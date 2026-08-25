PCA’s Pigment Gel Pro Is Like a Magic Eraser for Dark Spots

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Disturbing Reality Exposed in Bombshell NFL Study
BRAIN GAME
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 08.25.26 12:00PM EDT 
CTE
The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

A new study is shedding fresh light on the long-term risks of playing in the NFL, finding that nearly one in four former players whose brains were examined had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE. Scientists reviewed the cases of 878 ex-NFL players who died between 2016 and 2021. Of those, 215—24.5 percent—were found to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a progressive neurological disease linked to repeated blows to the head. But the figure may significantly underestimate the true rate. Researchers were unable to examine the brains of 643 other former players who died during the same six-year period, meaning some of those cases could also have involved CTE. CTE is a progressive brain disease associated with repeated blows to the head and can currently be confirmed only after death. Research has found it is extremely rare among people without repeated head impacts. If the study’s findings applied to today’s NFL, at least 400 active players could eventually develop CTE. The NFL said it remains committed to reducing head injuries, while the players’ union told the New York Times the findings are “a sobering reminder” of football’s lasting risks.

Read it at The New York Times

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2
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Returns to TV for ‘Three Men and a Baby’ Reunion
TWO MEN AND A SITCOM
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.25.26 2:47PM EDT 
Tom Selleck, Ted Danson, and Steve Guttenberg in Three Men and a Baby.
Tom Selleck, Ted Danson, and Steve Guttenberg in Three Men and a Baby. TPLP/Getty Images

Tom Selleck has landed his first role since the “frustrating” cancellation of Blue Bloods. The 81-year-old actor will guest star in a new Apple TV comedy series featuring Elizabeth Banks and Ted Danson. Selleck and Danson acted together, alongside Steve Guttenberg, in the classic comedy, Three Men and a Baby (1987), and the sequel, Three Men and a Little Lady (1990). In the new series, Banks will play a newly divorced woman who steps in to manage her father’s (Danson) love life at his retirement community. Selleck starred in Blue Bloods for 14 seasons before CBS unexpectedly pulled the plug almost two years ago. “We’d already taken a 25 percent cut in salary,” the actor said last month on Danson’s podcast, Where Everybody Knows Your Name. “We’d already done all sorts of things to keep the show going... Out of the top 100 shows on broadcast television, Blue Bloods was number 6 in our 15th year. Nobody wanted to leave. Everybody was gonna stay on. That’s hard to get. It may be some kind of record to have the same cast intact for that length of time.”

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

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PCA’s Pigment Gel Pro Is Like a Magic Eraser for Dark Spots

BRIGHT AND EVEN
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 08.25.26 1:08PM EDT 
PCA Skin Pigment Gel pro
Scouted/The Daily Beast/PCA Skin/Getty.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

Whether they’re the result of years of sun exposure, hormonal fluctuations, or the ghosts of breakouts past, dark spots and hyperpigmentation are among the most stubborn skincare woes to treat… and they tend to become more noticeable as we get older. Sure, prescription topicals like tretinoin and hydroquinone can definitely help address pigmentation, but they can also be challenging for sensitive skin, and hydroquinone generally isn’t intended for long-term use. If you’re looking for a potent over-the-counter option that takes a clinical approach to discoloration without hydroquinone, PCA Skin’s Pigment Gel Pro may be the next best thing. ​

The dermatologically tested corrective takes a multi-pronged approach to discoloration, targeting existing dark spots while helping defend against the appearance of new ones. At the center of the formula is PCA Skin’s proprietary SynerPro Complex, which uses multiple pathways to address stubborn pigmentation. The gel also contains tranexamic acid to help minimize visible discoloration and purified licorice root extract to target uneven tone. Hexylresorcinol helps brighten while calming the skin, while niacinamide provides additional brightening and barrier-supporting benefits.

PCA Skin Pigment Gel Pro Intensive Dark Spot Corrective
Shop Now PCA Skin

According to PCA Skin, you may start to notice visible improvements in discoloration in as little as four weeks with consistent use. The formula is also suitable for all skin types and tones, including sensitive, acne-prone, and reactive complexions.

If you’re looking for a potent over-the-counter treatment, Pigment Gel Pro packs plenty of pigment-fighting power into one easy step, replacing multiple formulas in one bottle. Of course, as with any brightening or pigment-inhibiting treatment, daily SPF is non-negotiable—trying to fade dark spots while piling on more unprotected UV exposure is basically the skincare equivalent of mopping the floor while the faucet is still running.

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3
Trump Targets U.S Soldier’s Wife With Heartbreaking Deportation
TEARING FAMILIES APART
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.25.26 1:27PM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump salutes as members of the military carry the transfer case of U.S. Army Pvt. Isabella Gonzales of the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air Missile Defense Command, who was killed during an attack at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, during a dignified transfer of her remains at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, U.S., July 22, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
U.S. President Donald Trump salutes as members of the military carry the transfer case of U.S. Army Pvt. Isabella Gonzales of the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air Missile Defense Command, who was killed during an attack at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, during a dignified transfer of her remains at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, U.S., July 22, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

President Donald Trump’s administration has targeted another military family in its latest crackdown on immigration. The wife of an active-duty Army sergeant sat in a Texas detention facility until her deportation on Monday. Cristy Maryori Villafranca-Trejo is now on her way to her native Honduras. She entered the U.S. at the age of 18 and does not have a criminal record, something the Trump administration vehemently claims to be targeting. She was issued an order of removal after missing an immigration hearing in 2017. But she and her husband, Sgt. Hedar Leonel Turcios Juarez, claimed they never received proper notice of the meeting and weren’t even aware of the removal request until they got married in 2022. She legally sought a military-family green card and waited for about four years before being detained. “We were following the rules—we did everything we could on our side to fix this problem,” Turcios Juarez told the AP. This comes after about 50 other family members of military soldiers and personnel were taken into custody after Trump rolled back protections for family members.

An army sergeant holds a picture of his deported wife.
Army Sgt. Hedar Leonel Turcios Juarez holds a picture of himself with with his wife Cristy at home in El Paso, Texas, July 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Ryan Romero) The Associated Press
Read it at The Associated Press

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4
Emmy-Winning ‘Star Trek’ Stuntman Dead at 73
‘DEEPLY MISSED’
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.25.26 12:36PM EDT 
GLENDALE, CA - AUGUST 06: James Lew attends 2022 DragonFest: The World's Greatest Martial Arts Expo held at Glendale Civic Auditorium on August 6, 2022 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Star Trek stuntman James Lew has died. His wife, Jordanna Potter, announced that the California-born Emmy winner died Sunday at the age of 73. “Honey I imagine you walking the beach with Dudley, sparring with Bruce Lee and finally getting to hug your Dad again,” Potter wrote on Instagram. “James MF Lew you are loved and will be deeply missed. Rest in peace. 8/23/26.” In a second post, she added, “I hope you’re sitting on the shores of Kauai with Dudley and Floyd, watching the waves, eating poke and humming some Israel Kamakawiwoʻole. Rest easy honey.” The martial artist, also known for his work in Inception, Rush Hour, and Luke Cage, is reported by TMZ to have been fighting an unspecified health condition. It was his work on the latter title that earned him an Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a drama series Emmy. IMDb shows that he has seven works in pre- and post-production.

Read it at USA Today Entertainment

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Veracity’s Metabolism-Boosting Supplement Duo Targets GLP-1 Naturally
NO INJECTIONS NECESSARY
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Updated 08.13.26 6:59PM EDT 
Published 08.13.26 6:45PM EDT 
Veracity Cleanse + Ignite Set
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Veracity/Anastasiia Sienotova.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

By now, GLP-1 medications need little introduction. Drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide (the active ingredients in Ozempic and Mounjaro, respectively) have completely changed the conversation around weight loss and metabolic health. And if you happen to live in Los Angeles (or, frankly, any major city), there’s a decent chance someone you know has tried one… even if they insist their dramatically leaner physique is exclusively the result of “drinking more water and weekly Pilates appointments.” Unfortunately, these prescription weight-loss drugs aren’t for everyone. They can be expensive, difficult to access, and, more importantly, aren’t necessarily appropriate for people who only want to lose a few pounds (especially if you’re concerned about maintaining lean muscle mass). Naturally, the meteoric rise in GLP-1 pharmaceuticals has also fueled interest in the supplement category, but not all formulas are created equal.

Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite are two clinically backed supplements that help target GLP-1 levels in the body while also supporting gut health and weight management—and without causing side effects like “Ozempic face,” hair thinning, or muscle loss. Rather than marketing itself as an over-the-counter Ozempic dupe (a red flag if there ever was one), the two-part system takes a more holistic approach to fostering metabolic health, with ingredients designed to support the gut, liver, hormones, and the body’s own GLP-1 (the gut hormone that signals fullness after eating) response, including magnesium, milk thistle, and caffeine-free green coffee extract.

Veracity Metabolism Ignite Cleanse + Ignite Set
See At Veracity

Metabolism Ignite is the weight-management component of the duo. Its formula combines ingredients selected to promote metabolic function, healthy blood sugar levels, and satiety, including those that may help encourage the body’s natural production of GLP-1. Meanwhile, Metabolism Cleanse approaches metabolism from a different angle. The 10-day program is formulated to support healthy liver function and digestion, helping create a healthier foundation for the metabolism functions the body already performs on its own.

If your physician has greenlit you to try metabolism-boosting supplements, you’d prefer to skip the side effects of injectable GLP-1s, or are just terrified of needles, Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite Set is the ultimate alternative.

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5
Stowaway Found Dead in Plane Wheel Compartment
GRIM DISCOVERY
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.25.26 10:48AM EDT 
Passenger planes prepare for take off from Gatwick Airport in Sussex.
Passenger planes prepare for take off from Gatwick Airport in Sussex. Gareth Fuller - PA Images/Gareth Fuller, Getty Images

A dangling packing strap on an Air Arabia plane led a London airport worker to a grim discovery: the body of a stowaway hidden in the aircraft’s landing gear compartment. The man, whose identity was not released, was found unresponsive following a flight from Tangier, Morocco, in June. Emergency services were called, and the man’s cause of death was determined to be cardiac arrest, followed by hypoxia and hypothermia. The coroner said the wheel compartment would have been extremely cold, with little available oxygen, and he had “reason to believe this death was unnatural.” London Gatwick released the following statement following the death: “London Gatwick’s emergency services attended an Air Arabia aircraft just after 11:30am on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, when an incident was identified upon arrival. As Sussex Police have confirmed, a body was found. Our teams subsequently supported Sussex Police and the coroner. Our thoughts are with everyone affected.”

Read it at The Daily Mail

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6
Delta Jet Forced to Divert Over Mid-Flight Mechanical Emergency
ENGINE TROUBLE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.25.26 11:20AM EDT 
Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300 wide body passenger airplane spotted taking off from Polderbaan runway departing from Amsterdam Schiphol AMS Airport to Minneapolis USA MSP airport as flight DL163. The A330 aircraft has the registration tail number N803NW, powered by 2x PW jet engines. Delta Air Lines is a major airline carrier in the United States of America with headquarters and hub in Atlanta, Georgia, member of SkyTeam aviation alliance group. Delta is the second largest airline in the world with a fleet of 982 planes and ranked as the best in the US. Amsterdam, the Netherlands on April 10, 2025 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A passenger jet heading across the Atlantic was forced to perform a mid-flight U-turn after an engine broke down four hours after take-off. Rome-bound Delta Flight 182, carrying 267 passengers and 13 crew from New York City, turned back when crew members detected a critical mechanical issue with one of the engines. Pilots turned the Airbus A330-300 around and diverted to St. John’s, on Canada’s eastern coast, landing at around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday. Emergency responders swarmed the tarmac per standard protocol, and all passengers were forced to disembark. Instead of proceeding to Italy, stranded passengers received hotel and meal vouchers before another plane was dispatched overnight to take them back to New York. The rescue flight landed back at John F. Kennedy International Airport the following morning, where passengers began their journey to Rome all over again. Airport officials said the diversion proceeded smoothly.

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7
Target Removes Blackface Halloween Costume After Racism Backlash
DEI DITCH
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.25.26 12:25PM EDT 
Published 08.25.26 11:37AM EDT 
The exterior of a Target store in Los Angeles, California before the start of business on August 17, 2022. US retail sales held steady in July as gas prices fell sharply, but the new data released Wednesday by the Commerce Department showed consumers are still spending, keeping the pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue its aggressive interest rate hikes. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Robyn Beck / AFP ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Target has removed a racist Halloween “clown” costume that it was selling on Monday amid online backlash. The costume was titled “Kids’ Glows Under ‌Blacklight Circus Clown Halloween Costume.“ Part of the seasonal “Hyde and EEK Boutique” brand, the costume drew blackface allegations as consumers felt it emulated old minstrel cartoons. “As a company, we know we got this wrong, and we are deeply sorry. The costume is offensive and should never have been part of our assortment,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to FOX Business. “We know this is especially hurtful for our Black guests, team members and partners. Removing the costume is an important first step, and the company is looking closely at how this happened and what needs to change to ensure this won’t happen again.” The retailer scaled back on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion early last year after President Donald Trump increased pressure on the private sector to dismantle programs. Although Target apologized, anger remains simmering online. “You really don’t have anyone left in Minneapolis to say, ‘Hey, that’s racist’? Y’all cut DEI and now you’ve got a minstrel clown costume for kids on your website,” one user said on Threads. The Daily Beast has reached out to Target for comment.

This is a screenshot of the costume previously listed for sale on Target's website.
Target sold a "clown" costume on their retail site looking eerily similar to minstrel cartoons. CNN
Read it at Fox Business

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8
Major Update on Boy Thrown to Crocodiles at Zoo
CROC HORROR
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 08.25.26 11:03AM EDT 
A crocodile lies with its mouth open on the edge of the water at the Dubai Crocodile Park in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 25, 2023. Dubai Crocodile park, a 20,000 sq meters indoor and outdoor facility, home to 250 Nile crocodiles from South Africa and Tunisia, introducing visitors to the world of crocs. REUTERS/Rula Rouhana
Rula Rouhana

A three-year-old boy who was seriously injured after being thrown into a zoo’s crocodile enclosure by a stranger has been discharged from hospital. The horrifying incident occurred at the Johnsons of Old Hurst in Cambridgeshire, England, on June 18. The boy suffered multiple severe injuries that required at least seven surgeries. In an update posted on a GoFundMe page, the boy’s family confirmed he returned home a few weeks ago and is continuing his recovery. “He is happy to be home, playing with his toys, sleeping in his own bed and being a big brother,” the family said. The GoFundMe has raised more than £113,000 ($154,000) towards the boy’s full rehabilitation. The family also donated some of the money to a charity that supports families whose children are long-term hospital patients. A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the incident, but was later released on bail as police assessed him as “not being fit” for interview. The suspect is believed to have learning difficulties and had been on a trip with carers when the boy was thrown into the crocodile enclosure.

Read it at The Independent

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This DNA Test Reveals How Your Body Reacts to Over 285 Medications
IN THE GENES
Scouted Staff
Published 08.11.26 3:06PM EDT 
Person holding the ClarityX at-home DNA test kit box, featuring a colorful DNA helix graphic.
ClarityX

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When you’re looking for the right medication, the trial-and-error process (not to mention combating side effects) can be frustrating, time-consuming, and downright expensive. ClarityX is a simple, at-home DNA test that analyzes genes related to how the body may process and respond to commonly prescribed medications, including many used in mental health care.

Your DNA determines how you process medication. ClarityX cross-references your DNA with over 285 medications to identify how effectively your body metabolizes them and flag potential side effects. ClarityX uses data from the FDA and CPIC to give your doctors precise dosing guidelines that will work best for you.

ClarityX DNA Test
See At ClarityX

The process is simple: after you receive your test kit, simply activate it, complete a painless 30-second cheek swab, and drop the sample off in the mail. In about seven days, you’ll get a comprehensive report by email. The best part? ClarityX is offering 25 percent off its tests.

While it’s always essential to consult your physician about medication of any kind, this DNA test can help take some of the guesswork out of the process.

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9
Golf Brand Apologizes Over Ad Showing Woman Being Shoved to the Ground
OUT OF BOUNDS
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Updated 08.25.26 10:11AM EDT 
Published 08.25.26 10:05AM EDT 
Jun 3, 2023; Dublin, Ohio, USA; The Callaway ball of Jon Rahm is seen at the first tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament golf tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 3, 2023; Dublin, Ohio, USA; The Callaway ball of Jon Rahm is seen at the first tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament golf tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Golf equipment giant Callaway has apologized for approving a controversial ad that showed a man shoving a female professional golfer to the ground. The since-deleted video, produced by Good Good Golf to promote a co-branded driver, showed co-founder Garrett Clark pushing pro golfer and creator Alexis Miestowski to the ground before declaring, “Do not touch my new driver.” The clip sparked backlash online, with critics accusing the brands of trivializing violence against women. In a post on X captioned “A Message From Our CEO,” the company acknowledged approving the ad before it was posted and said that decision was a mistake. “That approval should never have happened. Mistakes were made and we are taking the matter very seriously,” the statement, signed off by Callaway CEO Chip Brewer, said. “The content was inappropriate and does not reflect our values,” the statement continued, adding that Callaway is “unequivocally against discrimination, domestic violence or threatening behavior of any kind.” Good Good Golf also apologized and removed the video, saying it was inconsistent with its mission to make golf more inclusive.

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Read it at X

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10
Classic Rom-Com Is Set to Get a Sequel 20 Years Later
LOST AND FOUND
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.25.26 10:14AM EDT 
U.S. actress Kate Hudson and actor Matthew McConaughey pose for photographers as they arrive for the premiere of the film 'Fool's Gold' at Leicester Square in London April 10, 2008.
U.S. actress Kate Hudson and actor Matthew McConaughey pose for photographers as they arrive for the premiere of the film 'Fool's Gold' at Leicester Square in London April 10, 2008. Toby Melville/Toby Melville, Reuters

A sequel to the iconic 2003 rom-com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is in the works. Kate Hudson, who starred in the original movie, is set to produce the film. Sources say that both Hudson, 47, and Matthew McConaughey, 56, are in talks to return to their original roles. Development is in its early days, with the cast and key creative positions still up in the air. The original movie grossed nearly $180M at the global box office. McConaughey recently called the project a “gift that keeps on giving,” saying that out of all of his blockbusters, How to Lose a Guy makes him the most money “by far” in residuals more than 20 years later. McConaughey also described his first meeting with Hudson before filming the beloved rom-com. “Immediately, we were comfortable with each other, and we jacked with each other, and we busted each other’s chops, and we laughed a lot,” he told People in 2024. “There was a bit of rock and roll exchange, like, ‘Oh, this could be some heavyweight fun.’ And I think that’s why I was cast, and that’s why, for whatever extent, it worked.”

Read it at BBC

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