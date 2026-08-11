Star of Iconic Horror Movies Dies at 80

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
‘Star Wars’ and ‘Marvel’ Announce Major Collaboration
WORLDS COLLIDE
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.11.26 1:29PM EDT 
star wars and spiderman side byb side
PIc Monkey

Star Wars and Marvel will cross over for the first time in a new comic book series launching next year. Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles, a five-part limited series, will debut in January 2027, Entertainment Weekly announced. The crossover will bring Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo and Chewbacca into Marvel’s Earth-616 universe, where they will encounter superheroes including Captain America, Black Widow, Spider-Man and the Hulk. Marvel villains, including Doctor Doom, will also cross paths with Darth Vader and the Galactic Empire. The story begins after a reality-shattering spell causes Marvel’s heroes to see the events of Star Wars: A New Hope unfold on Earth. The series will be written by filmmaker and longtime comic book writer Kevin Smith and illustrated by David Marquez. Its release will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the original Star Wars movie, which premiered in 1977. While the two franchises have never collaborated, they both operate under Disney. New issues will be released monthly, with the fifth and final installment arriving in May 2027.

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

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2
30,000 Pounds of Beef Issued in Most Serious Recall
WHERE’S THE BEEF?
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.11.26 1:52PM EDT 
Imported beef from Australia is seen at a supermarket in Beijing on January 1, 2026. Australia's government is "disappointed" with China's decision to impose new beef import tariffs, with one industry group warning the move could damage trade worth over AU$1 billion between the two countries. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP via Getty Images)
Imported beef from Australia is seen at a supermarket in Beijing on January 1, 2026. Australia's government is "disappointed" with China's decision to impose new beef import tariffs, with one industry group warning the move could damage trade worth over AU$1 billion between the two countries. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP via Getty Images) ADEK BERRY/AFP via Getty Images

Nearly 30,000 pounds of raw beef have been recalled after federal officials discovered the meat entered the United States without undergoing a required import reinspection. Florida-based meat supplier Corte Argentino USA LLC is recalling beef imported from Argentina, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Friday. The recall has been designated Class I, the USDA’s most serious category where there is “reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.” The products were shipped to distributors and retailers in Florida and Texas without being reinspected after entering the country. The affected beef was produced between May 15 and May 20 and carries use-by or freeze-by dates between September 15 and September 20. Recalled cuts include top sirloin butt, eye round, topside cap off, flat, and knuckle. The products have the Argentine establishment number “EST. N° OF. 2025” and shipping mark “26644-AA.” No illnesses have been reported. Consumers are being urged to throw away the recalled beef or return it to the place of purchase.

Read it at USA Today

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EltaMD’s Derm-Approved SPF Is a Godsend for People Who Break Out Just *Thinking* About Sunscreen
IN THE CLEAR
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 08.10.26 1:49PM EDT 
EltaMD UV Clear Sunscreen
EltaMD.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Ask any dermatologist what the most important step in your skincare routine is, and you’ll get the same answer every time: daily sunscreen—even if it’s cloudy, and even if you “don’t burn.” Not only is SPF one of the most effective tools for preventing premature aging, but it’s also crucial for protecting your skin from UV damage and lowering the risk of skin cancer.

Of course, knowing you should wear sunscreen and actually finding one your skin can tolerate are two very different things. For anyone with acne-prone, sensitive, or rosacea-prone skin, the wrong SPF can lead to breakouts, irritation, or a full-blown flare-up.

EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Oil-Free Face Sunscreen SPF 46
See At Amazon

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One SPF that consistently earns praise from dermatologists, aestheticians, and skin-sensitive users alike is EltaMD’s UV Clear Tinted Sunscreen. This mineral-based SPF is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and specifically formulated for reactive skin. It’s infused with skin-supporting ingredients like niacinamide to help calm inflammation, smooth texture, and support an even skin tone without causing irritation.

The texture is lightweight and breathable, with a velvety demi-matte finish that layers beautifully under makeup and plays well with the skincare underneath it. And because it comes in untinted, tinted, and deep-tinted versions, it works for a wide range of skin tones—no chalky residue or white cast. If your skin has a history of rejecting sunscreen, this derm-loved favorite might just be the one that finally gets a yes.

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3
Southwest Passenger, 22, Dies After Mid-Flight Medical Emergency
SHOCK DEATH
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 08.11.26 10:06AM EDT 
A Southwest Airline Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft lands at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California, U.S., March 26, 2019.
Mike Blake/REUTERS

A 22-year-old passenger has died after suffering a medical emergency aboard a Southwest Airlines flight traveling from Dallas to Los Angeles, authorities said. Southwest Flight 958 was headed to Los Angeles International Airport on Friday morning when Rain McMillan Walmsey became unresponsive, according to law enforcement sources who spoke with NBC4. Passengers and crew performed CPR while the plane remained in the air. Emergency crews met the aircraft after it landed, but paramedics were unable to revive Walmsey. Firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene. The nature of the medical emergency remains unclear. The Los Angeles County medical examiner has identified Walmsey, but his cause of death has not yet been determined and remains under investigation. Southwest confirmed that a “medical incident involving a customer” occurred aboard Flight 958 but did not provide further details about what happened or the passenger’s death.

Read it at NBC4

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4
Former Leader Sentenced to Death for Premeditated Murder
EXILED
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.11.26 10:44AM EDT 
DAMASCUS, SYRIA - MAY 10: Syrian President Bashar Assad receives Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (unseen) May 10, 2010 in Damascus, Syria. Medvedev is on a two-day state visit and will hold talks focusing on the bilateral relationship between Syria and Russia, amongst other matters. (Photo by Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images)
DAMASCUS, SYRIA - MAY 10: Syrian President Bashar Assad receives Russian President Dmitry Medvedev (unseen) May 10, 2010 in Damascus, Syria. Medvedev is on a two-day state visit and will hold talks focusing on the bilateral relationship between Syria and Russia, amongst other matters. (Photo by Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images) Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images

Former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad was sentenced to death on Tuesday after a court convicted him of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Assad, who fled to Moscow with his wife Asma and their children after his government was ousted in December 2024, was tried in absentia in Damascus. Judge Fakhr al-Din al-Aryan convicted Assad of crimes including premeditated murder, the killing of children under 15, torture leading to death, and unlawful imprisonment committed during the country’s nearly 14-year civil war. Six former military and security officials were also sentenced to death in absentia, including Assad’s brother Maher, who commanded the Army’s Fourth Division, and former Defense Minister Fahd al-Freij. Former security official Atif Najib, Assad’s cousin, was the only defendant present in court. He was also sentenced to death over his role in the violent crackdown on protesters in Daraa in 2011. Syria’s civil war began after security forces brutally suppressed pro-democracy demonstrations. More than half a million people were killed, millions were displaced, and tens of thousands disappeared during the conflict.

Read it at News.com.au

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This DNA Test Reveals How Your Body Reacts to Over 285 Medications
IN THE GENES
Scouted Staff
Published 08.11.26 3:06PM EDT 
Person holding the ClarityX at-home DNA test kit box, featuring a colorful DNA helix graphic.
ClarityX

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When you’re looking for the right medication, the trial-and-error process (not to mention combating side effects) can be frustrating, time-consuming, and downright expensive. ClarityX is a simple, at-home DNA test that analyzes genes related to how the body may process and respond to commonly prescribed medications, including many used in mental health care.

Your DNA determines how you process medication. ClarityX cross-references your DNA with over 285 medications to identify how effectively your body metabolizes them and flag potential side effects. ClarityX uses data from the FDA and CPIC to give your doctors precise dosing guidelines that will work best for you.

ClarityX DNA Test
See At ClarityX

The process is simple: after you receive your test kit, simply activate it, complete a painless 30-second cheek swab, and drop the sample off in the mail. In about seven days, you’ll get a comprehensive report by email. The best part? ClarityX is offering 25 percent off its tests.

While it’s always essential to consult your physician about medication of any kind, this DNA test can help take some of the guesswork out of the process.

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5

Star of Iconic Horror Movies Dies at 80

B-MOVIE LEGEND
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 08.11.26 11:20AM EDT 
Reggie Bannister
Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Reggie Bannister, best known for playing ice-cream-truck driver Reggie in the cult horror Phantasm franchise, has died at 80. Bannister died on Sunday after years of health problems, his wife, Gigi, announced Monday. She said she checked on him at 3:45 a.m. and found him “panting but quiet and asleep.” A few hours later, she discovered he had died. “He no longer suffers. He’s no longer in pain. That gives me solace,” Gigi wrote in a post on Facebook, calling her husband her “best friend, my confidant, my partner, my soul mate.” Bannister had entered home hospice care in February 2025 after his condition worsened. A fundraiser for his care said he was battling Lewy body dementia and Parkinson’s disease. His career was defined by the Phantasm franchise, beginning with Don Coscarelli’s 1979 original. Bannister reprised the role in four sequels, including Phantasm II, Phantasm III: Lord of the Dead, Phantasm IV: Oblivion and 2016’s Phantasm: Ravager. Born in Long Beach, California, in 1945, Bannister served in the military during the Vietnam War before using the GI Bill to study acting. He later appeared in Wishmaster, Silent Night, Deadly Night 4: Initiation and Not Another B Movie.

Read it at The Wrap

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6
Record-Breaking Climber’s Disturbing Cause of Death Revealed
THE LAST CLIMB
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Updated 08.11.26 6:46AM EDT 
Published 08.11.26 5:23AM EDT 
Speed climbing record-breaker Jake Whisenant died in a Sierra Nevada accident.
Instagram/jake.doubleyew

Jake Whisenant, the record-setting Yosemite speed climber who died this month, suffered fatal blunt-force trauma during a climb. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office coroner ruled that Whisenant’s Aug. 3 death was an accident after a witness saw him fall while climbing in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains. According to TMZ, the witness said the fall led to instant death. Whisenant was an accomplished speed climber who tackled some of the country’s toughest routes. In October 2024, he and Brant Hysell set a new speed record on Yosemite’s famed Lurking Fear route on El Capitan, completing the climb in 2 hours, 55 minutes, and 32 seconds, according to Gripped. Their time surpassed the record held by Yuji Hirayama and Nick Fowler—just two days after Whisenant and Hysell completed an initial run on the same route in slightly more than four hours. Following his death, Whisenant’s longtime friend Bailee Moore paid tribute to him, writing on Instagram: “I will look for you in every life, my brother. Now go rest high up on that mountain.”

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7
Hollywood Bowl Show Canceled Due to ’80s Rock Legend’s Serious Health Issue
ZZ STOP
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 08.11.26 8:44AM EDT 
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Musician Frank Beard of ZZ Top performs on stage at Humphreys Concerts By the Bay on May 27, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

People close to classic ‘80s rock act ZZ Top have revealed why the Texas trio had to abruptly cancel a California show at the last minute last week. Turns out that 77-year-old drummer Frank Beard (incidentally, the only member of the original lineup without one) has been grappling with “serious health problems,” according to sources close to the band. Guitarist Billy Gibbons, 76, had posted on Instagram ahead of the Hollywood Bowl concert last Wednesday that “unforeseen personnel matters” meant they’d be pulling out with just hours to go before showtime. He told supporters to stand by for further updates and that refunds would be issued for tickets, parking, and travel. Beard, who’s played as a member of the group since they first formed in 1969, had to sit out a tour last year over health issues, and has had other drummers sub in for him in the past. Fans urged him to retire after he pulled out of those gigs.

Read it at TMZ

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8
American Airlines Jet Engine Shoots Flames in Terrifying Mid-Flight Emergency
MID-AIR MAYHEM
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.11.26 8:57AM EDT 

A commercial airliner spewed flames from its left wing during a terrifying mid-air emergency, forcing pilots to issue a desperate Mayday call shortly after takeoff. The chaos erupted aboard American Airlines Flight 1760 as the Boeing 737 departed a South Carolina airport bound for Charlotte, North Carolina. A flock of birds struck the aircraft’s left engine, causing loud popping noises and visible orange flashes as the plane circled over water with 181 people onboard. “Mayday, mayday, mayday. We’ve got an engine problem here,” the pilot reported to air traffic control. Another pilot nearby witnessed the collision, radioing, “I saw he took up birds, it looked like, at least in the left side engine.” On the ground below, airport workers reported finding extensive bird debris strewn across the runway. Passengers recorded terrifying footage of flames shooting from the engine as the jet prepared for an immediate emergency return. The aircraft landed safely, and emergency crews met the plane on the tarmac. American Airlines confirmed the jet was taken out of service for maintenance inspections, while federal authorities launched an official investigation into the strike.

Read it at CNN

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This Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLC
DAILY DOSE
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 08.03.26 10:17PM EDT 
Dose for Your Lliver
Dose For Your Liver.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.

In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.

Dose for Your Liver Daily Shot
See At Vitamin Shoppe

Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.

If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.

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9
Humpback Whale Sinks U.S. Family’s Sailboat in Wild Attack
HULL OF AN ORDEAL
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 08.11.26 8:36AM EDT 
Humpback whale

Humpback whale

NOAA Fisheries

A humpback whale rammed an Alaska family’s sailboat in Glacier Bay on July 29 and sank it. Tania Lewis and her husband were asleep, having spent the day sailing in Glacier Bay, when the whale struck at about 11:30 p.m. Their son Lou, 23, was still up reading and alerted his parents. A dinghy attached to the boat was already flipped and full of water. Only after they capsized it by accident could they turn it upright. “That’s how my husband and I got to shore,” Lewis said. Lou swam to land, buoyed by a backpack. The beach was 130 yards off. They made a fire and waited on the shore until a rescue crew arrived at 6:30 a.m. Crews later located the wreck and found the hole the whale had left in the keel. A park biologist later suggested to Lewis that the whale was probably chasing fish. Lewis said a full moon came up and the family spent the night by the fire.

Read it at New York Post

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10
Passengers Spend Seven Hours Flying Nowhere After Midair Problem
BACK SO SOON?
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 08.11.26 8:37AM EDT 
A British Airways plane takes off
A British Airways plane takes off at Heathrow Airport in west London, August 13, 2005. Toby Melville/Toby Melville/ Reuters

A planeful of British Airways passengers spent seven hours in the skies only to eventually disembark exactly where they’d set off from. The aircraft was already running more than five hours late when it took off from Johannesburg in South Africa on Saturday to begin the 10-1/2-hour haul to London. The plane headed north for two hours before making an abrupt U-turn in the skies above the Democratic Republic of Congo after what the airline has described as a “technical issue.” Online aviation sleuths have since suggested the problem may have had something to do with the aircraft’s weather radar system. The jet then headed back toward Johannesburg, where it remained in a hold pattern for two hours before finally coming in to land. “We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused to customers after their aircraft returned,” a British Airways spokesperson said. “Following the aircraft’s return, our teams provided overnight accommodation and support, and worked to minimize disruption.”

Read it at Business Insider

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