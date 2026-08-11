Rock Legend, 81, Cancels Concert at the Last Minute Over Medical Problem

Rod Stewart has canceled a concert at the last minute due to a “minor medical procedure.”

The rocker, 81, called off his appearance at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on Sunday. The performance was set to take place with singer Richard Marx, 62, as a part of Stewart’s “One Last Time” tour.

“Due to an unforeseen but minor medical procedure that required prompt attention, Rod Stewart’s performance tonight in Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center has been POSTPONED,” the venue shared with guests. “Rod is expected to make a quick recovery and looks forward to returning to Cincinnati.”

A rescheduled performance has been promised, with the center saying the process is “currently underway.” Fans with previously purchased tickets “will be honored for the rescheduled date,” the statement posted on Instagram read.

Stewart was poised to perform in Cleveland on Tuesday, August 11, but the veteran rocker was advised to postpone this stage appearance, too.

This is the latest scheduled performance Stewart has had to cancel.

In May, the singer canceled two concerts in Las Vegas hours before they were set to take place. A representative told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Stewart acted on “his doctor’s advice.”

Rod Stewart performs last year during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief in Inglewood. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FIR

In June, the “Maggie May” singer canceled a performance in San Diego, California. At the time, a representative said he did so “on the advice of his doctors and following a diagnosis of an acute upper respiratory infection that has resulted in laryngitis.”

Stewart addressed the cancellation to fans via his Instagram stories, writing, “Well, here I am in beautiful Chula Vista as the stage is being taken down around me. Following treatment, I’m feeling much better, but my voice is not.”

Rod Stewart performs last year in Las Vegas. Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

“I’m very disappointed and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience to my fans. I did everything I could to make the show happen tonight, but unfortunately it just wasn’t possible. I will do my utmost to reschedule,” he said.

Later in June, Stewart appeared in distress onstage, stumbling halfway through his Utah performance and finally being aided with an oxygen tank. People reports he nearly fainted. The octogenarian rockstar continued his concert but remained seated while singing.

Despite the health scares, the Grammy-winner’s performances this year have been highly praised. “Stewart prevails as the king of soulful rasp, his signature tenor-baritone evident and glowing,” Deadline wrote of his concert at the Hollywood Bowl in June.

Stewart’s next scheduled performance is on August 14 in Iowa.