal and devoted supporters of President Donald Trump, calling him a personal hero, a friend, and the “greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.” On Thursday, Haven came out as gay during a video livestream.

PAGE SIX