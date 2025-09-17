Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I don’t usually let Martha Stewart tell me what to put on my face. Cookware? Yes. Holiday décor? Absolutely. Despite the fact that the multihyphenate has incredible skin at 84 years old, I’d never looked to her for skincare recs. When I heard she’d teamed up with board-certified dermatologist Dhaval Bhanusali to launch Elm Biosciences, a biotech-driven skincare line five years in the making, I braced for yet another glossy bottle of “hope in a serum.” Still, I’ve never really seen Martha do anything badly, so color me intrigued.

Five years of research and development isn’t nothing—and with input from more than 350 dermatologists, the brand is marketing itself as “lab-to-consumer,” bringing clinical molecules directly into beauty routines. Its debut lineup includes the Inner Dose supplement and the star product: the A3O Elemental Serum, a patent-pending antioxidant formula engineered to target UV damage, pigmentation, dehydration, and irritation while being gentle enough for daily use. As Bhanusali himself says, “The science has evolved, but most skincare hasn’t.”

Elm Biosciences A30 Elemental Serum Intrigued, I put the hero serum, specifically, to the test for three weeks ahead of its launch. See At Elm Biosciences $ 135

Packaging and First Impressions

Elm Biosciences may have launched with two products, but my focus is on the serum. The gold sleeve cap slides nearly to the bottom, topped with a delicate leaf impression—a subtle nod to nature. Inside, a frosted glass bottle with a gold pump feels substantial, heavy enough to justify the $135 price tag. Its unique packaging is very Instagramable, and I appreciated that it stood out from everything else on my shelf—unsurprising, coming from Martha.

The Science

Elm leads with its A3O Complex, a triple-pathway anti-senescent molecule that’s both patent-pending and dermatologist-backed. In plain English: it’s designed to tackle UV damage, pigmentation, dehydration, and irritation simultaneously—without the redness or instability that makes vitamin C such a divisive ingredient. In fact, Elm is quietly positioning this as a vitamin C alternative, offering the same antioxidant benefits, but with a more stable, better-tolerated, and sensitive skin-friendly formula.

The formula also layers in familiar heavy-hitters: hyaluronic acid for hydration, blue tansy to calm redness, squalane to soften and protect, and vitamin E to soothe. Add Martha Stewart as living proof—the woman looks fresher than most of us at 40. As she puts it: “I have been using our products for the last five years in all developmental iterations, and I must say I am extremely pleased with the results,” says Stewart. Easy for her to say, sure, but my skin didn’t exactly disagree.

Texture, Scent, and Application

Unlike other antioxidant serums I’ve tried, this serum has a weightless, silky slip that sinks in instantly. No sticky film, no “serum tack.” Most mornings I can skip moisturizer entirely—I apply this serum and SPF and then straight into makeup. The finish is smooth enough that my foundation glides on like I’ve used a primer.

The scent is subtle and floral in a way that feels natural rather than perfumed. My biggest pet peeve with skincare is anything that smells fake, like a Bath & Body Works candle escaped into my serum. Thankfully, this isn’t that. It’s botanical, fleeting, and honestly—would Martha Stewart ever sign off on a gross-smelling product? Not a chance.

My Routine

I’ve struggled with hormonal acne for years, but recently I’m on a very streamlined regimen thanks to strict orders from Christe Kidd, PA-C—better known in Los Angeles as the acne whisperer to the stars. My lineup is simple: cleanser, toner pads, spot treatment, moisturizer. I was wary about adding another step, but because Elm’s formula is so gentle, I could use it morning and night without irritation. Kidd’s tip to apply serums on damp skin has been a game-changer here—the A3O practically melts in, and you can feel your skin drinking it up.

Elm launched the Inner Dose Daily Skin Supplement to complement the serum. It’s meant to work from the inside out, tackling inflammation, oxidative stress, and hormonal shifts. The oral supplement strengthens the skin’s foundation while the serum handles the surface.

Inner Dose supplement In theory, it’s a smart pairing. In practice? I’m not really a supplement girl, so that part hasn’t stuck, but the serum alone has kept me committed for three solid weeks. See At Elm Biosciences $ 50

The Results (Three Weeks In)

The first thing I noticed was hydration—my skin looked plumper and had that elusive glow we’re all chasing. By week two, there was a firmness that made my face look less fatigued by mid-afternoon Zoom calls. Redness around my cheeks and chin (my usual problem areas) calmed down, and even my acne-prone skin seemed happier.

The instant absorption and silky finish made it an easy fit for mornings, and the glow payoff made me actually look forward to using it. After three weeks, my skin doesn’t look like Martha Stewart’s (tragic), but it does look smoother, calmer, and less needy.

The Verdict

At $135, Elm’s A3O Elemental Serum isn’t cheap—but unlike so many luxury formulas, it doesn’t feel like an expensive placebo. It’s packaged like jewelry, engineered in a biotech lab, and gentle enough for twice-daily use. Will it freeze time? No. But it strengthens the skin barrier, hydrates like magic, and plays nice with acne.

Dr. Bhanusali calls Elm “lab to consumer,” and while that phrase is marketing-speak, he also isn’t wrong. Martha has done it again, proving she can make cookware, home décor, and skincare worth paying attention to. Why did I ever doubt her?

