1

Rod Stewart’s Wife Shares Why She Almost Left Him

BABY FEVER
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.22.25 5:49PM EDT 
Published 09.22.25 5:48PM EDT 
Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart
Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Par

Penny Lancaster, 54, revealed she almost divorced 80-year-old singer Rod Stewart because he did not want to have more kids. The couple got married in 2007, and are parents of sons Alastair, 19, and Aiden, 14. Stewart has six other children from his previous relationships, ranging in ages from 31 to 61. “Yes, [I would have left him]. And that would have been very hard,” Lancaster told Saga. Five years ago, the couple were looking into adoption, but “it ended up not happening.” The couple believed there would “be too much of an age gap” between their children. Lancaster shared that Stewart now regrets his decision to wait to have more children with her. In 2021, Stewart spoke about how proud he is to be a father, telling People he is happiest when he sees “my kids and my wife with big smiles on their faces.” He shared how he has managed to maintain his relationship with his 8 children, “You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems.” He later stated, “Lucky geezer, aren’t I?”

Read it at New York Post

2
Colin Farrell Reveals the ‘Most Dangerous’ Scene He Ever Filmed
LUCK OF THE IRISH
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.22.25 5:17PM EDT 
Colin Farrell in the 2004 film "Alexander."
Steve Schapiro/Corbis via Getty Images

Colin Farrell is lucky to be alive. Reflecting on his nearly 30-year career, the Oscar nominee said that the “most dangerous” scene he ever filmed was a battle scene involving elephants during Oliver Stone’s 2004 film Alexander. “They would say ‘action’ and... eight elephants, 200 horses and 800 men would go on ‘action,’” Farrell told Collider. The 49-year-old shared that while one person broke their leg while on horseback, he saw that as a good thing because “That was it. Nobody died. It was a miracle.” The scene Farrell was referencing was Stone’s recreation of the Battle of Hydaspes, where Alexander faces off against an Indian army of war elephants. Farrell described it as “the most dangerous thing I’ve ever been a part of,” noting that it would never be shot today. On top of Alexander featuring Farrell’s most perilous scene, the film was notable for another reason: it was savaged by critics. Alexander holds an unenviable 15 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of The Penguin star’s most hated movies.

Read it at People

3
Trump’s Social Security Overhaul Accused of Hurting the Poor and Disabled
REVERSE ROBIN HOOD
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 09.22.25 12:59PM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as he sits, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 19, 2025.
Business leaders are reportedly fed up with Trump's economy. Ken Cedeno/Reuters

Researchers say changes made by the White House to the Social Security Administration are disproportionately affecting those already among the nation’s most vulnerable. A new report, coming out next month and compiled by advocates at California State University, University of Wisconsin-Madison and State University of New York, will show how a reduced workforce and updated phone systems have made things increasingly difficult for recipients of supplemental security income, which provides support to those on lower income or who are unable to work, to resolve issues with their payments. It’s estimated that out of the roughly 5 million people who receive these benefits each year, around 900,000 are intellectually disabled while another 800,000 are either autistic or have other developmental disorders. Another 350,000 have received an schizophrenia diagnosis. Overall, advocates concede the SSA has improved over the past year in addressing a backlog of disability claims, but insist the situation has nevertheless worsened for recipients who struggle with internet access or whose cases require in-depth attention.

Read it at Axios

4
Matthew McConaughey’s Unique Sleep Hack for a Better Marriage
PILLOW TALK
Roosa Rahkonen
Updated 09.22.25 3:16PM EDT 
Published 09.22.25 3:15PM EDT 
Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Forget your oversize four-posters or separate duvets and prioritize getting up close and personal in the bedroom, according to Matthew McConaughey. The Interstellar actor, 55, has included his best marriage guidance in his new book Poems & Prayers, an “inspiring, faith-filled and often hilarious” collection of personal writings and life advice—and a specific recommendation for couples to sleep together in a queen-size bed, if not smaller still. McConaughey, who married model and entrepreneur Camila Alves in 2012, elaborated on this hack in an interview with Fox News Digital, saying that king-size sleep setups are “not good.” (“Get rid of that son of a b----,“ he added of a big marital bed.) The breaking point for McConaughey came one morning when he noticed his wife was sleeping “a football field away” from him; such a physical distance can cause an emotional and romantic one in couples, he argued. “We got a queen size where we’re shoulder to shoulder. I’m telling you, it’s good for your marriage,” he concluded.

Read it at Fox News

5
Teen Hacker Cops to $100 Million Vegas Casino Cyberattack
HIGH STAKES GRIFT
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.22.25 3:59PM EDT 
Published 09.22.25 3:45PM EDT 
MGM casino in Vegas.
The MGM Grand at night. Ethan Miller/Ethan Miller/Getty Images

A teenager is in custody for his role in a cyber attack that cost MGM Resorts-owned and operated casinos at least $100 million. In 2023, the alleged hackers conducted a pretty straightforward but high-stakes heist. One hacker impersonated a MGM Grand employee in a call with the company’s IT Department and requested a password reset, giving him access to MGM’s entire internal system. Once in the system, the hackers disabled slot machines and hotel cards. They blocked employees’ email access and disabled the hotel’s ability to book guests and take reservations. The hackers were also able to access certain customers’ driver’s license information and social security numbers. MGM Grand claimed $100 million in losses across their Vegas properties due to the attack, though the total of the financial damages has not been verified. The teen hacker involved in the plot turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday. His identity has not been revealed. The Clark County DA Office is aiming to try the teen as an adult and is facing charges of extortion, obtaining and using another person’s identifying information to harm or impersonate, and unlawful acts regarding computers.

Read it at The Hill

6
Tom Brady Under Fire Over Animal Abuse Remark During NFL Broadcast
TONGUE TIED
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.22.25 2:31PM EDT 
Tom Brady at a podium.
MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES - AUGUST 8: Tom Brady speaks at his statue unveiling ceremony at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts in August 8, 2025. Tom Brady took the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and 17 division championships in the 18 seasons he played for them as a starter. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Tom Brady is under fire for a controversial comment he made during a Fox Sports broadcast on Sunday. The former NFL quarterback was reacting to George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiver, looking visibly frustrated on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of the Cowboys-Chicago Bears game. “Those helmets can be ... it’s like the dog at home,” Brady said. “Kick the dog, throw the helmet, whatever it takes.” While co-lead of Fox Sports, Kevin Burkhardt, did not react to Brady’s comment about kicking dogs, fans ripped Brady online for the comment. Some viewers claimed his comment “encourages others” to abuse animals. ”Did Tom Brady just insinuate to kick a dog with that comment?" a user posted on X. This is not the first time the retired quarterback’s performance on Fox Sports has been called into question. After his broadcasting debut, critics and pundits called him out for struggling to find words and burping at the end of the first quarter. “I’m learning a lot, believe me,” Brady said.

Read it at People

7
Harry Potter Star Claims She Was Barred From Fan Conventions
INVITE REVOKED!
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.22.25 1:09PM EDT 
Published 09.22.25 12:03PM EDT 
Jessie Cave attends The International Booker Prize 2025 Winner Announcement at the Tate Modern.
Kate Green/Getty Images

Actress Jessie Cave, Lavender Brown in the original Harry Potter movies, claimed that she has been banned from attending fan conventions due to her OnlyFans page. Cave launched her OnlyFans page this year, promising viewers sensual hair content, and telling fans her account was “not sexual.” She has also opened up on Substack, claiming she had been barred from the fan conventions. The franchise explained that it’s a “family show and OnlyFans is affiliated with porn,” she said. Cave believed their reasoning was unjust because actors in TV and films often perform sex scenes. “I’m just playing with my hair!” she said. A new Harry Potter TV series is in development. While Cave was upset about being “canceled” by the franchise, she is encouraged that the new show will cultivate new fans. “There’s going to be a new cast now, and it’s a different time.”

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

8
Man Charged After Pointing Laser at Marine One With Trump Onboard
LASER FOCUS
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.22.25 3:45PM EDT 
US President Donald Trump steps off Marine One before making his way to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on September 21, 2025. Trump is heading to Glendale, Arizona to attend the public memorial service for Charlie Kirk.
MANDEL NGAN/MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

A man was charged with a federal felony Monday after allegedly pointing a laser at Marine One while President Donald Trump was onboard. Jacob Samuel Winkler was charged with one count of aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft, which can amount to five years in prison. Officer Diego Santiago first noticed Winkler walking near Constitution Avenue in Washington D.C. shirtless while “talking to himself and being loud,” according to an affidavit. Santiago shined his flashlight at the man, which then prompted Winkler to aim a red laser at the officer’s eyes, which “briefly disoriented him.” During this time, the Marine One aircraft was flying relatively low above the two individuals, and Winkler allegedly pointed the beam at it. Santiago said the laser “posed a risk of flash blindness and pilot disorientation,” and handcuffed Winkler immediately. Upon being handcuffed, Winkler reportedly repeated the statements, “I should apologize to Donald Trump,” and “I apologize to Donald Trump.” Along with the red laser, investigators also found a three-inch fixed-blade knife on the suspect. Winkler had admitted to pointing the red laser at Marine One, but said he did not know that was not allowed, stating he pointed the laser at all kinds of things.

Read it at wusa9.com

9
TV Star Killed in Plane Crash During Flying Lesson
CHILLING FINAL POST
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.22.25 9:48AM EDT 

A TV newsreader has been killed during a flying lesson shortly after sharing an excited message online as she climbed aboard. Debora Estrella, 43, was being taught to fly a Cessna by Bryan Ballesteros when they crashed in the north-eastern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon in the city of Garcia on Saturday. The deadly crash in an industrial estate was preceded by her post to Instagram showing the plane that would claim her life, with the caption “guess what.” The Daily Mail also reports her ex-husband, a journalist, posted updates about the crash before knowing his ex-wife was on board. In a horrific twist, he wrote, “A plane has come down. Civil Protection in Nuevo Leon confirmed two people have died in the accident close to the Ciudad Mitras Industrial Estate in Garcia.” The next morning, her colleague, Maria Julia Lafuente, said in a tear-jerking monologue, “How can I say, good morning, happy Sunday, when our hearts and souls are broken?” Unverified footage from multiple angles, posted on X, shows what appears to be the plane doing stunts. One, however, shows the light aircraft drifting slowly to the ground while being circled by a helicopter. The cause of the crash is not currently known.

Read it at The Daily Mail

10
The Glaring Danger in Trump’s Latest Demands of His Department of Justice
TAKEDOWN, TAKEDOWN
Chris Cillizza
Published 09.22.25 2:51PM EDT 
President Donald Trump attends a memorial service for conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on September 21, 2025.
President Donald Trump attends a memorial service for conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on September 21, 2025. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

I am always very careful to distinguish between mountains and molehills in the political news cycle, especially when it comes to Donald Trump. Too much coverage of the president paints everything he does as the worst thing ever. But let me be clear here: What Trump has done at the Department of Justice in recent days—firing a U.S. Attorney after they failed to bring charges against two of his political enemies, and publicly encouraging Attorney General Pam Bondi to make cases against others—is a mountain. A big one. Why? Because it’s now entirely clear that Trump sees the DoJ as his personal plaything—to be used to target those who have crossed him and to excuse those who are on his side. (Tom Homan’s bag of cash, anyone?!) And he is not only willing to expressly target his political enemies but he also appears unwilling to take “no” for an answer when it comes to whether they have actually done anything wrong. It all directly threatens the rule of law—and the idea that the Department of Justice will go wherever the evidence takes it. And that is a mountain.

Want more ball and strike calling—no matter what uniform the batter at the plate is wearing? Check out Chris Cillizza’s Substack and YouTube channel.

Read it at Substack

