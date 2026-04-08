Rod Stewart’s Wife Says She ‘Deserves a Medal’ After 26 Years Together

Rod Stewart’s wife, Penny Lancaster, says she “deserves a medal” after marking 26 years with the Grammy-winning rock legend.

Lancaster, 55, made the playful comment as she revealed the secrets to her long-lasting relationship with Stewart, 81.

Sir Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster share two children together. Max Mumby/Indigo/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“Yes, 26 years! I deserve a medal, don’t I?” she told Best Magazine. “Only joking.”

The TV personality has been married to Stewart since 2007, but the couple met in 1999 when Lancaster was a student in London. They share two sons, Alastair Wallace, born in 2005, and Aiden Patrick, born in 2011.

Stewart already had six children with four different mothers when he met Lancaster.

The model and mother-of-two said that her husband “can be quite demanding, and he does require a lot of attention.”

Penny Lancaster says she and Stewart "love reminiscing" about their lives together. Agostino Fabio/GC Images

“But that’s fine because I’m good at giving it,” she said.

Lancaster then shared that she and her husband “never take each other for granted,” all these years later.

“We don’t take each other for granted and make sure we have date nights together: dinner, the theater, or whatever, doing the school run together and having an ‘a deux’ coffee on the way home, long romantic walks together...” she said.

Penny Lancaster and rock legend Rod Stewart met in 1999. Lancaster says, "We don't take each other for granted." GORC/GC Images

“We flirt with each other and make each other laugh,” she said, adding, “We’re big on celebrating our anniversaries and really spoil each other. We love reminiscing about our life together and also making plans for the future—more romantic trips.”

Lancaster revealed that one of their secrets to a happy marriage is spending time apart, saying it “keeps the spark alive.”

To mark their tenth anniversary in 2017, the couple renewed their vows. Stewart told Hello! at the time that his wife was his “whole world.”

“Love means many things to many people, but to me it’s wanting to share everything with the one you love, and I love Penny more now than ever, if that is at all possible.”