‘Baby Shark’ Boy Reveals Wild Career Move 10 Years After Viral Video

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1
The Smartphone Threat Facing Prince George at School
SAY CHEESE
Wiktoria Gucia 

Reporter

Philippe Naughton
Updated 08.12.26 3:20PM EDT 
Published 08.12.26 2:04PM EDT 
Britain's Prince George in the Royal Box ahead of the final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Germany's Alexander Zverev, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain, July 12, 2026.
Britain's Prince George in the Royal Box ahead of the final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Germany's Alexander Zverev, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain, July 12, 2026. Marko Djurica/REUTERS

Britain’s future king will soon be starting his career at England’s most storied school, and the first warning signs are already visible: “No Photography” signs have been springing up around Eton College ahead of Prince George’s arrival in early September. The Berkshire school says that the signs have nothing to do with the 13-year-old prince’s enrollment and are part of a wider plan to protect the privacy of all Eton’s pupils. When George’s father, Prince William, and his uncle, Prince Harry, attended Eton, media access to the young prince was tightly controlled during his school years; they had regular official photo opps to feed public curiosity and undermine the paparazzi. But that was an age when people still read newspapers; the first iPhone was a glint in Steve Jobs’ eye. Now everyone can take a picture and post it online for everyone to see before even the sharpest royal minder can react (although Eton first-years are given decidedly non-smart Nokia brick phones, and are not allowed smartphones until later in their career). What then, can Prince George’s parents do to protect him even further?

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.

Read it at Substack

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2

‘Baby Shark’ Boy Reveals Wild Career Move 10 Years After Viral Video

JUMPING THE SHARK
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.12.26 4:09PM EDT 
baby shark video
Youtube/PinkFong

The boy who appeared in the “Baby Shark” video is making his K-pop debut 10 years after going viral. Park Geonroung was six years old when he appeared in Pinkfong’s 2016 “Baby Shark Dance” video, which has since surpassed 17 billion views and become the most-watched video in YouTube history. Now 17, Park is launching a music career under the name Baby Shark Boy. His first single, “WAVE,” featuring Joohoney of K-pop group Monsta X, will be released August 20. Park, who co-wrote the song’s lyrics, said the new project will give him the chance to show audiences who he is beyond the childhood video. “I’ve always been grateful that people still remember the video I was in as a child,” he said. “Ten years ago I danced next to Baby Shark. Now I want people to hear my own voice and the story I wrote myself.” Pinkfong said Baby Shark Boy could be a one-off project, with decisions about Park’s future as an artist coming after the single’s performance. The company also plans to release WAVE: A Boy’s Record, a behind-the-scenes documentary following Park’s life in the decade since “Baby Shark.”

Read it at People

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Beauty Editors Say Martha Stewart’s Face Serum Is Worth the Splurge
GOOD GLOW
Scouted Staff
Published 07.23.26 1:25PM EDT 
Elm Biosciences
Elm Biosciences.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

If there’s one person whose skincare routine deserves our attention, it’s probably Martha Stewart. The lifestyle mogul has spent decades teaching us how to set a table, decorate a home, and roast the perfect chicken. And, considering her famously radiant complexion at 84, she may have accidentally become one of beauty’s most convincing ambassadors too. After five years of development alongside board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, Stewart launched Elm Biosciences in late 2025. Nearly a year later, the biotech-driven brand’s hero product (the A3O Elemental Serum) has already established itself as a favorite among beauty editors and skincare devotees alike.

The $135 serum is powered by the brand’s patent-pending A3O Complex, an antioxidant designed to target UV damage, discoloration, dehydration, and irritation. It’s formulated as a gentler, more stable alternative to traditional vitamin C, making it a game-changer for sensitive skin. The formula is also infused with line-smoothing hyaluronic acid to lock in hydration, squalane to support the skin barrier, vitamin E to soothe, and blue tansy to help lift redness and discoloration.

Elm Biosciences A30 Elemental Serum
Shop Now Elm Biosciences$135

According to editors and reviewers, the texture is just as impressive as the ingredient list. The lightweight serum sinks in almost instantly without leaving behind a sticky finish, making it easy to layer under sunscreen and makeup (a rarity for vitamin C serums).

There’s no shortage of celebrity-backed beauty brands on the market these days, but Stewart’s Elm Biosciences feels substance-over-star-power. Rather than relying on her name alone, the brand has built its debut around an innovative formula that delivers real skincare benefits. At $135, it’s certainly a splurge, but if looking even a little more like Martha Stewart is the goal, this serum might be money well spent.

Read our full review of Elm Biosciences here.

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3
Family Killer’s Secret Prison Marriage Revealed
TWISTED
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.12.26 1:32PM EDT 
chris_watts_mui8un
RJ Sangosti/Pool/Getty

A man notorious for killing his pregnant wife and two children is secretly planning to get married behind bars. Chris Watts, 41, pleaded guilty in 2018 to the murder of his pregnant wife Shannon, 34, and their two young daughters, 4-year-old Celeste and 3-year-old Bella. The alleged “born-again” Christian is now serving several life sentences in prison without parole while in a relationship with 39-year-old Ohio realtor Lizzie Henderson. “How things began is between me, him and God,” Henderson, who relocated to Wisconsin to be closer to Watts, told The Daily Mail. The two have applied to marry in the prison system, and Henderson has applied to legally change her last name to Watts. Watts, who told police he killed his wife and children because he wanted to start a new life with a coworker with whom he was having an affair, has developed a following of admirers and pen-pals while locked up. In her interview with The Daily Mail, Henderson described the killings as “something harsh for anyone to experience” and admitted that others may find the relationship to be “weird.”

Read it at The Daily Mail

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4
Jolie’s Brother Reveals MAGA Dad’s Reaction to Him Coming Out
‘MIND-BLOWING’
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.12.26 12:00PM EDT 
Actor Jon Voight, his daughter Angelina Jolie and son James Haven in 2000.
Actor Jon Voight, his daughter Angelina Jolie and son James Haven in 2000. Evan Agostini/Getty Images

James Haven, 53, revealed he received an “affirming” phone call from his father, Oscar winner Jon Voight, after coming out as gay. He also described the conversation as “mind-blowing” and “surreal” on Wednesday’s episode of the All Out with Jon Dean podcast. “I finally pick up the phone after 15 minutes of him trying to call me, and I’m just like, ‘Hey,’” Angelina Jolie’s brother recalled. “And he’s like, ‘So…’ I’m like, ‘Ah, here we go.’ He goes, ‘I finally know who you are’ … and all of a sudden we had this really nice chat and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’” Despite the supportive call, Haven said he and his father, 87, haven’t always been close, saying they previously didn’t talk for six years. “My upbringing was very difficult, and we’ve come a long way,” Haven shared. “The biggest issue I dealt with in my relationship with him for the longest time was a value issue.” Voight is one of Hollywood’s most vocal and devoted supporters of President Donald Trump, calling him a personal hero, a friend, and the “greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.” On Thursday, Haven came out as gay during a video livestream.

Read it at PAGE SIX

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This Digestive Enzyme Powder Tackles Bloating Before the First Bite
BLOAT BANISHER
Scouted Staff
Published 06.29.26 4:43PM EDT 
Fodzyme Powder Supplement
Fodzyme.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Summer is officially here, which means your schedule is probably brimming with backyard barbecues, vacation dinners, ice cream outings, and impromptu happy hours for the next couple of months. While these warm-weather (and often food-focused) festivities are fun, they can make it a little more challenging to navigate digestive sensitivities. If foods like garlic, onions, dairy, legumes, or wheat tend to leave you feeling bloated or uncomfortable, Fodzyme may be worth adding to your travel bag before your next food-filled adventure.

Designed for the roughly 35 million Americans living with IBS or FODMAP (fermentable carbohydrates like fructans and lactose that are difficult for the small intestine to absorb) sensitivity, Fodzyme is a clinically vetted digestive enzyme powder formulated to help break down common FODMAP carbohydrates (including fructans, GOS, and lactose) that are often associated with digestive symptoms such as bloating, gas, abdominal discomfort, constipation, and diarrhea.

Fodzyme Digestive Enzyme Powder Supplement
Shop At Fodzyme

Unlike conventional digestive enzyme capsules and tablets, Fodzyme is sprinkled directly onto your meal before eating, allowing the enzymes to begin breaking down FODMAPs before they’re consumed. The proprietary blend includes fructan hydrolase, an enzyme that targets fructans found in foods like garlic, onions, and wheat, alongside alpha-galactosidase for beans and legumes and lactase for dairy.

Available in both a 60-serving Home Kit and convenient single-serve On-the-Go packets, Fodzyme is designed to make eating out, traveling, and special occasions a little less… uncomfortable. The powder format also sets it apart from many digestive enzyme supplements on the market, as it’s formulated to work directly on food before ingestion rather than after you’ve swallowed a capsule. If digestive discomfort has you thinking twice before ordering your favorite pasta, pizza, garlic bread, or ice cream this summer, it’s time to give sprinkle-on-anything Fodzyme a try.

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5
Tennis Legend Loses Billionaire Status After Fortune Drops
A LOSING GAME
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.12.26 10:06AM EDT 
Switzerland's Roger Federer.
Switzerland's Roger Federer. AELTC/JOE TOTH/POOL/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Roger Federer has lost at least $52 million in stock, knocking him out of billionaire territory. The 20-time grand slam champion owns 2.5 percent of the sneaker brand On, which plummeted 19 percent on Tuesday, according to Forbes. The former Swiss tennis player, 45, now has a net worth of $952 million. It was estimated last year to be $1.1 billion. The high-performance Swiss sneaker brand was founded in 2019 in Zurich and released “The Roger” collection of shoes in 2025, leading to a massive surge in the company’s value. Federer joined the company at its founding as a co-owner, but later shifted his involvement to fashion consulting. During his career, the eight-time Wimbledon champion racked up a total of $130 million in prize money and $300 million from a 10-year apparel deal with Uniqlo, but On Running remains his greatest investment yet.

Read it at New York Post

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6
Mass Casualty Incident Declared After Prison Lightning Strike
SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 08.12.26 9:37AM EDT 
Forked cloud-to-ground lightning with lateral discharge channels, Tucson Mountains, Tucson, Arizona, USA.
Forked cloud-to-ground lightning with lateral discharge channels, Tucson Mountains, Tucson, Arizona, USA. Wild Horizons/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Prison authorities have declared a mass casualty incident after a bolt of lightning saw at least 16 inmates at an Ohio correctional facility rushed to the hospital. The strike took place on Tuesday at the Grafton Reintegration Center about 30 miles outside of Cleveland. The group is understood to have been heading out of one building to eat a meal in another. Their injuries are being described as “non-life-threatening,” though some of them are said to have been “critically hurt.” A spokesperson for a local ambulance service confirmed the strike had occurred around 5.30 p.m. local time, but could not confirm the full number of people injured or their current condition. “The call that we originally got was five patients apparently struck by lightning,” they said. “What I can say is that since then, we have transported multiple patients from the facility, and a few of them were critical. I don’t have anything else on their condition at this time.” It comes as the state has been hit by a series of powerful storms, resulting in flooding that is thought to have killed at least one other person.

Read it at Daily Mail

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7
Army Dining Hall Becomes First to Sell Booze to Troops
BOTTOMS UP
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.12.26 2:51PM EDT 
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks on stage during an America First Workers Special Event on May 18, 2026 in Hebron, Kentucky. Hegseth, who came to support Ed Gallrein, Republican congressional candidate for Kentucky, for a campaign event held one day before Kentucky's Primary Election, where Trump-endorsed Gallrein is running against incumbent Thomas Massie.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images

American troops can now buy beer, wine, ciders, and hard seltzers from the dining hall—but only at a single stateside base. Fort Hood, which is home to 38,000 troops in Central Texas, is the first dining hall to offer alcohol for sale through “42 Bistro,” according to Task & Purpose, which reports that the venue is styled to resemble a “campus-style” dining hall. “Our soldiers are adults, so we’re treating them accordingly,” Lt. Col. Joseph Payton, a spokesperson for III Corps at Fort Hood, tells Task & Purpose. “This provides another dining option for eligible patrons while maintaining the standards of responsible alcohol consumption expected across the installation.” While booze is allowed to flow at Ft. Hood, it will be far from around the clock. Alcohol purchases will be limited to 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from noon to 7 p.m. on weekends. A photo shared by the base shows that all drinks, including Bud Light, White Claw, and craft beers, all cost $6 and are served in either a can or a bottle.

Read it at Task & Purpose

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8
Soccer GOAT Says He May Quit Playing After Family Heartbreak
LEGEND FOREVER
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.12.26 1:37PM EDT 
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JULY 19: Lionel Messi of Argentina looks dejected at full time after being defeated 1-0 AET during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JULY 19: Lionel Messi of Argentina looks dejected at full time after being defeated 1-0 AET during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Lionel Messi has hinted that his legendary soccer career may be nearing its end as he mourns the death of his father. Jorge Messi died last week at 68 after a long, undisclosed illness. In an emotional tribute, the 39-year-old admitted he is unsure how long he can continue playing without him. “I have always just played football, and now I have so many doubts about what I will keep doing,” Messi wrote. “You were by my side from the start, there was so little left until the end.” Jorge relocated to Barcelona when his son was 13 to support his career and later became his agent, watching him develop into soccer’s greatest player. Messi went on to win a record eight Ballon d’Or awards, holds the all-time top scorer record for FC Barcelona with 672 goals and the World Cup title with Argentina in 2022, and countless other records. Jorge’s worsening health prevented him from attending this summer’s World Cup, where Messi powered Argentina all the way to another final. “I wanted to win it to bring it home and show you [the World Cup] again,” Messi wrote. “I couldn’t, my legs had nothing left to give.” He added: “Why did you not just hold on a little longer and we could have finished it together?” As it stands, Messi is under contract with Inter Miami through the 2028 MLS season.

Read it at ESPN

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This Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLC
DAILY DOSE
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 08.03.26 10:17PM EDT 
Dose for Your Lliver
Dose For Your Liver.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.

In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.

Dose for Your Liver Daily Shot
See At Vitamin Shoppe

Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.

If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.

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9
Tourist, 20, Falls to His Death After Botched Waterfall Pic
‘HORRIFIC ACCIDENT’
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.12.26 10:38AM EDT 
Zachary Mertens played basketball for his high school team in Bellevue, and for the club team Moss Elite.
Zachary Mertens played basketball for his high school team in Bellevue, and for the club team Moss Elite. Alicia Mertens, Facebook

Zachary Mertens, 20, slipped and fell into an Oregon waterfall after posing for a photo in a closed-off area. Mertens, of Burlington, Kentucky, died from the 177-foot fall from South Falls in Silver Falls State Park late Monday night. The State Park is located about 50 miles south of Portland and 20 miles east of Oregon’s state capital, Salem. According to Oregon State Police, Mertens “crossed into a closed off area to pose for photographs at the top of the waterfall when (he) slipped and fell into the water below.” Park officials and another visitor tried to save Mertens but were too late. The 20-year-old played basketball for his high school team in Bellevue, and for the club team Moss Elite. Photos on social media show Mertens posing on the court with trophies. He is survived by his parents, Jason and Alicia Mertens, and his older brother RJ Mertens, 24. “It was a pretty horrific accident,” former Silver Falls State Park manager and current regional manager Chris Gilliand told The Statesman Journal. “A very tough situation.”

Read it at The Daily Mail

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10
Grammy Winner Abruptly Cancels Shows in Mystery Circumstances
A CHANGE OF TUNE
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 08.12.26 10:17AM EDT 
Jon Batiste.
Jon Batiste. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Spotify

Jon Batiste has canceled three upcoming shows this week, citing personal reasons. The 39-year-old singer, who has won 8 Grammys out of 25 nominations, was scheduled to perform Thursday at New Haven’s Westville Music Bowl, Friday at Philadelphia’s TD Pavilion and Saturday at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium. The venues said ticket holders will receive refunds through their original points of purchase. “As I navigate some personal circumstances, I unfortunately need to cancel a portion of my upcoming performance dates…” Batiste said in a statement shared by the venues. He added that he and his team are developing “new ways and opportunities to share live music” as he releases his albums Monk Meditations and Monk Movements. Batiste did not provide further details about the cancellations. His performances in Ohio, Virginia and Georgia next week remain listed on his website. The cancellations come as Batiste tours nationally. Batiste was the bandleader and musical director of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert from 2015 until 2022.

Read it at People Magazine

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