Former Leader Sentenced to Death for Premeditated Murder

Star Wars and Marvel will cross over for the first time in a new comic book series launching next year. Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles, a five-part limited series, will debut in January 2027, Entertainment Weekly announced. The crossover will bring Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo and Chewbacca into Marvel’s Earth-616 universe, where they will encounter superheroes including Captain America, Black Widow, Spider-Man and the Hulk. Marvel villains, including Doctor Doom, will also cross paths with Darth Vader and the Galactic Empire. The story begins after a reality-shattering spell causes Marvel’s heroes to see the events of Star Wars: A New Hope unfold on Earth. The series will be written by filmmaker and longtime comic book writer Kevin Smith and illustrated by David Marquez. Its release will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the original Star Wars movie, which premiered in 1977. While the two franchises have never collaborated, they both operate under Disney. New issues will be released monthly, with the fifth and final installment arriving in May 2027.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1‘Star Wars’ and ‘Marvel’ Announce Major CollaborationWORLDS COLLIDEIt marks the first time in history that the two major franchises join forces.
- 230,000 Pounds of Beef Issued in Most Serious RecallWHERE’S THE BEEF?The recall falls under the category in which adverse health consequences or death could occur.
Shop with ScoutedThis Tinted SPF Is the Derm-Backed MVP for Sensitive SkinIN THE CLEARThis hypoallergenic, noncomedogenic sunscreen calms and protects acne- and rosacea-prone skin, improves discoloration with niacinamide, and comes in tinted and untinted options that leave no white cast.
- 3Southwest Passenger, 22, Dies After Mid-Flight EmergencySHOCK DEATHA 22-year-old passenger died on board the flight.
- 4Former Leader Sentenced to Death for Premeditated MurderEXILEDHe is convicted of premeditated murder, the killing of children, and unlawful imprisonment
Shop with ScoutedLearn How Your Body Reacts to Medications With This DNA TestIN THE GENESFind the right medications based on your DNA with ClarityX’s at-home test.
- 5Star of Iconic Horror Movies Dies at 80B-MOVIE LEGENDThe “Phantasm” star died on Sunday after a decade-long health battle, his wife said.
- 6Record-Breaking Climber’s Disturbing Cause of Death RevealedTHE LAST CLIMBJake Whisenant’s Aug. 3 death was brutal.
- 7Hollywood Bowl Show Canceled Due to ’80s Rock Icon’s HealthZZ STOPThe drummer was forced to sit out a tour last year for the same reason.
- 8American Airlines Jet Engine Shoots Flames in Mid-AirMID-AIR MAYHEMA Charlotte-bound Boeing 737 with 181 people aboard was forced into a dramatic emergency landing.
Shop with ScoutedThis Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLCDAILY DOSEThe daily wellness shot helps reduce bloating, improve regularity, and boost energy while protecting the liver from toxins.
- 9Humpback Whale Sinks U.S. Family’s Sailboat in Wild AttackHULL OF AN ORDEALA wildlife biologist, her husband and their 23-year-old swam for shore after their boat sank in about three minutes.
- 10Passengers Spend Hours Flying Nowhere After Midair ProblemBACK SO SOON?The flight was five hours late before it even set off.
Nearly 30,000 pounds of raw beef have been recalled after federal officials discovered the meat entered the United States without undergoing a required import reinspection. Florida-based meat supplier Corte Argentino USA LLC is recalling beef imported from Argentina, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Friday. The recall has been designated Class I, the USDA’s most serious category where there is “reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.” The products were shipped to distributors and retailers in Florida and Texas without being reinspected after entering the country. The affected beef was produced between May 15 and May 20 and carries use-by or freeze-by dates between September 15 and September 20. Recalled cuts include top sirloin butt, eye round, topside cap off, flat, and knuckle. The products have the Argentine establishment number “EST. N° OF. 2025” and shipping mark “26644-AA.” No illnesses have been reported. Consumers are being urged to throw away the recalled beef or return it to the place of purchase.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Ask any dermatologist what the most important step in your skincare routine is, and you’ll get the same answer every time: daily sunscreen—even if it’s cloudy, and even if you “don’t burn.” Not only is SPF one of the most effective tools for preventing premature aging, but it’s also crucial for protecting your skin from UV damage and lowering the risk of skin cancer.
Of course, knowing you should wear sunscreen and actually finding one your skin can tolerate are two very different things. For anyone with acne-prone, sensitive, or rosacea-prone skin, the wrong SPF can lead to breakouts, irritation, or a full-blown flare-up.
One SPF that consistently earns praise from dermatologists, aestheticians, and skin-sensitive users alike is EltaMD’s UV Clear Tinted Sunscreen. This mineral-based SPF is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and specifically formulated for reactive skin. It’s infused with skin-supporting ingredients like niacinamide to help calm inflammation, smooth texture, and support an even skin tone without causing irritation.
The texture is lightweight and breathable, with a velvety demi-matte finish that layers beautifully under makeup and plays well with the skincare underneath it. And because it comes in untinted, tinted, and deep-tinted versions, it works for a wide range of skin tones—no chalky residue or white cast. If your skin has a history of rejecting sunscreen, this derm-loved favorite might just be the one that finally gets a yes.
A 22-year-old passenger has died after suffering a medical emergency aboard a Southwest Airlines flight traveling from Dallas to Los Angeles, authorities said. Southwest Flight 958 was headed to Los Angeles International Airport on Friday morning when Rain McMillan Walmsey became unresponsive, according to law enforcement sources who spoke with NBC4. Passengers and crew performed CPR while the plane remained in the air. Emergency crews met the aircraft after it landed, but paramedics were unable to revive Walmsey. Firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene. The nature of the medical emergency remains unclear. The Los Angeles County medical examiner has identified Walmsey, but his cause of death has not yet been determined and remains under investigation. Southwest confirmed that a “medical incident involving a customer” occurred aboard Flight 958 but did not provide further details about what happened or the passenger’s death.
Former Leader Sentenced to Death for Premeditated Murder
Former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad was sentenced to death on Tuesday after a court convicted him of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Assad, who fled to Moscow with his wife Asma and their children after his government was ousted in December 2024, was tried in absentia in Damascus. Judge Fakhr al-Din al-Aryan convicted Assad of crimes including premeditated murder, the killing of children under 15, torture leading to death, and unlawful imprisonment committed during the country’s nearly 14-year civil war. Six former military and security officials were also sentenced to death in absentia, including Assad’s brother Maher, who commanded the Army’s Fourth Division, and former Defense Minister Fahd al-Freij. Former security official Atif Najib, Assad’s cousin, was the only defendant present in court. He was also sentenced to death over his role in the violent crackdown on protesters in Daraa in 2011. Syria’s civil war began after security forces brutally suppressed pro-democracy demonstrations. More than half a million people were killed, millions were displaced, and tens of thousands disappeared during the conflict.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
When you’re looking for the right medication, the trial-and-error process (not to mention combating side effects) can be frustrating, time-consuming, and downright expensive. ClarityX is a simple, at-home DNA test that analyzes genes related to how the body may process and respond to commonly prescribed medications, including many used in mental health care.
Your DNA determines how you process medication. ClarityX cross-references your DNA with over 285 medications to identify how effectively your body metabolizes them and flag potential side effects. ClarityX uses data from the FDA and CPIC to give your doctors precise dosing guidelines that will work best for you.
The process is simple: after you receive your test kit, simply activate it, complete a painless 30-second cheek swab, and drop the sample off in the mail. In about seven days, you’ll get a comprehensive report by email. The best part? ClarityX is offering 25 percent off its tests.
While it’s always essential to consult your physician about medication of any kind, this DNA test can help take some of the guesswork out of the process.
Reggie Bannister, best known for playing ice-cream-truck driver Reggie in the cult horror Phantasm franchise, has died at 80. Bannister died on Sunday after years of health problems, his wife, Gigi, announced Monday. She said she checked on him at 3:45 a.m. and found him “panting but quiet and asleep.” A few hours later, she discovered he had died. “He no longer suffers. He’s no longer in pain. That gives me solace,” Gigi wrote in a post on Facebook, calling her husband her “best friend, my confidant, my partner, my soul mate.” Bannister had entered home hospice care in February 2025 after his condition worsened. A fundraiser for his care said he was battling Lewy body dementia and Parkinson’s disease. His career was defined by the Phantasm franchise, beginning with Don Coscarelli’s 1979 original. Bannister reprised the role in four sequels, including Phantasm II, Phantasm III: Lord of the Dead, Phantasm IV: Oblivion and 2016’s Phantasm: Ravager. Born in Long Beach, California, in 1945, Bannister served in the military during the Vietnam War before using the GI Bill to study acting. He later appeared in Wishmaster, Silent Night, Deadly Night 4: Initiation and Not Another B Movie.
Jake Whisenant, the record-setting Yosemite speed climber who died this month, suffered fatal blunt-force trauma during a climb. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office coroner ruled that Whisenant’s Aug. 3 death was an accident after a witness saw him fall while climbing in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains. According to TMZ, the witness said the fall led to instant death. Whisenant was an accomplished speed climber who tackled some of the country’s toughest routes. In October 2024, he and Brant Hysell set a new speed record on Yosemite’s famed Lurking Fear route on El Capitan, completing the climb in 2 hours, 55 minutes, and 32 seconds, according to Gripped. Their time surpassed the record held by Yuji Hirayama and Nick Fowler—just two days after Whisenant and Hysell completed an initial run on the same route in slightly more than four hours. Following his death, Whisenant’s longtime friend Bailee Moore paid tribute to him, writing on Instagram: “I will look for you in every life, my brother. Now go rest high up on that mountain.”
People close to classic ‘80s rock act ZZ Top have revealed why the Texas trio had to abruptly cancel a California show at the last minute last week. Turns out that 77-year-old drummer Frank Beard (incidentally, the only member of the original lineup without one) has been grappling with “serious health problems,” according to sources close to the band. Guitarist Billy Gibbons, 76, had posted on Instagram ahead of the Hollywood Bowl concert last Wednesday that “unforeseen personnel matters” meant they’d be pulling out with just hours to go before showtime. He told supporters to stand by for further updates and that refunds would be issued for tickets, parking, and travel. Beard, who’s played as a member of the group since they first formed in 1969, had to sit out a tour last year over health issues, and has had other drummers sub in for him in the past. Fans urged him to retire after he pulled out of those gigs.
A commercial airliner spewed flames from its left wing during a terrifying mid-air emergency, forcing pilots to issue a desperate Mayday call shortly after takeoff. The chaos erupted aboard American Airlines Flight 1760 as the Boeing 737 departed a South Carolina airport bound for Charlotte, North Carolina. A flock of birds struck the aircraft’s left engine, causing loud popping noises and visible orange flashes as the plane circled over water with 181 people onboard. “Mayday, mayday, mayday. We’ve got an engine problem here,” the pilot reported to air traffic control. Another pilot nearby witnessed the collision, radioing, “I saw he took up birds, it looked like, at least in the left side engine.” On the ground below, airport workers reported finding extensive bird debris strewn across the runway. Passengers recorded terrifying footage of flames shooting from the engine as the jet prepared for an immediate emergency return. The aircraft landed safely, and emergency crews met the plane on the tarmac. American Airlines confirmed the jet was taken out of service for maintenance inspections, while federal authorities launched an official investigation into the strike.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.
In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.
Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.
If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.
A humpback whale rammed an Alaska family’s sailboat in Glacier Bay on July 29 and sank it. Tania Lewis and her husband were asleep, having spent the day sailing in Glacier Bay, when the whale struck at about 11:30 p.m. Their son Lou, 23, was still up reading and alerted his parents. A dinghy attached to the boat was already flipped and full of water. Only after they capsized it by accident could they turn it upright. “That’s how my husband and I got to shore,” Lewis said. Lou swam to land, buoyed by a backpack. The beach was 130 yards off. They made a fire and waited on the shore until a rescue crew arrived at 6:30 a.m. Crews later located the wreck and found the hole the whale had left in the keel. A park biologist later suggested to Lewis that the whale was probably chasing fish. Lewis said a full moon came up and the family spent the night by the fire.
A planeful of British Airways passengers spent seven hours in the skies only to eventually disembark exactly where they’d set off from. The aircraft was already running more than five hours late when it took off from Johannesburg in South Africa on Saturday to begin the 10-1/2-hour haul to London. The plane headed north for two hours before making an abrupt U-turn in the skies above the Democratic Republic of Congo after what the airline has described as a “technical issue.” Online aviation sleuths have since suggested the problem may have had something to do with the aircraft’s weather radar system. The jet then headed back toward Johannesburg, where it remained in a hold pattern for two hours before finally coming in to land. “We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused to customers after their aircraft returned,” a British Airways spokesperson said. “Following the aircraft’s return, our teams provided overnight accommodation and support, and worked to minimize disruption.”