American Airlines Jet Engine Shoots Flames in Terrifying Mid-Flight Emergency

People close to classic ‘80s rock act ZZ Top have revealed why the Texas trio had to abruptly cancel a California show at the last minute last week. Turns out that 77-year-old drummer Frank Beard (incidentally, the only member of the original lineup without one) has been grappling with “serious health problems,” according to sources close to the band. Guitarist Billy Gibbons, 76, had posted on Instagram ahead of the Hollywood Bowl concert last Wednesday that “unforeseen personnel matters” meant they’d be pulling out with just hours to go before showtime. He told supporters to stand by for further updates and that refunds would be issued for tickets, parking, and travel. Beard, who’s played as a member of the group since they first formed in 1969, had to sit out a tour last year over health issues, and has had other drummers sub in for him in the past. Fans urged him to retire after he pulled out of those gigs.
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- 1Hollywood Bowl Show Canceled Due to ’80s Rock Icon’s HealthZZ STOPThe drummer was forced to sit out a tour last year for the same reason.
- 2Southwest Passenger, 22, Dies After Mid-Flight EmergencySHOCK DEATHA 22-year-old passenger died on board the flight.
Shop with ScoutedThese CBN Gummies Help You Stay Sleep Without the GrogginessSNOOZE BETTERInfused with CBD and CBN, these sleep gummies help you fall asleep without the next-day hangover.
- 3American Airlines Jet Engine Shoots Flames in Mid-AirMID-AIR MAYHEMA Charlotte-bound Boeing 737 with 181 people aboard was forced into a dramatic emergency landing.
- 4Humpback Whale Sinks U.S. Family’s Sailboat in Wild AttackHULL OF AN ORDEALA wildlife biologist, her husband and their 23-year-old swam for shore after their boat sank in about three minutes.
Shop with ScoutedThis Tinted SPF Is the Derm-Backed MVP for Sensitive SkinIN THE CLEARThis hypoallergenic, noncomedogenic sunscreen calms and protects acne- and rosacea-prone skin, improves discoloration with niacinamide, and comes in tinted and untinted options that leave no white cast.
- 5Passengers Spend Hours Flying Nowhere After Midair ProblemBACK SO SOON?The flight was five hours late before it even set off.
- 6Record-Breaking Climber’s Disturbing Cause of Death RevealedTHE LAST CLIMBJake Whisenant’s Aug. 3 death was brutal.
- 7Swimmer Loses Arm in Horrific Alligator AttackURGENT RESCUEThe woman was dragged underwater before a nearby boater raced over to help.
- 8Pop Star Is Returning to Iconic Disney FranchiseCAMP CAMEODemi Lovato is also an executive producer of the franchise’s third entry.
Shop with ScoutedThis Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLCDAILY DOSEThe daily wellness shot helps reduce bloating, improve regularity, and boost energy while protecting the liver from toxins.
- 9Star of Groundbreaking ’80s Cop Drama Dies at 94TV ICONThe actor played the calculating Police Chief Fletcher Daniels on “Hill Street Blues” during its run in the 1980s.
- 10Bison Attack on Tourist Caught on Wild VideoBISON BATTERINGThe man had ventured within about 20 feet of the animal.
A 22-year-old passenger has died after suffering a medical emergency aboard a Southwest Airlines flight traveling from Dallas to Los Angeles, authorities said. Southwest Flight 958 was headed to Los Angeles International Airport on Friday morning when Rain McMillan Walmsey became unresponsive, according to law enforcement sources who spoke with NBC4. Passengers and crew performed CPR while the plane remained in the air. Emergency crews met the aircraft after it landed, but paramedics were unable to revive Walmsey. Firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene. The nature of the medical emergency remains unclear. The Los Angeles County medical examiner has identified Walmsey, but his cause of death has not yet been determined and remains under investigation. Southwest confirmed that a “medical incident involving a customer” occurred aboard Flight 958 but did not provide further details about what happened or the passenger’s death.
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Tossing. Turning. Flipping the pillow to the cool side. Again. Sleep should come easily after a long day. Unfortunately, sometimes stress, anxiety, and racing thoughts have other plans. If you’re looking for a sleep aid that won’t cause grogginess the next day, River Botanicals has you covered.
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American Airlines Jet Engine Shoots Flames in Terrifying Mid-Flight Emergency
A commercial airliner spewed flames from its left wing during a terrifying mid-air emergency, forcing pilots to issue a desperate Mayday call shortly after takeoff. The chaos erupted aboard American Airlines Flight 1760 as the Boeing 737 departed a South Carolina airport bound for Charlotte, North Carolina. A flock of birds struck the aircraft’s left engine, causing loud popping noises and visible orange flashes as the plane circled over water with 181 people onboard. “Mayday, mayday, mayday. We’ve got an engine problem here,” the pilot reported to air traffic control. Another pilot nearby witnessed the collision, radioing, “I saw he took up birds, it looked like, at least in the left side engine.” On the ground below, airport workers reported finding extensive bird debris strewn across the runway. Passengers recorded terrifying footage of flames shooting from the engine as the jet prepared for an immediate emergency return. The aircraft landed safely, and emergency crews met the plane on the tarmac. American Airlines confirmed the jet was taken out of service for maintenance inspections, while federal authorities launched an official investigation into the strike.
A humpback whale rammed an Alaska family’s sailboat in Glacier Bay on July 29 and sank it. Tania Lewis and her husband were asleep, having spent the day sailing in Glacier Bay, when the whale struck at about 11:30 p.m. Their son Lou, 23, was still up reading and alerted his parents. A dinghy attached to the boat was already flipped and full of water. Only after they capsized it by accident could they turn it upright. “That’s how my husband and I got to shore,” Lewis said. Lou swam to land, buoyed by a backpack. The beach was 130 yards off. They made a fire and waited on the shore until a rescue crew arrived at 6:30 a.m. Crews later located the wreck and found the hole the whale had left in the keel. A park biologist later suggested to Lewis that the whale was probably chasing fish. Lewis said a full moon came up and the family spent the night by the fire.
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Ask any dermatologist what the most important step in your skincare routine is, and you’ll get the same answer every time: daily sunscreen—even if it’s cloudy, and even if you “don’t burn.” Not only is SPF one of the most effective tools for preventing premature aging, but it’s also crucial for protecting your skin from UV damage and lowering the risk of skin cancer.
Of course, knowing you should wear sunscreen and actually finding one your skin can tolerate are two very different things. For anyone with acne-prone, sensitive, or rosacea-prone skin, the wrong SPF can lead to breakouts, irritation, or a full-blown flare-up.
One SPF that consistently earns praise from dermatologists, aestheticians, and skin-sensitive users alike is EltaMD’s UV Clear Tinted Sunscreen. This mineral-based SPF is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and specifically formulated for reactive skin. It’s infused with skin-supporting ingredients like niacinamide to help calm inflammation, smooth texture, and support an even skin tone without causing irritation.
The texture is lightweight and breathable, with a velvety demi-matte finish that layers beautifully under makeup and plays well with the skincare underneath it. And because it comes in untinted, tinted, and deep-tinted versions, it works for a wide range of skin tones—no chalky residue or white cast. If your skin has a history of rejecting sunscreen, this derm-loved favorite might just be the one that finally gets a yes.
A planeful of British Airways passengers spent seven hours in the skies only to eventually disembark exactly where they’d set off from. The aircraft was already running more than five hours late when it took off from Johannesburg in South Africa on Saturday to begin the 10-1/2-hour haul to London. The plane headed north for two hours before making an abrupt U-turn in the skies above the Democratic Republic of Congo after what the airline has described as a “technical issue.” Online aviation sleuths have since suggested the problem may have had something to do with the aircraft’s weather radar system. The jet then headed back toward Johannesburg, where it remained in a hold pattern for two hours before finally coming in to land. “We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused to customers after their aircraft returned,” a British Airways spokesperson said. “Following the aircraft’s return, our teams provided overnight accommodation and support, and worked to minimize disruption.”
Jake Whisenant, the record-setting Yosemite speed climber who died this month, suffered fatal blunt-force trauma during a climb. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office coroner ruled that Whisenant’s Aug. 3 death was an accident after a witness saw him fall while climbing in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains. According to TMZ, the witness said the fall led to instant death. Whisenant was an accomplished speed climber who tackled some of the country’s toughest routes. In October 2024, he and Brant Hysell set a new speed record on Yosemite’s famed Lurking Fear route on El Capitan, completing the climb in 2 hours, 55 minutes, and 32 seconds, according to Gripped. Their time surpassed the record held by Yuji Hirayama and Nick Fowler—just two days after Whisenant and Hysell completed an initial run on the same route in slightly more than four hours. Following his death, Whisenant’s longtime friend Bailee Moore paid tribute to him, writing on Instagram: “I will look for you in every life, my brother. Now go rest high up on that mountain.”
A woman lost her right arm after an alligator dragged her underwater as she swam in a river. The victim was in a group of swimmers on Florida’s Silver River near Ocala on Saturday when she saw the gator closing in and tried to beat it back with a paddle—but the animal clamped onto her arm and pulled her under. John Gamache, who was having lunch on his boat with his father, sped toward the group, apparently scaring the creature away, before using rope as a makeshift tourniquet. “It was a terrible injury, bones poking out, blood everywhere. Obviously, the minutes mattered,” he told FOX 35 Orlando. Gamache’s father hauled the remaining swimmers, including children, aboard, and the pair ferried them to a boat launch where paramedics were standing by. The woman’s family told the station on Sunday that she is out of the hospital and recuperating at home. Florida wildlife officers caught and removed the 9-foot-8-inch gator, and the area reopened Sunday.
Demi Lovato will have a cameo in Camp Rock 3, Disney announced Monday, ahead of the movie’s Los Angeles premiere. Lovato, 33, will reprise the role of Mitchie Torres, the character she played in the two prior entries in the musical television franchise, in 2008 and 2010. Lovato is also an executive producer for the film, which debuts on Disney Channel on Thursday and is available for streaming on Disney+ on Friday. Also executive producing are the Jonas Brothers, who reprise their roles as the band Connect 3. A synopsis provided by Disney states, “When Connect 3 loses their opening act for a major reunion tour, they return to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing. As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise, and friendships are tested — leading to unexpected alliances, revelations, and romances.” The bulk of the film was shot last fall in Vancouver, Canada. Lovato’s music career saw a breakthrough when her duet with Joe Jonas, “This Is Me,” was included on the Camp Rock soundtrack. Lovato has since released nine studio albums.
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When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.
In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.
Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.
If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.
Jon Cypher, who starred on all seven seasons of the police drama Hill Street Blues and played Prince Charming opposite Julie Andrews in the original TV production of Cinderella, has died at 94. The actor died on Aug. 3 at his home in Central Point, Oregon, with his wife of 40 years by his side, his family wrote in an obituary in Oregon’s Ashland News. Cypher shot to fame overnight at age 25 after landing the role of Prince Charming in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s original musical adaptation of Cinderella in 1957, playing opposite Andrews, then 21. The live, color broadcast drew more than 107 million viewers, with over 60 percent of U.S. households tuning in, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Cypher became a television mainstay as the calculating, politically ambitious police chief Fletcher Daniels on the critically acclaimed Hill Street Blues, which ran from 1981-87. Cypher reflected in a 2014 interview that acting is “not an easy profession,” telling aspiring performers that surviving its harsh spotlight meant learning to “pick yourself up many, many, many times.” In his obituary, Cypher’s family said that he sang opera in four languages and “was known to burst out in song, bringing joy to every event.” The family did not disclose a cause of death.
A tourist got a brutal reminder that some wildlife encounters are better enjoyed from a distance. The man had ventured to within about 20 feet of a European bison in Poland’s Białowieża Forest when it suddenly charged, according to local reports and footage of the encounter. The bison then stood over him, swiping at him whenever he tried to rise. Nature photographer Grzegorz Ryński, who filmed the encounter, shouted at the tourist to stay down before slowly driving his car toward the bison. He kept a door open so the man could climb inside, according to the reports. But the tourist appeared to be in shock and tried to escape on foot. Ryński then slowly reversed alongside him, using the vehicle to keep the bison at bay until they were far enough away. The man was left with a deep gash on his calf and heavy bruising and was taken to a hospital, according to Ryński’s wife. Ryński said the tourist was fortunate that this particular bison was relatively calm. It comes after a similar attack at Yellowstone National Park, when a tourist was launched eight feet into the air.