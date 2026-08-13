Pop Star Sued for Allegedly Deceiving Investors
Selena Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefey, have been accused of deceiving investors into contributing over $1 million to their failing company. Wondermind SRS 44 LLC and Bespoke Wondermind LLC have filed lawsuits against the pop star’s company, Wondermind Global, according to lawsuit filings obtained by TMZ. The mental health startup, founded in 2021, was started by Gomez, her mother, and former business partner Daniella Pierson, all of whom are being sued by the companies. The lawsuits claim that the business leaders deceived investors into making $1 million in investments by inadequately representing the infrastructure, leadership, and necessary resources, and that the money invested was “funding the collapse.” A 2025 article by The Cut further claims that the company failed to make payments to vendors and employees on time. On the company’s alleged failures, Teefey said, “It’s unfortunate that a few disgruntled employees with an ax to grind can spread lies about me and distort the truth. Even more disappointing that the media is willing to amplify their lies.”