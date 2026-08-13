Nickelodeon Star Dies Suddenly at 46 After Medical Emergency

Former All That star Christy Knowings has died at age 46 after an asthma attack left her with brain damage. According to a family member, the actress was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Friday after the medical emergency. She remained on life support until her family made the difficult decision to take her off on Tuesday. Knowings first appeared in Rosie O’Donnell’s sketch-comedy special on Nickelodeon, And Now This. She went on to play several characters over three seasons of All That in 1997. Following All That, she and her twin brother Chris Knowings appeared on three episodes of Sesame Street. Knowings is the second All That cast member to die this year. Kianna Underwood, 33, was killed in a hit-and-run vehicle collision in Brooklyn in January. Knowings’ aunt paid tribute to her on Facebook, writing: “My brother Charles’ daughter Chrissy (Christy Knowings) has passed…She was a outstanding actress, comedian, twin sister, an amazing daughter….Rest in power Chrissy.”