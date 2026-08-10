Colombia Earthquake Death Toll Rises as Buildings Crumble

The death toll from Colombia’s harrowing earthquake on Monday has risen to 69. The magnitude-7.4 earthquake is the strongest to hit the country in the past 10 years. Footage of the earthquake, obtained by the Daily Mail, shows buildings collapsing as people flee the scene. The epicenter was identified in San José del Palmar, about 250 miles west of the country’s capital city of Bogotá. The earthquake could be felt in parts of Panama, Venezuela, and Ecuador—all neighboring countries. There have been more than 30 reported building collapses in Manizales, a city located about 180 miles west of Bogotá, and 20 in Cali, another western city with a population of more than two million. President Abelardo de la Espriella announced the establishment of an emergency center located at the quake’s epicenter, and included a statement that read: “You are not alone. You have a President who cares deeply for his people and who will do everything necessary to protect you, support you, and move forward together in rebuilding the affected regions.”