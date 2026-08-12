These Anti-Chafing Shorts Keep Thigh Rub and Sweat at Bay

ICE agents detained an Argentinian semiprofessional soccer player as he was eating pizza with his team at a Florida airport. Matías Pourrain, a midfielder for Miami United Football Club, was taken into custody by agents at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport as his team awaited their flight to Los Angeles for the championship game of the United Premier Soccer League, in the fourth tier of U.S. soccer, reports the Miami New Times. The team issued a statement on Instagram before their match, which it went on to lose, saying “the club has been fully at Matías and his family’s side, providing legal support, making an attorney available, and remaining in constant contact with his family.” A DHS spokesperson told Newsweek that Pourrain had overstayed his visa after he was admitted legally to the U.S. in 2019. However, his brother, Juan Pourrain, told Argentinian outlet Todo Noticias that he had asylum status and Social Security but was awaiting a pending appointment. Pourrain is currently in custody at the Glades County Detention Center, according to the ICE detainee database.
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- 1ICE Arrests Soccer Player at Airport as He Eats With TeamCHEAP SHOTThe Argentinian national was snatched while eating a slice of pizza with his teammates.
- 2Lead Singer of ’50s Girl Group Dies at 84 After Heart AttackPIONEERArlene Smith was the voice behind the Chantels’ 1957 hit, “Maybe.”
Shop with ScoutedThese Anti-Chafing Shorts Keep Thigh Rub and Sweat at BayTHIGH AND DRYThese compression-free undershorts keep your thighs cool, dry, and comfortable.
- 3Soccer Superstar Marries Model After 10 Years TogetherKICKING OFFThe couple met in a Gucci store where she worked as a sales associate.
- 4‘Star Wars’ and ‘Marvel’ Announce Major CollaborationWORLDS COLLIDEIt marks the first time in history that the two major franchises join forces.
Shop with ScoutedThis Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLCDAILY DOSEThe daily wellness shot helps reduce bloating, improve regularity, and boost energy while protecting the liver from toxins.
- 530,000 Pounds of Beef Issued in Most Serious RecallWHERE’S THE BEEF?The recall falls under the category in which adverse health consequences or death could occur.
- 6Southwest Passenger, 22, Dies After Mid-Flight EmergencySHOCK DEATHA 22-year-old passenger died on board the flight.
- 7Former Leader Sentenced to Death for Premeditated MurderEXILEDHe is convicted of premeditated murder, the killing of children, and unlawful imprisonment
- 8Star of Iconic Horror Movies Dies at 80B-MOVIE LEGENDThe “Phantasm” star died on Sunday after a decade-long health battle, his wife said.
Shop with ScoutedThis Tinted SPF Is the Derm-Backed MVP for Sensitive SkinIN THE CLEARThis hypoallergenic, noncomedogenic sunscreen calms and protects acne- and rosacea-prone skin, improves discoloration with niacinamide, and comes in tinted and untinted options that leave no white cast.
- 9Record-Breaking Climber’s Disturbing Cause of Death RevealedTHE LAST CLIMBJake Whisenant’s Aug. 3 death was brutal.
- 10Hollywood Bowl Show Canceled Due to ’80s Rock Icon’s HealthZZ STOPThe drummer was forced to sit out a tour last year for the same reason.
Arlene Smith, the lead vocalist of the all-female doo-wop group the Chantels, died on July 29 at age 84. Smith’s death in a hospital in the Bronx, where she was born, was caused by a heart attack, her manager and friend, Paul Errante, confirmed. The original five-member lineup of the Chantels formed in the early 1950s, with Smith and four of her Bronx schoolmates. Their second single, 1957’s “Maybe,” is the group’s most well-known song and a doo-wop staple that influenced countless artists across genres. “It was heartfelt and pure girl power,” the Ronettes’ Ronnie Spector told the Wall Street Journal in 2016. While not the first all-Black female group, the Chantels were trailblazers in the industry, despite the inherent marketing difficulties in pre-civil rights era America. Their label, End Records, changed the original cover of their debut album from the five members to two white teenagers beside a jukebox for the Southern markets, member Lois Harris Powell told the New York Times in 1995. On tour, the group faced death threats in the South. Smith, who went solo in 1959, later studied music at Juilliard, earned a master’s degree in education, and became a schoolteacher in her hometown. She performed with various iterations of the Chantels from 1971 to 2012.
These Anti-Chafing Shorts Keep Thigh Rub and Sweat at Bay
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Sure, chafing is by no means merely a summer issue, but humidity and warmer temperatures undoubtedly make thigh rubbing, sweat-related rashes, and general discomfort much worse. There are plenty of creams, sticks, and balms formulated to reduce friction, but they can leave behind a sticky or greasy residue—and, of course, require reapplication to actually work when you’re sweating. Thigh Society’s slip shorts offer a decidedly lower-maintenance solution, creating a lightweight barrier between the thighs while helping keep sweat and friction in check. The brand’s top-rated anti-chafing shorts come in several different fabrics and designs, including Cooling, Cotton, and the Original, with select styles available with or without pockets. Our favorite (especially during the warmer months) is the WhispAir Cooling Anti-Chafe Shorts.
Made from an ultra-lightweight seamless fabric, the barely-there undergarments are designed to help regulate temperature and wick away moisture while the brand’s signature anti-chafe paneling prevents thighs from rubbing together. Despite their featherlight feel, these slip shorts are also designed to stay put without constantly rolling, bunching, or riding up as you walk. They also feature a breathable cotton crotch, so you can even skip underwear if you please.
While they may look a bit like shapewear at first glance, these shorts aren’t designed to suck you in, sculpt your waist, or compress your thighs. Instead, each style is all about coverage and comfort, with zero compression. This means no digging waistbands, restrictive squeezing, or dreaded sausage-casing effect. The smooth, seamless construction also makes them easy to layer discreetly underneath dresses and skirts, including slinky and body-hugging silhouettes where traditional bike shorts or shapewear might create visible lines or unwanted bulk. And unlike an anti-chafing balm that eventually wears off, the protective barrier stays in place for as long as you’re wearing them. Whether you’re commuting, sightseeing, dancing at an outdoor wedding, or simply trying to survive a humid afternoon without your inner thighs declaring war on each other.
Thigh Society also offers an impressively expansive range of options, with 19 colors, six inseam lengths, and inclusive sizing from XS through 6XL. For anyone who loves dresses but could do without the thigh rub, sweat, and sticky anti-chafing products that often come with them, they’re a game-changer for any season.
Cristiano Ronaldo has married his longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez after almost ten years together. The Portuguese soccer star, 41, and Rodríguez, 32, tied the knot in a civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on August 11, according to a press release. The ceremony was described as a “private and intimate moment” attended by the five children they are raising together. Ronaldo confirmed the news by sharing a photo of the newlyweds’ hands wearing wedding bands, captioned simply, “C❤️G.” The wedding came exactly one year after Rodríguez announced their engagement on Instagram, showing off a massive oval-shaped diamond ring. “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives,” she wrote in Spanish. The couple met in 2017 while Rodríguez was working as a sales associate at a Gucci store. Ronaldo later admitted on Rodríguez’s Netflix series, I Am Georgina, that he never expected their relationship to become so serious. “After a while, I felt that she was the woman of my life,” he said. Rodríguez joked about the massive ring to Elle Spain last year. “It’s the least he could offer me after 10 years of waiting.” They are raising five children: daughters Alana and Bella, Ronaldo’s son Cristiano Jr., and twins Eva Maria and Mateo.
Star Wars and Marvel will cross over for the first time in a new comic book series launching next year. Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles, a five-part limited series, will debut in January 2027, Entertainment Weekly announced. The crossover will bring Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo and Chewbacca into Marvel’s Earth-616 universe, where they will encounter superheroes including Captain America, Black Widow, Spider-Man and the Hulk. Marvel villains, including Doctor Doom, will also cross paths with Darth Vader and the Galactic Empire. The story begins after a reality-shattering spell causes Marvel’s heroes to see the events of Star Wars: A New Hope unfold on Earth. The series will be written by filmmaker and longtime comic book writer Kevin Smith and illustrated by David Marquez. Its release will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the original Star Wars movie, which premiered in 1977. While the two franchises have never collaborated, they both operate under Disney. New issues will be released monthly, with the fifth and final installment arriving in May 2027.
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When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.
In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.
Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.
If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.
Nearly 30,000 pounds of raw beef have been recalled after federal officials discovered the meat entered the United States without undergoing a required import reinspection. Florida-based meat supplier Corte Argentino USA LLC is recalling beef imported from Argentina, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Friday. The recall has been designated Class I, the USDA’s most serious category where there is “reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.” The products were shipped to distributors and retailers in Florida and Texas without being reinspected after entering the country. The affected beef was produced between May 15 and May 20 and carries use-by or freeze-by dates between September 15 and September 20. Recalled cuts include top sirloin butt, eye round, topside cap off, flat, and knuckle. The products have the Argentine establishment number “EST. N° OF. 2025” and shipping mark “26644-AA.” No illnesses have been reported. Consumers are being urged to throw away the recalled beef or return it to the place of purchase.
A 22-year-old passenger has died after suffering a medical emergency aboard a Southwest Airlines flight traveling from Dallas to Los Angeles, authorities said. Southwest Flight 958 was headed to Los Angeles International Airport on Friday morning when Rain McMillan Walmsey became unresponsive, according to law enforcement sources who spoke with NBC4. Passengers and crew performed CPR while the plane remained in the air. Emergency crews met the aircraft after it landed, but paramedics were unable to revive Walmsey. Firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene. The nature of the medical emergency remains unclear. The Los Angeles County medical examiner has identified Walmsey, but his cause of death has not yet been determined and remains under investigation. Southwest confirmed that a “medical incident involving a customer” occurred aboard Flight 958 but did not provide further details about what happened or the passenger’s death.
Former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad was sentenced to death on Tuesday after a court convicted him of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Assad, who fled to Moscow with his wife Asma and their children after his government was ousted in December 2024, was tried in absentia in Damascus. Judge Fakhr al-Din al-Aryan convicted Assad of crimes including premeditated murder, the killing of children under 15, torture leading to death, and unlawful imprisonment committed during the country’s nearly 14-year civil war. Six former military and security officials were also sentenced to death in absentia, including Assad’s brother Maher, who commanded the Army’s Fourth Division, and former Defense Minister Fahd al-Freij. Former security official Atif Najib, Assad’s cousin, was the only defendant present in court. He was also sentenced to death over his role in the violent crackdown on protesters in Daraa in 2011. Syria’s civil war began after security forces brutally suppressed pro-democracy demonstrations. More than half a million people were killed, millions were displaced, and tens of thousands disappeared during the conflict.
Reggie Bannister, best known for playing ice-cream-truck driver Reggie in the cult horror Phantasm franchise, has died at 80. Bannister died on Sunday after years of health problems, his wife, Gigi, announced Monday. She said she checked on him at 3:45 a.m. and found him “panting but quiet and asleep.” A few hours later, she discovered he had died. “He no longer suffers. He’s no longer in pain. That gives me solace,” Gigi wrote in a post on Facebook, calling her husband her “best friend, my confidant, my partner, my soul mate.” Bannister had entered home hospice care in February 2025 after his condition worsened. A fundraiser for his care said he was battling Lewy body dementia and Parkinson’s disease. His career was defined by the Phantasm franchise, beginning with Don Coscarelli’s 1979 original. Bannister reprised the role in four sequels, including Phantasm II, Phantasm III: Lord of the Dead, Phantasm IV: Oblivion and 2016’s Phantasm: Ravager. Born in Long Beach, California, in 1945, Bannister served in the military during the Vietnam War before using the GI Bill to study acting. He later appeared in Wishmaster, Silent Night, Deadly Night 4: Initiation and Not Another B Movie.
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Ask any dermatologist what the most important step in your skincare routine is, and you’ll get the same answer every time: daily sunscreen—even if it’s cloudy, and even if you “don’t burn.” Not only is SPF one of the most effective tools for preventing premature aging, but it’s also crucial for protecting your skin from UV damage and lowering the risk of skin cancer.
Of course, knowing you should wear sunscreen and actually finding one your skin can tolerate are two very different things. For anyone with acne-prone, sensitive, or rosacea-prone skin, the wrong SPF can lead to breakouts, irritation, or a full-blown flare-up.
One SPF that consistently earns praise from dermatologists, aestheticians, and skin-sensitive users alike is EltaMD’s UV Clear Tinted Sunscreen. This mineral-based SPF is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and specifically formulated for reactive skin. It’s infused with skin-supporting ingredients like niacinamide to help calm inflammation, smooth texture, and support an even skin tone without causing irritation.
The texture is lightweight and breathable, with a velvety demi-matte finish that layers beautifully under makeup and plays well with the skincare underneath it. And because it comes in untinted, tinted, and deep-tinted versions, it works for a wide range of skin tones—no chalky residue or white cast. If your skin has a history of rejecting sunscreen, this derm-loved favorite might just be the one that finally gets a yes.
Jake Whisenant, the record-setting Yosemite speed climber who died this month, suffered fatal blunt-force trauma during a climb. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office coroner ruled that Whisenant’s Aug. 3 death was an accident after a witness saw him fall while climbing in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains. According to TMZ, the witness said the fall led to instant death. Whisenant was an accomplished speed climber who tackled some of the country’s toughest routes. In October 2024, he and Brant Hysell set a new speed record on Yosemite’s famed Lurking Fear route on El Capitan, completing the climb in 2 hours, 55 minutes, and 32 seconds, according to Gripped. Their time surpassed the record held by Yuji Hirayama and Nick Fowler—just two days after Whisenant and Hysell completed an initial run on the same route in slightly more than four hours. Following his death, Whisenant’s longtime friend Bailee Moore paid tribute to him, writing on Instagram: “I will look for you in every life, my brother. Now go rest high up on that mountain.”
People close to classic ‘80s rock act ZZ Top have revealed why the Texas trio had to abruptly cancel a California show at the last minute last week. Turns out that 77-year-old drummer Frank Beard (incidentally, the only member of the original lineup without one) has been grappling with “serious health problems,” according to sources close to the band. Guitarist Billy Gibbons, 76, had posted on Instagram ahead of the Hollywood Bowl concert last Wednesday that “unforeseen personnel matters” meant they’d be pulling out with just hours to go before showtime. He told supporters to stand by for further updates and that refunds would be issued for tickets, parking, and travel. Beard, who’s played as a member of the group since they first formed in 1969, had to sit out a tour last year over health issues, and has had other drummers sub in for him in the past. Fans urged him to retire after he pulled out of those gigs.