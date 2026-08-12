Socialist Loses Nail-Biting Primary in Key Battleground State

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1
River Tubers’ Brief Trip Turns Into 3-Day Fight to Survive
THE RIVER WILD
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.12.26 9:43AM EDT 
Mid-Michigan on FOX66 & NBC25
Mid-Michigan on FOX66 & NBC25

A group of river tubers has been found in just their swimming costumes after a water, air, and land search following a three-day disappearance. Michigan State Police said Tuesday that two women and a child had gotten lost in Michigan during what was supposed to be a four-hour jaunt. Police Lt. Pat Agema said Jazzmin Hock, 28, her cousin Sarah Vida, 28, and Vida’s nine-year-old son were treated for cuts, exhaustion, and dehydration. Cops said that they had hit a logjam in the Muskegon River in Western Michigan, which had caused their tube to deflate. The wreck was found on the second day of the search, while the father of one of the missing women said he’d found his daughter’s car with a smashed window at Maple Island Boat Launch in Grant. In footage taken by a pair of rescuing state troopers and a trio of Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the nine-year-old can be seen saying, “We got lost on the river. We went to the river, and we were on the river for four hours.” “I can’t believe that three people, allegedly in bathing suits, with no shoes on, were making the trek through that swamp,” said State Trooper Zach Murphy, calling the rescue a “fourth-quarter, fourth-down, Hail Mary victory.”

Read it at NBC News

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2
Pilot Tests Positive for Marijuana After 300ft Plunge Injures 24 Passengers
FLYING HIGH
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 08.12.26 9:40AM EDT 
An Air India Airbus A320 aircraft is seen on the tarmac at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.
RAVEENDRAN/AFP via Getty Images

The captain of an Air India flight that plunged nearly 300 feet in midair tested positive for cannabis. Flight AI379 was traveling from Phuket to Delhi on August 4 when it suddenly lost altitude, injuring at least 24 passengers before landing safely. Both pilots underwent mandatory drug screening. The captain’s initial test required confirmation, and a second test subsequently confirmed cannabis use, according to Reuters. Investigators are now examining the captain’s behavior during the flight after cabin crew reportedly complained that he appeared not fully in control. An internal safety report said the captain was standing behind the co-pilot when an alert sounded and the autopilot disengaged. The plane’s nose then pitched up before the co-pilot pushed it down, sending the aircraft into a sharp plunge. Both pilots and loose objects briefly floated inside the cockpit during the maneuver. The captain eventually took control and stabilized the aircraft, but it had already dropped nearly 300 feet. India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation summoned Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Tuesday to answer questions about the incident.

Read it at Reuters

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These Anti-Chafing Shorts Keep Thigh Rub and Sweat at Bay
THIGH AND DRY
Scouted Staff
Published 08.11.26 11:35PM EDT 
Thigh Society Anti-Chafe Cooling Slip Shorts
Thigh Society.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

Sure, chafing is by no means merely a summer issue, but humidity and warmer temperatures undoubtedly make thigh rubbing, sweat-related rashes, and general discomfort much worse. There are plenty of creams, sticks, and balms formulated to reduce friction, but they can leave behind a sticky or greasy residue—and, of course, require reapplication to actually work when you’re sweating. Thigh Society’s slip shorts offer a decidedly lower-maintenance solution, creating a lightweight barrier between the thighs while helping keep sweat and friction in check. The brand’s top-rated anti-chafing shorts come in several different fabrics and designs, including Cooling, Cotton, and the Original, with select styles available with or without pockets. Our favorite (especially during the warmer months) is the WhispAir Cooling Anti-Chafe Shorts.

Made from an ultra-lightweight seamless fabric, the barely-there undergarments are designed to help regulate temperature and wick away moisture while the brand’s signature anti-chafe paneling prevents thighs from rubbing together. Despite their featherlight feel, these slip shorts are also designed to stay put without constantly rolling, bunching, or riding up as you walk. They also feature a breathable cotton crotch, so you can even skip underwear if you please.

The WhispAir Cooling Anti-Chafe Slip Short
Shop Now Thigh Society

While they may look a bit like shapewear at first glance, these shorts aren’t designed to suck you in, sculpt your waist, or compress your thighs. Instead, each style is all about coverage and comfort, with zero compression. This means no digging waistbands, restrictive squeezing, or dreaded sausage-casing effect. The smooth, seamless construction also makes them easy to layer discreetly underneath dresses and skirts, including slinky and body-hugging silhouettes where traditional bike shorts or shapewear might create visible lines or unwanted bulk. And unlike an anti-chafing balm that eventually wears off, the protective barrier stays in place for as long as you’re wearing them. Whether you’re commuting, sightseeing, dancing at an outdoor wedding, or simply trying to survive a humid afternoon without your inner thighs declaring war on each other.

Thigh Society also offers an impressively expansive range of options, with 19 colors, six inseam lengths, and inclusive sizing from XS through 6XL. For anyone who loves dresses but could do without the thigh rub, sweat, and sticky anti-chafing products that often come with them, they’re a game-changer for any season.

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3
Mass Casualty Incident Declared After Prison Lightning Strike
SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 08.12.26 9:37AM EDT 
Forked cloud-to-ground lightning with lateral discharge channels, Tucson Mountains, Tucson, Arizona, USA.
Forked cloud-to-ground lightning with lateral discharge channels, Tucson Mountains, Tucson, Arizona, USA. Wild Horizons/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Prison authorities have declared a mass casualty incident after a bolt of lightning saw at least 16 inmates at an Ohio correctional facility rushed to the hospital. The strike took place on Tuesday at the Grafton Reintegration Center about 30 miles outside of Cleveland. The group is understood to have been heading out of one building to eat a meal in another. Their injuries are being described as “non-life-threatening,” though some of them are said to have been “critically hurt.” A spokesperson for a local ambulance service confirmed the strike had occurred around 5.30 p.m. local time, but could not confirm the full number of people injured or their current condition. “The call that we originally got was five patients apparently struck by lightning,” they said. “What I can say is that since then, we have transported multiple patients from the facility, and a few of them were critical. I don’t have anything else on their condition at this time.” It comes as the state has been hit by a series of powerful storms, resulting in flooding that is thought to have killed at least one other person.

Read it at Daily Mail

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4

Socialist Loses Nail-Biting Primary in Key Battleground State

BATTLEGROUND
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.12.26 8:20AM EDT 
MADISON, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 11: Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong speaks to supporters during an election-night party on August 11, 2026 in Madison, Wisconsin. Recent polling had Hong with a substantial lead over her nearest Democratic rival David Crowley, but returns have shown a tight race throughout the evening with the two candidates trading slight leads. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson/Getty Images

A moderate establishment favorite squeaked out a razor-thin primary victory, extinguishing a progressive surge that threatened to upend a critical Midwestern battleground. The high-stakes Wisconsin clash saw Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley narrowly edge out state Representative Francesca Hong, a democratic socialist who sought to ride growing left-wing primary momentum. With 98 percent of the votes tallied, Crowley pulled ahead by roughly 3,000 votes after moderate Democrats survived a chaotic primary field marred by candidate dropouts and scandal. Hong, a single mother and former chef, centered her campaign on her working-class roots but stumbled under scrutiny over past social media posts. Though national progressive heavyweights like Senator Bernie Sanders declined to endorse her, Republicans heavily funded ad campaigns to boost her, betting she would be an easier general election target. Instead, Crowley—backed by outgoing Governor Tony Evers—will now advance to face Representative Tom Tiffany, an ardent Trump ally who voted against certifying the 2020 election results, setting up a brutal clash over who will control the crucial swing state’s executive branch.

Read it at Axios

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This Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLC
DAILY DOSE
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 08.03.26 10:17PM EDT 
Dose for Your Lliver
Dose For Your Liver.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.

In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.

Dose for Your Liver Daily Shot
See At Vitamin Shoppe

Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.

If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.

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5
Rock Legend, 81, Cancels Entire Tour After Show Axed at the Last Minute
TONIGHT’S NOT THE NIGHT
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 08.12.26 7:19AM EDT 
Rod Stewart performs during the 2025 American Music Awards, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., May 26, 2025.
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Rod Stewart has canceled the remaining dates of what was billed as his final ever tour after undergoing medical treatment. The 81-year-old Scottish singer had already canceled his appearance at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on Sunday after he had a coronary stent procedure. His team has now confirmed he will be pulling out of the remaining dates on his “One Last Time” tour, which included a six-night residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, while he recovers. A representative for Stewart said he hopes to “regain full fitness before returning to the stage” at some point. “I’m deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down, but I look forward to getting back on stage and having a good time with you all again soon,” Stewart said. The Grammy Award-winning singer’s career began as a solo artist in the late 1960s, and he went on to have a string of hits such as “Tonight’s the Night,“ Maggie May,” and “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” He also fronted the group Faces alongside future Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood. Stewart has sold more than 120 million records worldwide in a career spanning seven decades.

Read it at CNN

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6
ICE Arrests Soccer Player at Airport as He Eats With Team
CHEAP SHOT
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Published 08.11.26 9:49PM EDT 
ICE agent
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent patrols at Washington Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

ICE agents detained an Argentinian semiprofessional soccer player as he was eating pizza with his team at a Florida airport. Matías Pourrain, a midfielder for Miami United Football Club, was taken into custody by agents at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport as his team awaited their flight to Los Angeles for the championship game of the United Premier Soccer League, in the fourth tier of U.S. soccer, reports the Miami New Times. The team issued a statement on Instagram before their match, which it went on to lose, saying “the club has been fully at Matías and his family’s side, providing legal support, making an attorney available, and remaining in constant contact with his family.” A DHS spokesperson told Newsweek that Pourrain had overstayed his visa after he was admitted legally to the U.S. in 2019. However, his brother, Juan Pourrain, told Argentinian outlet Todo Noticias that he had asylum status and Social Security but was awaiting a pending appointment. Pourrain is currently in custody at the Glades County Detention Center, according to the ICE detainee database.

Read it at Miami New Times

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7
Lead Singer of ’50s Girl Group Dies at 84 After Heart Attack
PIONEER
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 08.11.26 7:54PM EDT 
Arlene Smith
Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

Arlene Smith, the lead vocalist of the all-female doo-wop group the Chantels, died on July 29 at age 84. Smith’s death in a hospital in the Bronx, where she was born, was caused by a heart attack, her manager and friend, Paul Errante, confirmed. The original five-member lineup of the Chantels formed in the early 1950s, with Smith and four of her Bronx schoolmates. Their second single, 1957’s “Maybe,” is the group’s most well-known song and a doo-wop staple that influenced countless artists across genres. “It was heartfelt and pure girl power,” the Ronettes’ Ronnie Spector told the Wall Street Journal in 2016. While not the first all-Black female group, the Chantels were trailblazers in the industry, despite the inherent marketing difficulties in pre-civil rights era America. Their label, End Records, changed the original cover of their debut album from the five members to two white teenagers beside a jukebox for the Southern markets, member Lois Harris Powell told the New York Times in 1995. On tour, the group faced death threats in the South. Smith, who went solo in 1959, later studied music at Juilliard, earned a master’s degree in education, and became a schoolteacher in her hometown. She performed with various iterations of the Chantels from 1971 to 2012.

Read it at The New York Times

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8
Soccer Superstar Marries Model After Nearly a Decade Together
KICKING OFF
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.12.26 2:16AM EDT 
Published 08.11.26 5:09PM EDT 
SEVILLE, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 03: Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo attend the MTV EMAs 2019 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 03, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
SEVILLE, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 03: Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo attend the MTV EMAs 2019 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 03, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cristiano Ronaldo has married his longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez after almost ten years together. The Portuguese soccer star, 41, and Rodríguez, 32, tied the knot in a civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on August 11, according to a press release. The ceremony was described as a “private and intimate moment” attended by the five children they are raising together. Ronaldo confirmed the news by sharing a photo of the newlyweds’ hands wearing wedding bands, captioned simply, “C❤️G.” The wedding came exactly one year after Rodríguez announced their engagement on Instagram, showing off a massive oval-shaped diamond ring. “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives,” she wrote in Spanish. The couple met in 2017 while Rodríguez was working as a sales associate at a Gucci store. Ronaldo later admitted on Rodríguez’s Netflix series, I Am Georgina, that he never expected their relationship to become so serious. “After a while, I felt that she was the woman of my life,” he said. Rodríguez joked about the massive ring to Elle Spain last year. “It’s the least he could offer me after 10 years of waiting.” They are raising five children: daughters Alana and Bella, Ronaldo’s son Cristiano Jr., and twins Eva Maria and Mateo.

Read it at People

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EltaMD’s Derm-Approved SPF Is a Godsend for People Who Break Out Just *Thinking* About Sunscreen
IN THE CLEAR
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 08.10.26 1:49PM EDT 
EltaMD UV Clear Sunscreen
EltaMD.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Ask any dermatologist what the most important step in your skincare routine is, and you’ll get the same answer every time: daily sunscreen—even if it’s cloudy, and even if you “don’t burn.” Not only is SPF one of the most effective tools for preventing premature aging, but it’s also crucial for protecting your skin from UV damage and lowering the risk of skin cancer.

Of course, knowing you should wear sunscreen and actually finding one your skin can tolerate are two very different things. For anyone with acne-prone, sensitive, or rosacea-prone skin, the wrong SPF can lead to breakouts, irritation, or a full-blown flare-up.

EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Oil-Free Face Sunscreen SPF 46
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One SPF that consistently earns praise from dermatologists, aestheticians, and skin-sensitive users alike is EltaMD’s UV Clear Tinted Sunscreen. This mineral-based SPF is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and specifically formulated for reactive skin. It’s infused with skin-supporting ingredients like niacinamide to help calm inflammation, smooth texture, and support an even skin tone without causing irritation.

The texture is lightweight and breathable, with a velvety demi-matte finish that layers beautifully under makeup and plays well with the skincare underneath it. And because it comes in untinted, tinted, and deep-tinted versions, it works for a wide range of skin tones—no chalky residue or white cast. If your skin has a history of rejecting sunscreen, this derm-loved favorite might just be the one that finally gets a yes.

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9
‘Star Wars’ and ‘Marvel’ Announce Major Collaboration
WORLDS COLLIDE
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.11.26 1:29PM EDT 
star wars and spiderman side byb side
PIc Monkey

Star Wars and Marvel will cross over for the first time in a new comic book series launching next year. Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles, a five-part limited series, will debut in January 2027, Entertainment Weekly announced. The crossover will bring Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo and Chewbacca into Marvel’s Earth-616 universe, where they will encounter superheroes including Captain America, Black Widow, Spider-Man and the Hulk. Marvel villains, including Doctor Doom, will also cross paths with Darth Vader and the Galactic Empire. The story begins after a reality-shattering spell causes Marvel’s heroes to see the events of Star Wars: A New Hope unfold on Earth. The series will be written by filmmaker and longtime comic book writer Kevin Smith and illustrated by David Marquez. Its release will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the original Star Wars movie, which premiered in 1977. While the two franchises have never collaborated, they both operate under Disney. New issues will be released monthly, with the fifth and final installment arriving in May 2027.

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

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10
30,000 Pounds of Beef Issued in Most Serious Recall
WHERE’S THE BEEF?
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.11.26 1:52PM EDT 
Imported beef from Australia is seen at a supermarket in Beijing on January 1, 2026. Australia's government is "disappointed" with China's decision to impose new beef import tariffs, with one industry group warning the move could damage trade worth over AU$1 billion between the two countries. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP via Getty Images)
Imported beef from Australia is seen at a supermarket in Beijing on January 1, 2026. Australia's government is "disappointed" with China's decision to impose new beef import tariffs, with one industry group warning the move could damage trade worth over AU$1 billion between the two countries. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP via Getty Images) ADEK BERRY/AFP via Getty Images

Nearly 30,000 pounds of raw beef have been recalled after federal officials discovered the meat entered the United States without undergoing a required import reinspection. Florida-based meat supplier Corte Argentino USA LLC is recalling beef imported from Argentina, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Friday. The recall has been designated Class I, the USDA’s most serious category where there is “reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.” The products were shipped to distributors and retailers in Florida and Texas without being reinspected after entering the country. The affected beef was produced between May 15 and May 20 and carries use-by or freeze-by dates between September 15 and September 20. Recalled cuts include top sirloin butt, eye round, topside cap off, flat, and knuckle. The products have the Argentine establishment number “EST. N° OF. 2025” and shipping mark “26644-AA.” No illnesses have been reported. Consumers are being urged to throw away the recalled beef or return it to the place of purchase.

Read it at USA Today

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