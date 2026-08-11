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1

Pop Star Returns to Iconic Disney Franchise

CAMP CAMEO
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Updated 08.10.26 11:15PM EDT 
Published 08.10.26 9:35PM EDT 
Demi Lovato
Disney/David Astorga

Demi Lovato will have a cameo in Camp Rock 3, Disney announced Monday, ahead of the movie’s Los Angeles premiere. Lovato, 33, will reprise the role of Mitchie Torres, the character she played in the two prior entries in the musical television franchise, in 2008 and 2010. Lovato is also an executive producer for the film, which debuts on Disney Channel on Thursday and is available for streaming on Disney+ on Friday. Also executive producing are the Jonas Brothers, who reprise their roles as the band Connect 3. A synopsis provided by Disney states, “When Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise, and friendships are tested — leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances.” The bulk of the film was shot last fall in Vancouver, Canada. Lovato’s music career saw a breakthrough when her duet with Joe Jonas, “This Is Me,” was included on the Camp Rock soundtrack. Lovato has since released nine studio albums.

Read it at The Wrap

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2
Star of Groundbreaking ’80s Cop Drama ‘Hill Street Blues’ Dies at 94
TV ICON
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Updated 08.10.26 6:56PM EDT 
Published 08.10.26 6:46PM EDT 
DYNASTY - "The Garage" - Airdate: March 11, 1987. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)JON CYPHER
Disney General Entertainment Con

Jon Cypher, who starred on all seven seasons of the police drama Hill Street Blues and played Prince Charming opposite Julie Andrews in the original TV production of Cinderella, has died at 94. The actor died on Aug. 3 at his home in Central Point, Oregon, with his wife of 40 years by his side, his family wrote in an obituary in Oregon’s Ashland News. Cypher shot to fame overnight at age 25 after landing the role of Prince Charming in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s original musical adaptation of Cinderella in 1957, playing opposite Andrews, then 21. The live, color broadcast drew more than 107 million viewers, with over 60 percent of U.S. households tuning in, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Cypher became a television mainstay as the calculating, politically ambitious police chief Fletcher Daniels on the critically acclaimed Hill Street Blues, which ran from 1981-87. Cypher reflected in a 2014 interview that acting is “not an easy profession,” telling aspiring performers that surviving its harsh spotlight meant learning to “pick yourself up many, many, many times.” In his obituary, Cypher’s family said that he sang opera in four languages and “was known to burst out in song, bringing joy to every event.” The family did not disclose a cause of death.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

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The CBN Gummies That Help You Fall Asleep Faster—and Stay Asleep Longer
SNOOZE BETTER
Scouted Staff
Published 08.06.26 2:49PM EDT 
Three Canna River sleep products against a navy blue background with a crescent moon: a bottle of purple gummies, a bottle of Sleep Softgels with 60 capsules, and a bottle of Sleep Gummies.
River Botanicals

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Tossing. Turning. Flipping the pillow to the cool side. Again. Sleep should come easily after a long day. Unfortunately, sometimes stress, anxiety, and racing thoughts have other plans. If you’re looking for a sleep aid that won’t cause grogginess the next day, River Botanicals has you covered.

River Botanicals brings together trusted plant-based wellness brands under one umbrella, offering high-quality products with transparent ingredients, backed by third-party lab testing. It boasts a collection of premium sleep products (available in both non-THC and THC formulas) from Canna River that can soothe these sleep woes. Our favorite? The Canna River sleep gummies, formulated with three key sleep-enhancing ingredients: CBD, CBN, and optional Delta-9 THC.

CBD Sleep Gummies
Shop At River Botanicals

Broad-spectrum CBD offers potential therapeutic effects without the high. CBN is known for its potential calming effects, which may aid sleep. According to some studies, CBN has been shown to help reduce sleep disturbance, helping you stay asleep throughout the night without the next-day grogginess associated with other sleep aids. The gummies are also available in a formula containing Delta-9 THC, which may help with pain relief and overall relaxation. Available in five delicious flavors (we love the green apple!), each sleep gummy contains 50 milligrams of CBD and 50 milligrams of CBN.

Right now, new customers can save 30 percent on their first orders by signing up for the River Botanicals email list. Sweet dreams!

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3
Bison Attack on Tourist Caught on Wild Video
BISON BATTERING
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.10.26 10:22AM EDT 
TVP_World/Instagram
TVP_World/Instagram

A tourist got a brutal reminder that some wildlife encounters are better enjoyed from a distance. The man had ventured to within about 20 feet of a European bison in Poland’s Białowieża Forest when it suddenly charged, according to local reports and footage of the encounter. The bison then stood over him, swiping at him whenever he tried to rise. Nature photographer Grzegorz Ryński, who filmed the encounter, shouted at the tourist to stay down before slowly driving his car toward the bison. He kept a door open so the man could climb inside, according to the reports. But the tourist appeared to be in shock and tried to escape on foot. Ryński then slowly reversed alongside him, using the vehicle to keep the bison at bay until they were far enough away. The man was left with a deep gash on his calf and heavy bruising and was taken to a hospital, according to Ryński’s wife. Ryński said the tourist was fortunate that this particular bison was relatively calm. It comes after a similar attack at Yellowstone National Park, when a tourist was launched eight feet into the air.

Read it at New York Post

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4
Colombia Earthquake Death Toll Rises as Buildings Crumble
‘YOU ARE NOT ALONE’
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.10.26 1:55PM EDT 
PEREIRA, COLOMBIA - AUGUST 10: People gather in the streets after a powerful earthquake struck Colombia, killing at least 18 people and causing damage in Pereira, Colombia, on August 10, 2026. The earthquake was felt across much of the country, with authorities continuing to assess the extent of the damage and possible additional casualties. (Photo by Alexis Munera/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Anadolu/GETTY

The death toll from Colombia’s harrowing earthquake on Monday has risen to 69. The magnitude-7.4 earthquake is the strongest to hit the country in the past 10 years. Footage of the earthquake, obtained by the Daily Mail, shows buildings collapsing as people flee the scene. The epicenter was identified in San José del Palmar, about 250 miles west of the country’s capital city of Bogotá. The earthquake could be felt in parts of Panama, Venezuela, and Ecuador—all neighboring countries. There have been more than 30 reported building collapses in Manizales, a city located about 180 miles west of Bogotá, and 20 in Cali, another western city with a population of more than two million. President Abelardo de la Espriella announced the establishment of an emergency center located at the quake’s epicenter, and included a statement that read: “You are not alone. You have a President who cares deeply for his people and who will do everything necessary to protect you, support you, and move forward together in rebuilding the affected regions.”

Read it at Daily Mail

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EltaMD’s Derm-Approved SPF Is a Godsend for People Who Break Out Just *Thinking* About Sunscreen
IN THE CLEAR
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 08.10.26 1:49PM EDT 
EltaMD UV Clear Sunscreen
EltaMD.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Ask any dermatologist what the most important step in your skincare routine is, and you’ll get the same answer every time: daily sunscreen—even if it’s cloudy, and even if you “don’t burn.” Not only is SPF one of the most effective tools for preventing premature aging, but it’s also crucial for protecting your skin from UV damage and lowering the risk of skin cancer.

Of course, knowing you should wear sunscreen and actually finding one your skin can tolerate are two very different things. For anyone with acne-prone, sensitive, or rosacea-prone skin, the wrong SPF can lead to breakouts, irritation, or a full-blown flare-up.

EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Oil-Free Face Sunscreen SPF 46
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One SPF that consistently earns praise from dermatologists, aestheticians, and skin-sensitive users alike is EltaMD’s UV Clear Tinted Sunscreen. This mineral-based SPF is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and specifically formulated for reactive skin. It’s infused with skin-supporting ingredients like niacinamide to help calm inflammation, smooth texture, and support an even skin tone without causing irritation.

The texture is lightweight and breathable, with a velvety demi-matte finish that layers beautifully under makeup and plays well with the skincare underneath it. And because it comes in untinted, tinted, and deep-tinted versions, it works for a wide range of skin tones—no chalky residue or white cast. If your skin has a history of rejecting sunscreen, this derm-loved favorite might just be the one that finally gets a yes.

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5
Fergie’s Family Reunion Exposes Ex-Prince Andrew’s Lonely Reality
SUCCESSION PLANS
Wiktoria Gucia 

Reporter

Updated 08.10.26 12:55PM EDT 
Published 08.10.26 12:38PM EDT 
Britain's Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, April 20, 2025.
Britain's Princess Eugenie and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, April 20, 2025. Kirsty Wigglesworth/via REUTERS

Sarah Ferguson has been spotted in the Portuguese resort of Melides, where she’s meeting her newest granddaughter—Princess Eugenie gave birth to her third child last week. Fergie has been keeping a low profile after her name cropped up in the Epstein files—since a sighting in the Austrian Alps in April, she’s hardly been spotted at all. Now, however, she’s visiting Eugenie at her $4.8 million oceanside mansion and has become “a regular at local restaurants,” according to reports. Her arrival raises the question of what Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s role is in this family reunion? Neither daughter has visited their father since his February arrest; the royal biographer Andrew Lownie describes Andrew’s relations with them as “fractured and complex.” Ferguson, meanwhile, has remained loyal to the man with whom she shared Royal Lodge for nearly two decades after their divorce. But as she balances the demands of her daughters with those of the disgraced former prince, maybe she’s decided to move on.

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.

Read it at Substack

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6
MAGA Lettuce Grower Hit With New Recall Amid Diarrhea Outbreak
DÉJÀ EWW
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.10.26 1:35PM EDT 
Jalapeños at a supermarket in Arlington, Virginia, August 10, 2026.
Jalapeños at a supermarket in Arlington, Virginia, August 10, 2026. Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque, REUTERS

Taylor Farms is under fire—again. The food supplier at the center of a Cyclospora outbreak linked to its iceberg lettuce is now recalling prepared foods containing jalapeños from major retailers in several states over potential Salmonella contamination. There have already been more than 300 reported cases of illness linked to the spicy peppers. Products, including salsa and guacamole, are being pulled from shelves at Walmart, Kroger, Target, Trader Joe’s, and Whole Foods. Taylor Farms is already facing public scrutiny over the Cyclospora outbreak, which causes explosive diarrhea and has become one of the largest foodborne illness events in recent U.S. history. “Consumers are likely to avoid all Taylor Farms products for a while,” Joe Feldman, senior managing ​director at Telsey Advisory Group, said. “Taylor Farms will have to work hard to change the perception that its products can make people sick. It could take some time.” Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. The infection can be especially dangerous for children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems. Taylor ranks among North America’s leading produce suppliers, providing salads and vegetables to major grocery chains and restaurant brands, including McDonald’s, Taco Bell, and Chipotle.

Read it at Reuters

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7
Soccer Star’s Celebration Goes Horribly Wrong
🕳️🏃🏾
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.10.26 10:16AM EDT 
@SkyFootball
@SkyFootball/X

A soccer star’s goal celebration went horribly wrong as he accidentally jumped down a hole. On Sunday, Jacy Maranhão, a defender for Coritiba in Brazil’s top league, barreled towards the advertising barriers after scoring against Chapecoense, sending the crowd into raptures. Those cheers quickly turned to screams as he leaped over the perimeter and down into a subterranean set of stairs that leads to the visiting team’s locker room. It got worse for the 29-year-old, as the referee ruled out the goal for a foul after he emerged from the hole. He also had to go off injured, compounding a miserable night for the player. “I twisted my foot. It’s a bit sore, but I’m fine,” Maranhão, who was picked up by TV cameras icing his ankle, said. “Center-backs hardly ever score goals. I just got carried away.” The bizarre incident took place at the Coritiba stadium, the Estádio Couto Pereira, where, in 2014, the same thing happened. Diederrick Joel Tagueu, a former striker for the team, was also injured when falling down the very same hole while celebrating a winning goal. At least his strike counted.

Read it at The Guardian

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8
Aubrey Plaza, 42, Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend After Husband’s Death
‘A BEAUTIFUL SURPRISE’
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.10.26 10:13AM EDT 
Christopher Abbott and Aubrey Plaza pose at the opening night after party for the new revival of Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman" on Broadway at Katz's Deli on April 9, 2026 in New York City.
Christopher Abbott and Aubrey Plaza pose at the opening night after party for the new revival of Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman" on Broadway at Katz's Deli on April 9, 2026 in New York City. Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Actress and comedian Aubrey Plaza has welcomed her first child with boyfriend Christopher Abbott. She was seen on Sunday carrying the newborn after her 40-year-old boyfriend’s Broadway performance of Death of a Salesman, according to photos obtained by TMZ. The Parks and Recreation alum notably lost her husband, Jeff Baena, by suicide in January 2025 after they’d been separated for four months. “A giant ocean of just awfulness,” the actress said about her grief on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast in August 2025, breaking her silence on the loss. Baena was 47 when he died. Plaza, 42, later entered a relationship with Abbott, though the exact timeline of their relationship status is unknown. A source told People that the pregnancy, which Plaza debuted in April with baby-bump photos, was “a beautiful surprise after an emotional year.” The baby was born at the end of July.

Read it at Page Six

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This Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLC
DAILY DOSE
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 08.03.26 10:17PM EDT 
Dose for Your Lliver
Dose For Your Liver.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.

In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.

Dose for Your Liver Daily Shot
See At Vitamin Shoppe

Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.

If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.

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9
Divers Make Jaw-Dropping Discovery Hidden for Over 2,100 Years
SAVING VASE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.10.26 8:54AM EDT 
CBS News/Carabinieri
CBS News/Carabinieri

Divers off the coast of Italy have discovered a 2,100-year-old shipwreck containing more than 500 narrow-necked jars called amphorae. The 70-foot wreck was located 151ft underwater three miles off Mazara del Vallo in Sicily, Italy, by divers Giacomo De Mola and Igor Bisulli following a tip-off from some fishermen. The discovery has been hailed by Italy’s culture minister, Alessandro Giuli, as “one of the most important underwater archaeological discoveries of recent years” that offers “precious fragments of our history.” “Visibility wasn’t the best… I got closer. And my heart stopped. Below me was a vast expanse of amphorae,” De Mola said in a post on social media. “This is, without a doubt, the most incredible discovery of my life,” he added. “It’s hard to describe what it feels like to be among the first humans, in nearly 20 centuries, to see that place again.” Amphorae were used to store and transport various goods, especially wine, and archaeologists believe their discovery will inform them about transit routes and global commerce at the time. Experts will conduct further research on the site, including getting a more specific date, where the ship came from, and where it was headed.

Read it at BBC

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10
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star Turned Congressman Dies at 84
COMIN’ AT YA!
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.10.26 5:44AM EDT 
LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 19: The Dukes of Hazzard: Hazzard in Hollywood, a made for TV movie, originally broadcast May 19, 2000. Pictured is cast member Ben Jones (as Cooter Davenport). Image dated October 19, 1999. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)
CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

The Dukes of Hazzard star Ben Jones has died at the age of 84. Known for his portrayal of mechanic Cooter Davenport and for serving two terms as a U.S. congressman, he died at his home in Washington, Virginia, from a heart attack, according to his wife Alma Viator. His road to stardom came after a challenging period that saw him battle alcoholism, arrests, and three divorces, the New York Times reports. As “Crazy Cooter,” he was tasked with repairing the 1969 Dodge Charger General Lee for the show’s main stars, Bo Duke (John Schneider) and Luke Duke (Tom Wopat). A star of the CBS hit from 1979 to 1985, he was urged to go into politics by the Democratic Party after its cancellation, and was elected to Georgia’s 4th Congressional District at the second time of asking in 1988. It saw him exact revenge on Republican Pat Swindall in a bruising election that Dan Rather of CBS News called “by far the meanest and nastiest race in America.” He would later go on to start Cooter’s Garage Band and open Cooter’s Place, a museum-cum-cafe themed on The Dukes of Hazzard in Virginia that he expanded to a second premises in the state and another in Tennessee.

Read it at The New York Times

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