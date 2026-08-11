Soccer Superstar Marries Model After Nearly A Decade Together

Cristiano Ronaldo has married his longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez after almost ten years together. The Portuguese soccer star, 41, and Rodríguez, 32, tied the knot in a civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on August 11, according to a press release. The ceremony was described as a “private and intimate moment” attended by the five children they are raising together. Ronaldo confirmed the news by sharing a photo of the newlyweds’ hands wearing wedding bands, captioned simply, “C❤️G.” The wedding came exactly one year after Rodríguez announced their engagement on Instagram, showing off a massive oval-shaped diamond ring. “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives,” she wrote in Spanish. The couple met in 2017 while Rodríguez was working as a sales associate at a Gucci store. Ronaldo later admitted on Rodríguez’s Netflix series, I Am Georgina, that he never expected their relationship to become so serious. “After a while, I felt that she was the woman of my life,” he said. Rodríguez joked about the massive ring to Elle Spain last year. “It’s the least he could offer me after 10 years of waiting.” They are raising five children: daughters Alana and Bella, Ronaldo’s son Cristiano Jr., and twins Eva Maria and Mateo.

People