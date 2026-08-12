River Tubers’ Brief Trip Turns Into 3-Day Fight to Survive

Lionel Messi has hinted that his legendary soccer career may be nearing its end as he mourns the death of his father. Jorge Messi died last week at 68 after a long, undisclosed illness. In an emotional tribute, the 39-year-old admitted he is unsure how long he can continue playing without him. “I have always just played football, and now I have so many doubts about what I will keep doing,” Messi wrote. “You were by my side from the start, there was so little left until the end.” Jorge relocated to Barcelona when his son was 13 to support his career and later became his agent, watching him develop into soccer’s greatest player. Messi went on to win a record eight Ballon d’Or awards, holds the all-time top scorer record for FC Barcelona with 672 goals and the World Cup title with Argentina in 2022, and countless other records. Jorge’s worsening health prevented him from attending this summer’s World Cup, where Messi powered Argentina all the way to another final. “I wanted to win it to bring it home and show you [the World Cup] again,” Messi wrote. “I couldn’t, my legs had nothing left to give.” He added: “Why did you not just hold on a little longer and we could have finished it together?” As it stands, Messi is under contract with Inter Miami through the 2028 MLS season.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Soccer GOAT Says He May Quit Playing After Family HeartbreakLEGEND FOREVERThe megastar does not know how much longer he can play without his father by his side.
- 2Family Killer’s Secret Prison Marriage RevealedTWISTEDThe man who murdered his wife and children eight years ago found a new wife while behind bars.
Shop with ScoutedThese Anti-Chafing Shorts Keep Thigh Rub and Sweat at BayTHIGH AND DRYThese compression-free undershorts keep your thighs cool, dry, and comfortable.
- 3Jolie’s Brother Reveals MAGA Dad’s Reaction to Him Coming Ou‘MIND-BLOWING’James Haven has opened up about his relationship with his father, saying they haven’t always been close.
- 4Mass Casualties Declared After Prison Lightning StrikeSHOCK TO THE SYSTEMThe facility has sent more than a dozen convicts to the hospital after they were struck outdoors while heading to the canteen.
Shop with ScoutedThis Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLCDAILY DOSEThe daily wellness shot helps reduce bloating, improve regularity, and boost energy while protecting the liver from toxins.
- 5Tennis Legend Loses Billionaire Status After Fortune DropsA LOSING GAMEOne stock has cost this former billionaire more than $50 million.
- 6Tourist, 20, Falls to His Death After Botched Waterfall Pic‘HORRIFIC ACCIDENT’Zachary Mertens crossed into a closed-off area to pose for photographs at the top of the waterfall when he slipped and fell.
- 7Grammy Winner Abruptly Cancels Shows in Mystery CircumstanceA CHANGE OF TUNEJon Batiste was the bandleader and musical director of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” from 2015 until 2022.
- 8Victoria’s Secret Angel Engaged to Australian BoyfriendSHE SAID YESThe supermodel finally revealed the news she had kept secret for four months.
Shop with ScoutedThis Tinted SPF Is the Derm-Backed MVP for Sensitive SkinIN THE CLEARThis hypoallergenic, noncomedogenic sunscreen calms and protects acne- and rosacea-prone skin, improves discoloration with niacinamide, and comes in tinted and untinted options that leave no white cast.
- 9River Tubers’ Brief Trip Turns Into 3-Day Fight to SurviveTHE RIVER WILDRescuers called it a “Hail Mary victory.”
- 10Pilot Tests Positive for Marijuana After 300ft PlungeFLYING HIGHThe plane suddenly lost altitude.
A man notorious for killing his pregnant wife and two children is secretly planning to get married behind bars. Chris Watts, 41, pleaded guilty in 2018 to the murder of his pregnant wife Shannon, 34, and their two young daughters, 4-year-old Celeste and 3-year-old Bella. The alleged “born-again” Christian is now serving several life sentences in prison without parole while in a relationship with 39-year-old Ohio realtor Lizzie Henderson. “How things began is between me, him and God,” Henderson, who relocated to Wisconsin to be closer to Watts, told The Daily Mail. The two have applied to marry in the prison system, and Henderson has applied to legally change her last name to Watts. Watts, who told police he killed his wife and children because he wanted to start a new life with a coworker with whom he was having an affair, has developed a following of admirers and pen-pals while locked up. In her interview with The Daily Mail, Henderson described the killings as “something harsh for anyone to experience” and admitted that others may find the relationship to be “weird.”
All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.
Sure, chafing is by no means merely a summer issue, but humidity and warmer temperatures undoubtedly make thigh rubbing, sweat-related rashes, and general discomfort much worse. There are plenty of creams, sticks, and balms formulated to reduce friction, but they can leave behind a sticky or greasy residue—and, of course, require reapplication to actually work when you’re sweating. Thigh Society’s slip shorts offer a decidedly lower-maintenance solution, creating a lightweight barrier between the thighs while helping keep sweat and friction in check. The brand’s top-rated anti-chafing shorts come in several different fabrics and designs, including Cooling, Cotton, and the Original, with select styles available with or without pockets. Our favorite (especially during the warmer months) is the WhispAir Cooling Anti-Chafe Shorts.
Made from an ultra-lightweight seamless fabric, the barely-there undergarments are designed to help regulate temperature and wick away moisture while the brand’s signature anti-chafe paneling prevents thighs from rubbing together. Despite their featherlight feel, these slip shorts are also designed to stay put without constantly rolling, bunching, or riding up as you walk. They also feature a breathable cotton crotch, so you can even skip underwear if you please.
While they may look a bit like shapewear at first glance, these shorts aren’t designed to suck you in, sculpt your waist, or compress your thighs. Instead, each style is all about coverage and comfort, with zero compression. This means no digging waistbands, restrictive squeezing, or dreaded sausage-casing effect. The smooth, seamless construction also makes them easy to layer discreetly underneath dresses and skirts, including slinky and body-hugging silhouettes where traditional bike shorts or shapewear might create visible lines or unwanted bulk. And unlike an anti-chafing balm that eventually wears off, the protective barrier stays in place for as long as you’re wearing them. Whether you’re commuting, sightseeing, dancing at an outdoor wedding, or simply trying to survive a humid afternoon without your inner thighs declaring war on each other.
Thigh Society also offers an impressively expansive range of options, with 19 colors, six inseam lengths, and inclusive sizing from XS through 6XL. For anyone who loves dresses but could do without the thigh rub, sweat, and sticky anti-chafing products that often come with them, they’re a game-changer for any season.
James Haven, 53, revealed he received an “affirming” phone call from his father, Oscar winner Jon Voight, after coming out as gay. He also described the conversation as “mind-blowing” and “surreal” on Wednesday’s episode of the All Out with Jon Dean podcast. “I finally pick up the phone after 15 minutes of him trying to call me, and I’m just like, ‘Hey,’” Angelina Jolie’s brother recalled. “And he’s like, ‘So…’ I’m like, ‘Ah, here we go.’ He goes, ‘I finally know who you are’ … and all of a sudden we had this really nice chat and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’” Despite the supportive call, Haven said he and his father, 87, haven’t always been close, saying they previously didn’t talk for six years. “My upbringing was very difficult, and we’ve come a long way,” Haven shared. “The biggest issue I dealt with in my relationship with him for the longest time was a value issue.” Voight is one of Hollywood’s most vocal and devoted supporters of President Donald Trump, calling him a personal hero, a friend, and the “greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.” On Thursday, Haven came out as gay during a video livestream.
Prison authorities have declared a mass casualty incident after a bolt of lightning saw at least 16 inmates at an Ohio correctional facility rushed to the hospital. The strike took place on Tuesday at the Grafton Reintegration Center about 30 miles outside of Cleveland. The group is understood to have been heading out of one building to eat a meal in another. Their injuries are being described as “non-life-threatening,” though some of them are said to have been “critically hurt.” A spokesperson for a local ambulance service confirmed the strike had occurred around 5.30 p.m. local time, but could not confirm the full number of people injured or their current condition. “The call that we originally got was five patients apparently struck by lightning,” they said. “What I can say is that since then, we have transported multiple patients from the facility, and a few of them were critical. I don’t have anything else on their condition at this time.” It comes as the state has been hit by a series of powerful storms, resulting in flooding that is thought to have killed at least one other person.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.
In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.
Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.
If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.
Roger Federer has lost at least $52 million in stock, knocking him out of billionaire territory. The 20-time grand slam champion owns 2.5 percent of the sneaker brand On, which plummeted 19 percent on Tuesday, according to Forbes. The former Swiss tennis player, 45, now has a net worth of $952 million. It was estimated last year to be $1.1 billion. The high-performance Swiss sneaker brand was founded in 2019 in Zurich and released “The Roger” collection of shoes in 2025, leading to a massive surge in the company’s value. Federer joined the company at its founding as a co-owner, but later shifted his involvement to fashion consulting. During his career, the eight-time Wimbledon champion racked up a total of $130 million in prize money and $300 million from a 10-year apparel deal with Uniqlo, but On Running remains his greatest investment yet.
Zachary Mertens, 20, slipped and fell into an Oregon waterfall after posing for a photo in a closed-off area. Mertens, of Burlington, Kentucky, died from the 177-foot fall from South Falls in Silver Falls State Park late Monday night. The State Park is located about 50 miles south of Portland and 20 miles east of Oregon’s state capital, Salem. According to Oregon State Police, Mertens “crossed into a closed off area to pose for photographs at the top of the waterfall when (he) slipped and fell into the water below.” Park officials and another visitor tried to save Mertens but were too late. The 20-year-old played basketball for his high school team in Bellevue, and for the club team Moss Elite. Photos on social media show Mertens posing on the court with trophies. He is survived by his parents, Jason and Alicia Mertens, and his older brother RJ Mertens, 24. “It was a pretty horrific accident,” former Silver Falls State Park manager and current regional manager Chris Gilliand told The Statesman Journal. “A very tough situation.”
Jon Batiste has canceled three upcoming shows this week, citing personal reasons. The 39-year-old singer, who has won 8 Grammys out of 25 nominations, was scheduled to perform Thursday at New Haven’s Westville Music Bowl, Friday at Philadelphia’s TD Pavilion and Saturday at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium. The venues said ticket holders will receive refunds through their original points of purchase. “As I navigate some personal circumstances, I unfortunately need to cancel a portion of my upcoming performance dates…” Batiste said in a statement shared by the venues. He added that he and his team are developing “new ways and opportunities to share live music” as he releases his albums Monk Meditations and Monk Movements. Batiste did not provide further details about the cancellations. His performances in Ohio, Virginia and Georgia next week remain listed on his website. The cancellations come as Batiste tours nationally. Batiste was the bandleader and musical director of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert from 2015 until 2022.
Model Alessandra Ambrosio is engaged to Australian jewelry designer Buck Palmer after nearly two years of dating. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 45, announced the news Tuesday, revealing that Palmer, 44, actually popped the question four months ago during a romantic beach proposal. “I’d choose you in this life and every life. Here’s to forever, my love,” Ambrosio wrote alongside photos and video from the proposal. The images show Palmer getting down on one knee inside a large heart drawn in the sand and decorated with tropical red flowers. Ambrosio appeared shocked as he presented her with a ring before the couple embraced and celebrated in the ocean. “Four months ago, we said YES to forever,” Ambrosio said on her Instagram Story. “We’ve been holding this beautiful moment close to our hearts.” Ambrosio and Palmer confirmed their relationship in December 2024 after being spotted kissing at an Art Basel event in Miami. Ambrosio was previously engaged to businessman Jamie Mazur from 2008 to 2018. They share daughter Anja, 17, and son Noah, 14. Palmer was previously married to model Ashley Hart from 2015 to 2017.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Ask any dermatologist what the most important step in your skincare routine is, and you’ll get the same answer every time: daily sunscreen—even if it’s cloudy, and even if you “don’t burn.” Not only is SPF one of the most effective tools for preventing premature aging, but it’s also crucial for protecting your skin from UV damage and lowering the risk of skin cancer.
Of course, knowing you should wear sunscreen and actually finding one your skin can tolerate are two very different things. For anyone with acne-prone, sensitive, or rosacea-prone skin, the wrong SPF can lead to breakouts, irritation, or a full-blown flare-up.
One SPF that consistently earns praise from dermatologists, aestheticians, and skin-sensitive users alike is EltaMD’s UV Clear Tinted Sunscreen. This mineral-based SPF is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and specifically formulated for reactive skin. It’s infused with skin-supporting ingredients like niacinamide to help calm inflammation, smooth texture, and support an even skin tone without causing irritation.
The texture is lightweight and breathable, with a velvety demi-matte finish that layers beautifully under makeup and plays well with the skincare underneath it. And because it comes in untinted, tinted, and deep-tinted versions, it works for a wide range of skin tones—no chalky residue or white cast. If your skin has a history of rejecting sunscreen, this derm-loved favorite might just be the one that finally gets a yes.
River Tubers’ Brief Trip Turns Into 3-Day Fight to Survive
A group of river tubers has been found in just their swimming costumes after a water, air, and land search following a three-day disappearance. Michigan State Police said Tuesday that two women and a child had gotten lost in Michigan during what was supposed to be a four-hour jaunt. Police Lt. Pat Agema said Jazzmin Hock, 28, her cousin Sarah Vida, 28, and Vida’s nine-year-old son were treated for cuts, exhaustion, and dehydration. Cops said that they had hit a logjam in the Muskegon River in Western Michigan, which had caused their tube to deflate. The wreck was found on the second day of the search, while the father of one of the missing women said he’d found his daughter’s car with a smashed window at Maple Island Boat Launch in Grant. In footage taken by a pair of rescuing state troopers and a trio of Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the nine-year-old can be seen saying, “We got lost on the river. We went to the river, and we were on the river for four hours.” “I can’t believe that three people, allegedly in bathing suits, with no shoes on, were making the trek through that swamp,” said State Trooper Zach Murphy, calling the rescue a “fourth-quarter, fourth-down, Hail Mary victory.”
The captain of an Air India flight that plunged nearly 300 feet in midair tested positive for cannabis. Flight AI379 was traveling from Phuket to Delhi on August 4 when it suddenly lost altitude, injuring at least 24 passengers before landing safely. Both pilots underwent mandatory drug screening. The captain’s initial test required confirmation, and a second test subsequently confirmed cannabis use, according to Reuters. Investigators are now examining the captain’s behavior during the flight after cabin crew reportedly complained that he appeared not fully in control. An internal safety report said the captain was standing behind the co-pilot when an alert sounded and the autopilot disengaged. The plane’s nose then pitched up before the co-pilot pushed it down, sending the aircraft into a sharp plunge. Both pilots and loose objects briefly floated inside the cockpit during the maneuver. The captain eventually took control and stabilized the aircraft, but it had already dropped nearly 300 feet. India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation summoned Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Tuesday to answer questions about the incident.