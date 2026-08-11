Why This Royal Blunder Will Haunt William: Author

A top royal reporter predicts that a mishap by King Charles may have devastating consequences when the time comes for his eldest son to take the crown.

Journalist Rob Jobson tells The Royalist podcast that Charles’ rekindled relationship with his once-estranged son, Prince Harry, 41, may cause issues for his 44-year-old heir, Prince William, down the line.

“Are you not just creating a problem for William? I think you probably are, because if you let [Harry] in a little bit, we’ve seen before—you give him an inch, he’ll take a yard,” Jobson said. “That means it’s then down to William to resolve the issue, and I don’t think it would be very fair.”

King Charles (C) and his sons, Prince William (R) and Prince Harry (L), pose for photographs in Klosters, March 31, 2005. Ruben Sprich/REUTERS

Royalist host Tom Sykes added that he fears Charles does not always put the monarchy first as his mother did.

“When it came down to it, the Queen, when she was forced to choose, she always put the institution first,” he said. “She always put the monarchy first. And it cost her a huge amount of heartache and sadness to boot Andrew out of the institution, to... do what she did. I just feel that sometimes Charles doesn’t put the institution and the monarchy first.”

Jobson said the late Queen Elizabeth II “saw the monarchy at its most fragile when it could well have collapsed,” referring to the impact that ex-Prince Andrew’s sexual assault allegations and ties to Jeffrey Epstein had on the royal family.

Andrew is often cited as the favorite child of Queen Elizabeth II. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

“I think the Andrew issue, if it escalates, does have far more deep-reaching consequences to it,” Jobson said. “If it’s proven that the King had paid the $2 million or $1.5 million to support his brother’s case, knowing more than he did know, these are serious, serious problems for the monarchy in a way that they’ve never faced anything like this before.”

Jobson said Andrew, widely seen as the late Queen’s favorite son, was a “blind spot” for her.

However, Jobson theorized that Charles’ budding relationship with Harry, whom he met with on royal property for a family gathering last month, could spell trouble for William.

Prince Harry and his father, King Charles, in 2018. WPA Pool/Getty Images

“I’m not comparing Andrew to Harry and anything like that. All I’m saying is, is he now doing the same thing for his darling boy Harry?” Jobson said. “He’s having a blind spot, and that is now leaving it more difficult for when his son and heir, William, takes the throne.”

He continued, “And I think it is, because if you start inviting Harry back into the fold when he’s deeply unpopular, and so is his wife, no matter what anybody says. He may have had a bit of a rise in the polls, but he’s deeply unpopular. And quite rightly in my view.”

Queen Camilla, King Charles, Prince William, Princess Catherine, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis at the Trooping the Colour parade. Chris J. Ratcliffe/Reuters