American Airlines Jet Engine Shoots Flames in Terrifying Mid-Flight Emergency

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Tossing. Turning. Flipping the pillow to the cool side. Again. Sleep should come easily after a long day. Unfortunately, sometimes stress, anxiety, and racing thoughts have other plans. If you’re looking for a sleep aid that won’t cause grogginess the next day, River Botanicals has you covered.

River Botanicals brings together trusted plant-based wellness brands under one umbrella, offering high-quality products with transparent ingredients, backed by third-party lab testing. It boasts a collection of premium sleep products (available in both non-THC and THC formulas) from Canna River that can soothe these sleep woes. Our favorite? The Canna River sleep gummies, formulated with three key sleep-enhancing ingredients: CBD, CBN, and optional Delta-9 THC.

CBD Sleep Gummies Shop At River Botanicals

Broad-spectrum CBD offers potential therapeutic effects without the high. CBN is known for its potential calming effects, which may aid sleep. According to some studies, CBN has been shown to help reduce sleep disturbance, helping you stay asleep throughout the night without the next-day grogginess associated with other sleep aids. The gummies are also available in a formula containing Delta-9 THC, which may help with pain relief and overall relaxation. Available in five delicious flavors (we love the green apple!), each sleep gummy contains 50 milligrams of CBD and 50 milligrams of CBN.

Right now, new customers can save 30 percent on their first orders by signing up for the River Botanicals email list. Sweet dreams!