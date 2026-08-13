Police Make Wild ‘Unexpected’ Discovery Inside Abandoned Sailboat
Police in Washington state have rescued dozens of cats and kittens found on an abandoned sailboat. The Tacoma Police Department originally described their “unexpected” August 6 discovery of what they believed was around 30 felines after responding to reports of an abandoned boat in the waters off Owen Beach. Many of the cats onboard were frightened and malnourished and needed medical care. Over the coming days, the department posted more updates to social media about the investigation, including confirming that there were at least 60 cats on the boat. In its latest post, the Tacoma Police Department said that while they believe all the cats are accounted for, “as any cat owner knows, cats are exceptionally good at hiding.” It added: “Because there is always a possibility that a cat may remain onboard, our work isn’t quite finished. The department will continue operating under the authority of the search warrant and will make additional trips to the vessel this week to ensure no cats are left behind.” The investigation into why the boat was abandoned, how the cats ended up on board, and where they came from is ongoing.