Rod Stewart’s Wife Shares Why She Almost Left Him
Penny Lancaster, 54, revealed she almost divorced 80-year-old singer Rod Stewart because he did not want to have more kids. The couple got married in 2007, and are parents of sons Alastair, 19, and Aiden, 14. Stewart has six other children from his previous relationships, ranging in ages from 31 to 61. “Yes, [I would have left him]. And that would have been very hard,” Lancaster told Saga. Five years ago, the couple were looking into adoption, but “it ended up not happening.” The couple believed there would “be too much of an age gap” between their children. Lancaster shared that Stewart now regrets his decision to wait to have more children with her. In 2021, Stewart spoke about how proud he is to be a father, telling People he is happiest when he sees “my kids and my wife with big smiles on their faces.” He shared how he has managed to maintain his relationship with his 8 children, “You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems.” He later stated, “Lucky geezer, aren’t I?”