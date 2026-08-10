World

Colombia Earthquake Death Toll Rises as Buildings Crumble

‘YOU ARE NOT ALONE’

The 7.4-magnitude quake could be felt in at least three neighboring countries.

Fiona O'Reilly
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

PEREIRA, COLOMBIA - AUGUST 10: People gather in the streets after a powerful earthquake struck Colombia, killing at least 18 people and causing damage in Pereira, Colombia, on August 10, 2026. The earthquake was felt across much of the country, with authorities continuing to assess the extent of the damage and possible additional casualties. (Photo by Alexis Munera/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Anadolu/GETTY

The death toll from Colombia’s harrowing earthquake on Monday has risen to 69. The magnitude-7.4 earthquake is the strongest to hit the country in the past 10 years. Footage of the earthquake, obtained by the Daily Mail, shows buildings collapsing as people flee the scene. The epicenter was identified in San José del Palmar, about 250 miles west of the country’s capital city of Bogotá. The earthquake could be felt in parts of Panama, Venezuela, and Ecuador—all neighboring countries. There have been more than 30 reported building collapses in Manizales, a city located about 180 miles west of Bogotá, and 20 in Cali, another western city with a population of more than two million. President Abelardo de la Espriella announced the establishment of an emergency center located at the quake’s epicenter, and included a statement that read: “You are not alone. You have a President who cares deeply for his people and who will do everything necessary to protect you, support you, and move forward together in rebuilding the affected regions.”

Read it at Daily Mail
Fiona O'Reilly

Fiona O'Reilly

Breaking News Intern

Fiona.OReilly@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now