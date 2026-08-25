Airport Worker Arrested After Shocking Luggage Discovery

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Major Update on Boy Thrown to Crocodiles at Zoo
CROC HORROR
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 08.25.26 11:03AM EDT 
A crocodile lies with its mouth open on the edge of the water at the Dubai Crocodile Park in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 25, 2023. Dubai Crocodile park, a 20,000 sq meters indoor and outdoor facility, home to 250 Nile crocodiles from South Africa and Tunisia, introducing visitors to the world of crocs. REUTERS/Rula Rouhana
Rula Rouhana

A three-year-old boy who was seriously injured after being thrown into a zoo’s crocodile enclosure by a stranger has been discharged from hospital. The horrifying incident occurred at the Johnsons of Old Hurst in Cambridgeshire, England, on June 18. The boy suffered multiple severe injuries that required at least seven surgeries. In an update posted on a GoFundMe page, the boy’s family confirmed he returned home a few weeks ago and is continuing his recovery. “He is happy to be home, playing with his toys, sleeping in his own bed and being a big brother,” the family said. The GoFundMe has raised more than £113,000 ($154,000) towards the boy’s full rehabilitation. The family also donated some of the money to a charity that supports families whose children are long-term hospital patients. A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the incident, but was later released on bail as police assessed him as “not being fit” for interview. The suspect is believed to have learning difficulties and had been on a trip with carers when the boy was thrown into the crocodile enclosure.

Read it at The Independent

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2
Stowaway Found Dead in Plane Wheel Compartment
GRIM DISCOVERY
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.25.26 10:48AM EDT 
Passenger planes prepare for take off from Gatwick Airport in Sussex.
Passenger planes prepare for take off from Gatwick Airport in Sussex. Gareth Fuller - PA Images/Gareth Fuller, Getty Images

A dangling packing strap on an Air Arabia plane led a London airport worker to a grim discovery: the body of a stowaway hidden in the aircraft’s landing gear compartment. The man, whose identity was not released, was found unresponsive following a flight from Tangier, Morocco, in June. Emergency services were called, and the man’s cause of death was determined to be cardiac arrest, followed by hypoxia and hypothermia. The coroner said the wheel compartment would have been extremely cold, with little available oxygen, and he had “reason to believe this death was unnatural.” London Gatwick released the following statement following the death: “London Gatwick’s emergency services attended an Air Arabia aircraft just after 11:30am on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, when an incident was identified upon arrival. As Sussex Police have confirmed, a body was found. Our teams subsequently supported Sussex Police and the coroner. Our thoughts are with everyone affected.”

Read it at The Daily Mail

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This Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLC
DAILY DOSE
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 08.03.26 10:17PM EDT 
Dose for Your Lliver
Dose For Your Liver.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.

In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.

Dose for Your Liver Daily Shot
See At Vitamin Shoppe

Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.

If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.

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3
Golf Brand Apologizes Over Ad Showing Woman Being Shoved to the Ground
OUT OF BOUNDS
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Updated 08.25.26 10:11AM EDT 
Published 08.25.26 10:05AM EDT 
Jun 3, 2023; Dublin, Ohio, USA; The Callaway ball of Jon Rahm is seen at the first tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament golf tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 3, 2023; Dublin, Ohio, USA; The Callaway ball of Jon Rahm is seen at the first tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament golf tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Golf equipment giant Callaway has apologized for approving a controversial ad that showed a man shoving a female professional golfer to the ground. The since-deleted video, produced by Good Good Golf to promote a co-branded driver, showed co-founder Garrett Clark pushing pro golfer and creator Alexis Miestowski to the ground before declaring, “Do not touch my new driver.” The clip sparked backlash online, with critics accusing the brands of trivializing violence against women. In a post on X captioned “A Message From Our CEO,” the company acknowledged approving the ad before it was posted and said that decision was a mistake. “That approval should never have happened. Mistakes were made and we are taking the matter very seriously,” the statement, signed off by Callaway CEO Chip Brewer, said. “The content was inappropriate and does not reflect our values,” the statement continued, adding that Callaway is “unequivocally against discrimination, domestic violence or threatening behavior of any kind.” Good Good Golf also apologized and removed the video, saying it was inconsistent with its mission to make golf more inclusive.

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Read it at X

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4
Classic Rom-Com Is Set to Get a Sequel 20 Years Later
LOST AND FOUND
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.25.26 10:14AM EDT 
U.S. actress Kate Hudson and actor Matthew McConaughey pose for photographers as they arrive for the premiere of the film 'Fool's Gold' at Leicester Square in London April 10, 2008.
U.S. actress Kate Hudson and actor Matthew McConaughey pose for photographers as they arrive for the premiere of the film 'Fool's Gold' at Leicester Square in London April 10, 2008. Toby Melville/Toby Melville, Reuters

A sequel to the iconic 2003 rom-com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is in the works. Kate Hudson, who starred in the original movie, is set to produce the film. Sources say that both Hudson, 47, and Matthew McConaughey, 56, are in talks to return to their original roles. Development is in its early days, with the cast and key creative positions still up in the air. The original movie grossed nearly $180M at the global box office. McConaughey recently called the project a “gift that keeps on giving,” saying that out of all of his blockbusters, How to Lose a Guy makes him the most money “by far” in residuals more than 20 years later. McConaughey also described his first meeting with Hudson before filming the beloved rom-com. “Immediately, we were comfortable with each other, and we jacked with each other, and we busted each other’s chops, and we laughed a lot,” he told People in 2024. “There was a bit of rock and roll exchange, like, ‘Oh, this could be some heavyweight fun.’ And I think that’s why I was cast, and that’s why, for whatever extent, it worked.”

Read it at BBC

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Say Goodbye to Summer With This Women-Owned Cannabis Brand’s Sitewide Sale
SLOW BURN
Scouted Staff
Published 08.19.26 2:11PM EDT 
TribeTokes THCa products laid out on a blanket in front of a field
TribeTokes

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re already a cannabis user, you may already be familiar with TribeTokes, the cult-favorite, women-owned brand that emphasizes wellness in an industry saturated with additives and synthetic ingredients. Whether you’re already a fan of the premium brand or just looking for new ways to get buzzed without a hangover, now is the perfect time to stock up with the brand’s biggest sale of the summer: 20 percent off sitewide using the code SUMEMRSALE20.

THC Libido Lift Gummies
See At TribeTokes

However you like to enjoy your cannabis, TribeTokes has you covered. On the edible side, you’ll find gummies and tinctures, including the fan-favorite THC Libido Lift Gummies boosted with CBC, maca, and adaptogens. If you’re dealing with soreness or chronic aches, the brand’s pain creams are a must-have addition to your nighttime routine. And if you’re still a good-ol’-fashioned smoker, you can snag a five-pack of pre-rolls for your next session. There’s even pet CBD, because nothing says “time to relax” more than cuddling up with your favorite four-legged friend.

Watermelon THCa Live Resin Disposable Vape Pen
Use code SUMMERSALE20 to get 20% off
Buy At TribeTokes

As some extra incentive, the sale also coincides with the final weeks of TribeTokes’ limited-edition Watermelon strain. Available as both a THCa disposable and cartridge, this summer exclusive won’t be back until next year.

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5

Airport Worker Arrested After Shocking Luggage Discovery

BAGGAGE BUST
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.25.26 10:28AM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 7: People drive at Los Angeles International Airport with the air traffic control tower in the background on March 7, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

An airport worker and his friend have been arrested after they were allegedly caught exchanging a duffel bag containing 24 pounds of fentanyl in a restroom at LAX. Miguel Angel Tuz-Noh, 24, who works at Los Angeles International Airport, and Anthony Olvera, 23, were both arrested after allegedly attempting to transport the drugs on a flight bound for Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Investigators said they observed the two men attempting to exchange narcotics in a men’s restroom at an airport terminal, and later discovered a duffel bag containing ten “brick-type” packages of fentanyl. “Both defendants were arrested on August 19 and made their initial appearances on August 21 in United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles. A federal magistrate judge ordered each of them released on $10,000 bond. Their arraignments are scheduled for September 17,” the Justice Department announced. Federal authorities believe Tuz-Noh had ties to a drug trafficking organization. Both men have been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and face a minimum sentence of ten years, with a maximum of life, in prison. The Los Angeles Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration are investigating.

Read it at New York Post

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6
‘Batman’ Manor Owner Could Lose It Over Bats
THE DARK KNIGHTMARE
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 08.25.26 8:42AM EDT 
Christian Bale in front of Mentmore Towers.
Warner Bros.

The owner of a mansion used as Wayne Manor in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins movie could lose the property because of bats. Simon Halabi, an investor once valued at around $4.3 billion, has been told his Mentmore Towers in Buckinghamshire must prove that a bat ecologist has inspected the building to determine whether animals live in its roof. All bat species are protected under British law because of their dwindling numbers, meaning that any building where they could be nesting must be officially inspected before any renovation work takes place. Halabi purchased the sprawling manor owned by the Rothschild family in 1999, but its condition has since deteriorated and itrequires urgent repairs. If the owner of the manor does not prove that a so-called “bat survey” has been carried out within a month, the local council could ask the government to acquire the mansion, pending legal action. Henrietta Billings, director of Save Britain’s Heritage, has welcomed the push to carry out the “urgent and overdue repairs” on the sprawling building, which has stood since 1854. The manor has appeared in other films, including 2001’s The Mummy Returns and the Spice Girls’ 1998 music video for “Goodbye.”

Read it at The Telegraph

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7
Airport Worker Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Jet
RUNWAY CHAOS
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 08.25.26 8:50AM EDT 
French Bee
Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

An airport worker has been seriously injured after being struck by a passenger jet as it prepared for takeoff in Canada. The unidentified marshaller was directing an Airbus A350 operated by French airline French Bee at Montreal-Trudeau Airport on Monday night when he fell and was hit by the aircraft, Radio Canada reported. A witness said passengers began screaming after the worker appeared to go underneath the moving plane. Emergency crews rushed to the scene before taking the injured worker to a hospital. Montreal police confirmed he suffered serious injuries but did not release further details. The plane, which was scheduled to fly from Montreal to Paris, was grounded for several hours after the incident. It eventually departed after midnight, more than six hours behind schedule, and landed in Paris at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. French Bee confirmed the accident and said it was under investigation. The airline added that it was cooperating with Canadian authorities and supporting those affected.

Read it at The New York Post

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8
Discovery Star Killed in Horrific Race Car Crash
LEGEND LOST
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Published 08.24.26 9:51PM EDT 
chris block gordon
Racing Pro Media - RPM/Facebook

Chris “Block” Gordon, a seasoned drag racer and television personality known for his appearances on Discovery reality series Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, was killed in a crash at an Ohio raceway on Saturday. KD Motorsports Park confirmed in a Facebook post that Gordon, 55, had died. “As most of you know by now, we had a devastating accident last night at the track involving our great friend and fellow racer, Chris ‘Block’ Gordon,” the post read. “Please keep his wife and family in your thoughts and prayers as we all try to mourn the loss of this good man.” The post said that medical personnel provided aid immediately after the crash and “exhausted all of their efforts at the time of the accident.” Gordon was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead Saturday night, according to WOWK. Gordon was a team leader on Street Outlaws representing South Carolina and was known for his signature 1979 Ford Fairmont, dubbed “Mayhem.”

Read it at New York Post

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This DNA Test Reveals How Your Body Reacts to Over 285 Medications
IN THE GENES
Scouted Staff
Published 08.11.26 3:06PM EDT 
Person holding the ClarityX at-home DNA test kit box, featuring a colorful DNA helix graphic.
ClarityX

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When you’re looking for the right medication, the trial-and-error process (not to mention combating side effects) can be frustrating, time-consuming, and downright expensive. ClarityX is a simple, at-home DNA test that analyzes genes related to how the body may process and respond to commonly prescribed medications, including many used in mental health care.

Your DNA determines how you process medication. ClarityX cross-references your DNA with over 285 medications to identify how effectively your body metabolizes them and flag potential side effects. ClarityX uses data from the FDA and CPIC to give your doctors precise dosing guidelines that will work best for you.

ClarityX DNA Test
See At ClarityX

The process is simple: after you receive your test kit, simply activate it, complete a painless 30-second cheek swab, and drop the sample off in the mail. In about seven days, you’ll get a comprehensive report by email. The best part? ClarityX is offering 25 percent off its tests.

While it’s always essential to consult your physician about medication of any kind, this DNA test can help take some of the guesswork out of the process.

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9
1,800 People Use Ropes to Relocate a Castle by Hand
FORT-FULL
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.25.26 7:26AM EDT 
HIROSAKI, JAPAN - MAY 01: Cherry blossoms are in full bloom at Hirosaki Castle Park on May 1, 2017 in Hirosaki, Aomori, Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)
Masashi Hara/Getty Images

A 396-ton castle damaged in an earthquake has been dragged by ropes, rollers and 1,800 willing volunteers. The enormous team effort used a technique known as hikiya to move Hirosaki Castle in Japan’s Aomori prefecture more than six-and-a-half feet so that vital repairs could be completed to a damaged wall. “We had about 8,000 applications for the 1,800 slots over the last two days, roughly four times oversubscribed, so not everyone could participate,” Hirosaki City’s parks boss Kensuke Hayasaka told the Guardian. “Not only from the city, but from across Japan and overseas; a fair number from south-east Asia and from Europe and North America.” Volunteers shouted “so-re, so-re” as they heaved the huge keep over Saturday and Sunday, in what is the latest stage of work that has been ongoing since 2015. Last weekend’s work saw the castle returned to its original position after volunteers first pulled it 11 years ago to begin work on the damaged wall. “Because the keep is a nationally designated important cultural property, we didn’t take it apart,” Hayasaka said. “We’re using hikiya, a building-relocation method that has existed in Japan since ancient times.”

Read it at The Guardian

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10
Karoline Leavitt, 29, Flaunts Lavish Gifts From Husband, 61
BOUGIE BIRTHDAY
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Published 08.24.26 6:37PM EDT 
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and her husband Nicholas Riccio pose on the red carpet for the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2026.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and her husband Nicholas Riccio pose on the red carpet for the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2026. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Outgoing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt showed off the luxurious birthday gifts her 61-year-old husband showered her with for her 29th birthday. In an Instagram Story posted Monday, Leavitt shared a photo of two Louis Vuitton gift boxes, a bouquet of white flowers, and three pink cards addressed to “Mom,” “Momma,” and “My Wife.” It’s unclear what the luxury-brand boxes contained. Leavitt and her husband, real estate developer Nicholas Riccio, married in January 2025 and have two children together. Donald Trump’s top spin doctor announced earlier this month that she would be leaving her post at the end of August to spend more time with her budding family. The president said on Truth Social that Leavitt would remain one of his “top outside advisers” after leaving his administration. “Karoline has been a real leader in the White House, and has done a phenomenal job fighting for Justice, Liberty, and Freedom, since 2018, including our Historic Re-Election Campaign of 2024,” the 80-year-old president wrote.

karoline leavitt instagram
The retiring press secretary turned 29 on Monday. Karoline Leavitt/Instagram

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