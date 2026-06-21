Rock Legend, 81, Suffers Frightening Onstage Health Scare

Veteran rocker Rod Stewart stumbled on a Utah stage mid-concert this weekend, finally steadying himself with the help of some deep gasps from an oxygen tank, according to photos and video of the scene shared by TMZ.

Stewart began performing at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater in West Valley City on Friday night when his actions slowed, and he suddenly appeared to be in distress, holding himself up on equipment until backstage attendants came to his aid with an oxygen tank. He appeared to improve after several deep gulps of oxygen and eventually continued with his concert—while seated. He drew laughs from the audience when he informed his fans that he had “dang near fainted.”

It’s unclear what caused Stewart’s unsteadiness, but West Valley is 4,300 feet above sea level, an altitude that can cause breathing complications.

Rod Stewart performs last year in Las Vegas. Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

“The First Cut Is the Deepest” singer-songwriter, however, has postponed and canceled a number of shows due to health issues, including an acute upper respiratory infection, People magazine reported.

Earlier this month, the octogenarian rocker announced that a few of his performances at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas would be rescheduled because his doctor had “ordered a bit more rest” as he recovered from the flu. Days later, Stewart canceled four shows and postponed two more in Nevada and California (though he did manage to attend a World Cup soccer game during that time).

“So sorry, my friends. I’m devastated and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to my fans,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’ll be back on stage and we’ll see you soon - Sir Rod💔.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Stewart’s representatives for more information.

But Stewart has also been in top form at appearances, though he is reportedly preparing to retire at some point during his ongoing “One Last Time Tour” (which began back in 2024).

Rod Stewart attends a Scottish Premiership soccer match in May. Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

He sang in Phoenix and delivered what Deadline called a “vivacious” performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles earlier this month. He declared to his 17,500 fans at the Bowl: “This is my last time here, so let’s have a party tonight.” It was his 14th time at the venue.

Like Brit Sir Roderick David Stewart, eight decades (or nearly) on earth hasn’t kept other popular musicians off stage, including Mick Jagger, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, James Taylor, Paul McCartney, Cher, and Kenny Loggins.