Family Killer’s Secret Prison Marriage Revealed

A man notorious for killing his pregnant wife and two children is secretly planning to get married behind bars. Chris Watts, 41, pleaded guilty in 2018 to the murder of his pregnant wife Shannon, 34, and their two young daughters, 4-year-old Celeste and 3-year-old Bella. The alleged “born-again” Christian is now serving several life sentences in prison without parole while in a relationship with 39-year-old Ohio realtor Lizzie Henderson. “How things began is between me, him and God,” Henderson, who relocated to Wisconsin to be closer to Watts, told The Daily Mail. The two have applied to marry in the prison system, and Henderson has applied to legally change her last name to Watts. Watts, who told police he killed his wife and children because he wanted to start a new life with a coworker with whom he was having an affair, has developed a following of admirers and pen-pals while locked up. In her interview with The Daily Mail, Henderson described the killings as “something harsh for anyone to experience” and admitted that others may find the relationship to be “weird.”