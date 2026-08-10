Family Reveals That Pro Golfer Has Died at 45

Taylor Farms is under fire—again. The food supplier at the center of a Cyclospora outbreak linked to its iceberg lettuce is now recalling prepared foods containing jalapeños from major retailers in several states over potential Salmonella contamination. There have already been more than 300 reported cases of illness linked to the spicy peppers. Products, including salsa and guacamole, are being pulled from shelves at Walmart, Kroger, Target, Trader Joe’s, and Whole Foods. Taylor Farms is already facing public scrutiny over the Cyclospora outbreak, which causes explosive diarrhea and has become one of the largest foodborne illness events in recent U.S. history. “Consumers are likely to avoid all Taylor Farms products for a while,” Joe Feldman, senior managing director at Telsey Advisory Group, said. “Taylor Farms will have to work hard to change the perception that its products can make people sick. It could take some time.” Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. The infection can be especially dangerous for children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems. Taylor ranks among North America’s leading produce suppliers, providing salads and vegetables to major grocery chains and restaurant brands, including McDonald’s, Taco Bell, and Chipotle.
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- 1MAGA Lettuce Grower Hit With New Recall Amid Diarrhea CrisisDÉJÀ EWWMore than 300 cases of illness have already been reported.
- 2Bison Attack on Tourist Caught on Wild VideoBISON BATTERINGThe man had ventured within about 20 feet of the animal.
Shop with ScoutedThis Chef-Loved Brand Just Launched a ‘Clean’ Cookware LinePAN APPEALFinally, non-toxic cookware that delivers Michelin-level performance—and doesn’t stick to your dinner.
- 3Family Reveals That Pro Golfer Has Died at 45‘BELOVED FIGURE’The Ontario native died surrounded by family at Kingston General Hospital.
- 4Fergie’s Family Reunion Exposes Andrew’s Lonely RealitySUCCESSION PLANSSarah Ferguson meets her newest grandchild in Portugal, while increasingly isolated Andrew stays home with the dogs.
Shop with ScoutedThis Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLCDAILY DOSEThe daily wellness shot helps reduce bloating, improve regularity, and boost energy while protecting the liver from toxins.
- 5Soccer Star’s Celebration Goes Horribly Wrong🕳️🏃🏾Defender Jacy Maranhão had a night to forget.
- 6Aubrey Plaza, 42, Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend‘A BEAUTIFUL SURPRISE’The actress’ late husband died in January 2025.
- 7Divers Make Jaw-Dropping 2,100-Year-Old DiscoverySAVING VASEExperts hope it will shed light on ancient trade patterns in the Mediterranean.
- 8‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star Turned Congressman Dies at 84COMIN’ AT YA!Actor opened a museum themed on the hit ’80s show.
Shop with ScoutedI Canceled My Facial After Trying PCA Skin's New Peel PadsTRIPLE THREATFinally, a peel pad that doesn’t wreak havoc on my sensitive, hyper-reactive skin.
- 9Man Busted at Kim Kardashian’s Home Over Alleged Stolen CarCAN’T KEEP UPPolice arrested a suspect at the star’s California estate but reports differ on just whose vehicle he’s alleged to have taken.
- 10‘A Christmas Story’ Star Dies at 79‘FOREVER THE TEACHER’Tedde Moore was best known for her role in the 1983 classic.
A tourist got a brutal reminder that some wildlife encounters are better enjoyed from a distance. The man had ventured to within about 20 feet of a European bison in Poland’s Białowieża Forest when it suddenly charged, according to local reports and footage of the encounter. The bison then stood over him, swiping at him whenever he tried to rise. Nature photographer Grzegorz Ryński, who filmed the encounter, shouted at the tourist to stay down before slowly driving his car toward the bison. He kept a door open so the man could climb inside, according to the reports. But the tourist appeared to be in shock and tried to escape on foot. Ryński then slowly reversed alongside him, using the vehicle to keep the bison at bay until they were far enough away. The man was left with a deep gash on his calf and heavy bruising and was taken to a hospital, according to Ryński’s wife. Ryński said the tourist was fortunate that this particular bison was relatively calm. It comes after a similar attack at Yellowstone National Park, when a tourist was launched eight feet into the air.
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When it comes to cookware, few brands have earned as much credibility among professional chefs as Made In. Designed in collaboration with some of the world’s top culinary talent, the premium cookware company has established itself as a staple in restaurant kitchens and home kitchens alike thanks to its professional-grade performance and heirloom-worthy construction. Whether it’s the brand’s award-winning Stainless Clad collection, its naturally seasoned Carbon Steel pans, or the convenient ceramic nonstick options, there’s a reason the brand has developed such a devoted following.
Now, Made In is making it even easier to shop its healthiest cooking essentials with the launch of a dedicated Clean Cooking collection. The lineup brings together the brand’s PFAS-tested and non-toxic cookware in one place, making it simple to upgrade your kitchen without sifting through dozens of products.
According to the brand, it’s the largest collection of independently tested clean cookware available, spanning everything from PTFE-free CeramiClad cookware and naturally seasoned Carbon Steel to Stainless Clad, Cast Iron, and Enameled Cast Iron pieces. Each collection has undergone third-party testing for PFAS, lead, cadmium, BPA, and other common contaminants.
Plus, unlike many “clean” cookware options that favor safety at the expense of performance, Made In’s pieces are still engineered with serious cooking in mind (regardless of your level). You can expect restaurant-quality heat distribution, durable materials built to last for years (if not decades), and thoughtful, chef-approved designs that make everyday cooking feel a little more elevated. Thanks to Made In, you no longer have to choose between avoiding toxic chemicals and a perfectly seared steak.
Family Reveals That Pro Golfer Has Died at 45
The family of PGA Tour player Matt McQuillan has revealed the 45-year-old died on August 5 surrounded by his loved ones at Kingston General Hospital in Ontario, Canada. “Whether on the course or in everyday life, he had a remarkable ability to bring people together, offering encouragement, laughter, and genuine friendship to everyone he met. His welcoming personality and unwavering kindness made him a beloved figure within Kingston’s golfing community and beyond,” his obituary read in the Kingston Whig-Standard newspaper. An Ontario native, PGA Tour staff lauded McQuillan for “helping introduce and develop the next generation of Canadian golfers”. He turned professional in 2003 after playing college golf at Oklahoma State. McQuillan earned a PGA Tour card in 2010 and competed in 21 tournaments in 2011 and made the cut in seven of them. “Friends who shared rounds with him remember his enthusiasm, positive attitude, and appreciation for every moment spent on the course. He celebrated the successes of others as readily as his own and was always willing to encourage fellow golfers, regardless of their skill level,” his family wrote. His cause of death has not been revealed.
Sarah Ferguson has been spotted in the Portuguese resort of Melides, where she’s meeting her newest granddaughter—Princess Eugenie gave birth to her third child last week. Fergie has been keeping a low profile after her name cropped up in the Epstein files—since a sighting in the Austrian Alps in April, she’s hardly been spotted at all. Now, however, she’s visiting Eugenie at her $4.8 million oceanside mansion and has become “a regular at local restaurants,” according to reports. Her arrival raises the question of what Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s role is in this family reunion? Neither daughter has visited their father since his February arrest; the royal biographer Andrew Lownie describes Andrew’s relations with them as “fractured and complex.” Ferguson, meanwhile, has remained loyal to the man with whom she shared Royal Lodge for nearly two decades after their divorce. But as she balances the demands of her daughters with those of the disgraced former prince, maybe she’s decided to move on.
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.
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When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.
In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.
Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.
If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.
A soccer star’s goal celebration went horribly wrong as he accidentally jumped down a hole. On Sunday, Jacy Maranhão, a defender for Coritiba in Brazil’s top league, barreled towards the advertising barriers after scoring against Chapecoense, sending the crowd into raptures. Those cheers quickly turned to screams as he leaped over the perimeter and down into a subterranean set of stairs that leads to the visiting team’s locker room. It got worse for the 29-year-old, as the referee ruled out the goal for a foul after he emerged from the hole. He also had to go off injured, compounding a miserable night for the player. “I twisted my foot. It’s a bit sore, but I’m fine,” Maranhão, who was picked up by TV cameras icing his ankle, said. “Center-backs hardly ever score goals. I just got carried away.” The bizarre incident took place at the Coritiba stadium, the Estádio Couto Pereira, where, in 2014, the same thing happened. Diederrick Joel Tagueu, a former striker for the team, was also injured when falling down the very same hole while celebrating a winning goal. At least his strike counted.
Actress and comedian Aubrey Plaza has welcomed her first child with boyfriend Christopher Abbott. She was seen on Sunday carrying the newborn after her 40-year-old boyfriend’s Broadway performance of Death of a Salesman, according to photos obtained by TMZ. The Parks and Recreation alum notably lost her husband, Jeff Baena, by suicide in January 2025 after they’d been separated for four months. “A giant ocean of just awfulness,” the actress said about her grief on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast in August 2025, breaking her silence on the loss. Baena was 47 when he died. Plaza, 42, later entered a relationship with Abbott, though the exact timeline of their relationship status is unknown. A source told People that the pregnancy, which Plaza debuted in April with baby-bump photos, was “a beautiful surprise after an emotional year.” The baby was born at the end of July.
Divers off the coast of Italy have discovered a 2,100-year-old shipwreck containing more than 500 narrow-necked jars called amphorae. The 70-foot wreck was located 151ft underwater three miles off Mazara del Vallo in Sicily, Italy, by divers Giacomo De Mola and Igor Bisulli following a tip-off from some fishermen. The discovery has been hailed by Italy’s culture minister, Alessandro Giuli, as “one of the most important underwater archaeological discoveries of recent years” that offers “precious fragments of our history.” “Visibility wasn’t the best… I got closer. And my heart stopped. Below me was a vast expanse of amphorae,” De Mola said in a post on social media. “This is, without a doubt, the most incredible discovery of my life,” he added. “It’s hard to describe what it feels like to be among the first humans, in nearly 20 centuries, to see that place again.” Amphorae were used to store and transport various goods, especially wine, and archaeologists believe their discovery will inform them about transit routes and global commerce at the time. Experts will conduct further research on the site, including getting a more specific date, where the ship came from, and where it was headed.
The Dukes of Hazzard star Ben Jones has died at the age of 84. Known for his portrayal of mechanic Cooter Davenport and for serving two terms as a U.S. congressman, he died at his home in Washington, Virginia, from a heart attack, according to his wife Alma Viator. His road to stardom came after a challenging period that saw him battle alcoholism, arrests, and three divorces, the New York Times reports. As “Crazy Cooter,” he was tasked with repairing the 1969 Dodge Charger General Lee for the show’s main stars, Bo Duke (John Schneider) and Luke Duke (Tom Wopat). A star of the CBS hit from 1979 to 1985, he was urged to go into politics by the Democratic Party after its cancellation, and was elected to Georgia’s 4th Congressional District at the second time of asking in 1988. It saw him exact revenge on Republican Pat Swindall in a bruising election that Dan Rather of CBS News called “by far the meanest and nastiest race in America.” He would later go on to start Cooter’s Garage Band and open Cooter’s Place, a museum-cum-cafe themed on The Dukes of Hazzard in Virginia that he expanded to a second premises in the state and another in Tennessee.
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For more than three decades, PCA Skin has set the standard for professional chemical peels. Now, the brand is translating its signature triple-exfoliation technology into an at-home format with its new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads. Formulated to mimic your skin’s natural renewal process, the pads harness physical, chemical, and enzymatic exfoliation to gently smooth texture, soften fine lines and wrinkles, reduce redness, and minimize the appearance of enlarged pores—all without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Each dual-sided pad features a textured side that helps manually resurface the skin without causing barrier damage or irritation, while the smooth side helps restore hydration for an instant, post-facial-level glow.
Aside from a targeted blend of AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs, the pads are also infused with niacinamide, peptides, and licorice root extract to help calm the skin and counteract any potential irritation from the exfoliants. As someone with sensitive skin, I’m always hesitant to incorporate new exfoliants into my routine. I turn tomato-red when someone merely looks at me, so naturally, I’m fairly discerning when it comes to active-soaked peel pads. Plus, the thought of using a physical exfoliant instantly takes me back to that ubiquitous apricot scrub from my youth that practically tore my skin apart.
Now, I also grew up in sunny San Diego in the 2000s, when coconut-scented tanning oils were far more popular than sunscreen, which means I have plenty of UV-induced hyperpigmentation to tackle. As a longtime fan of PCA Skin’s gentle, reactive-skin-friendly formulas, I was thrilled to try the new peel pads ahead of launch.
I’ve been using the pads every morning for about two weeks and, unlike so many other exfoliants I’ve tried over the years, these don’t cause my skin to freak out—in fact, they somehow seem to soothe it. My skin has been especially red and sensitive lately thanks to seasonal allergies, and these feel as though they’re strengthening my skin barrier rather than breaking it down. Plus, while it’s still early, I’ve noticed that the “halo” sun spots along my temples seem less pronounced.
Dullness has also been a top concern for me lately, and after just one use, my skin looked visibly brighter, more radiant, and noticeably healthier. In fact, I had a facial booked last week to help revive my lackluster complexion, and I ended up canceling it.
If you’re looking for a one-and-done treatment that delivers professional-level results in a single swipe (without the irritation), PCA Skin’s new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads are a true triple threat.
Deputies arrested a man Sunday at Kim Kardashian’s estate in Los Angeles’ exclusive Hidden Hills neighborhood after he allegedly looted the house and drove off in a car parked outside. Kardashian, 45, moved out with her kids during a remodel of the gated-community mansion she bought in 2014. Her cars stayed behind. Police responded to a call from the premises just before 4 p.m. after a guard spotted the intruder loading a car and alerted the sheriff’s office. Accounts differ on whose car it was. The Los Angeles Times, citing a source in law enforcement, said the vehicle was Kardashian’s. TMZ, citing its own sources, said it belonged to a staffer and was driven around the gated enclave. The 27-year-old suspect has not been identified and was booked for suspected burglary. No one was hurt, and no weapons were found on the man. Kardashian’s team said he did not gain entry to the building and that the star is not presently keeping any of her belongings there.
Tedde Moore, the actress best known for playing Ralphie Parker’s teacher in the classic A Christmas Story, has died at the age of 79. The Canadian’s Aug. 5 death was confirmed in a statement posted on her Facebook page, but no cause of death was given. The post said Moore died “surrounded by family physically and spiritually” in Huntsville, Canada. “Forever the teacher, she had a quote for every occasion and a special way of touching the lives and hearts of everyone she met,” it added. She had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2009. Moore appeared in the 1983 Christmas film alongside Peter Billingsley. Her performance is best remembered for her giving Ralphie a bad grade on his paper about wanting the Red Ryder BB gun, as well as helping another character, Flick, after he gets his tongue stuck on an ice-cold flagpole. Moore’s other credits include appearances in television shows such as Friday the 13th: The Series, RoboCop: Prime Directives, and playing Nanny Shaw in the 2011 miniseries The Kennedys. She also appeared in more than two dozen movies, with her last being 2017’s High-Rise Rescue.