Martha Stewart, 84, Is the Latest Celebrity to Reveal Her Injectable Secrets
At 84, Martha Stewart is often complimented for her complexion, and with good reason. “My skin is pretty fabulous,” she told The Wall Street Journal in an interview announcing the launch of Elm Biosciences. Stewart developed the skincare line in partnership with renowned dermatologist Dhaval Bhanusali, who is also credited with helping Hailey Bieber create her wildly successful brand, Rhode. At launch, the brand will offer a two-step routine, including a botanical extract-infused oral supplement and a serum with squalene and hyaluronic acid designed to boost skin cell lifespan. Stewart says she “religiously” uses the line. Still, when writer Ellen Gamerman asked Stewart if she receives in-office treatments, the mogul confirmed that she does. “I do what I call touch-ups,” Stewart said. “So, a little filler. We’ve been working with a little collagen in my cheeks.” As for neuromodulators, Stewart pointed to her chin and neck, explaining, “I only do Botox here.” The best part of the interview came in response to Gamerman suggesting that a skincare routine can be challenging to maintain, to which Stewart simply replies, “No, it’s not.” Touché, Martha. While the Elm Biosciences site is sparse on information, fans can sign up to receive news ahead of its September 17 launch.