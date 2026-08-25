Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Disturbing Reality Exposed in Bombshell NFL Study

BRAIN GAME
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 08.25.26 12:00PM EDT 
CTE
The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

A new study is shedding fresh light on the long-term risks of playing in the NFL, finding that nearly one in four former players whose brains were examined had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE. Scientists reviewed the cases of 878 ex-NFL players who died between 2016 and 2021. Of those, 215—24.5 percent—were found to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a progressive neurological disease linked to repeated blows to the head. But the figure may significantly underestimate the true rate. Researchers were unable to examine the brains of 643 other former players who died during the same six-year period, meaning some of those cases could also have involved CTE. CTE is a progressive brain disease associated with repeated blows to the head and can currently be confirmed only after death. Research has found it is extremely rare among people without repeated head impacts. If the study’s findings applied to today’s NFL, at least 400 active players could eventually develop CTE. The NFL said it remains committed to reducing head injuries, while the players’ union told the New York Times the findings are “a sobering reminder” of football’s lasting risks.

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Emmy-Winning ‘Star Trek’ Stuntman Dead at 73
‘DEEPLY MISSED’
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.25.26 12:36PM EDT 
GLENDALE, CA - AUGUST 06: James Lew attends 2022 DragonFest: The World's Greatest Martial Arts Expo held at Glendale Civic Auditorium on August 6, 2022 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Star Trek stuntman James Lew has died. His wife, Jordanna Potter, announced that the California-born Emmy winner died Sunday at the age of 73. “Honey I imagine you walking the beach with Dudley, sparring with Bruce Lee and finally getting to hug your Dad again,” Potter wrote on Instagram. “James MF Lew you are loved and will be deeply missed. Rest in peace. 8/23/26.” In a second post, she added, “I hope you’re sitting on the shores of Kauai with Dudley and Floyd, watching the waves, eating poke and humming some Israel Kamakawiwoʻole. Rest easy honey.” The martial artist, also known for his work in Inception, Rush Hour, and Luke Cage, is reported by TMZ to have been fighting an unspecified health condition. It was his work on the latter title that earned him an Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a drama series Emmy. IMDb shows that he has seven works in pre- and post-production.

Read it at USA Today Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Veracity’s Metabolism-Boosting Supplement Duo Targets GLP-1 Naturally
NO INJECTIONS NECESSARY
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Updated 08.13.26 6:59PM EDT 
Published 08.13.26 6:45PM EDT 
Veracity Cleanse + Ignite Set
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Veracity/Anastasiia Sienotova.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

By now, GLP-1 medications need little introduction. Drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide (the active ingredients in Ozempic and Mounjaro, respectively) have completely changed the conversation around weight loss and metabolic health. And if you happen to live in Los Angeles (or, frankly, any major city), there’s a decent chance someone you know has tried one… even if they insist their dramatically leaner physique is exclusively the result of “drinking more water and weekly Pilates appointments.” Unfortunately, these prescription weight-loss drugs aren’t for everyone. They can be expensive, difficult to access, and, more importantly, aren’t necessarily appropriate for people who only want to lose a few pounds (especially if you’re concerned about maintaining lean muscle mass). Naturally, the meteoric rise in GLP-1 pharmaceuticals has also fueled interest in the supplement category, but not all formulas are created equal.

Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite are two clinically backed supplements that help target GLP-1 levels in the body while also supporting gut health and weight management—and without causing side effects like “Ozempic face,” hair thinning, or muscle loss. Rather than marketing itself as an over-the-counter Ozempic dupe (a red flag if there ever was one), the two-part system takes a more holistic approach to fostering metabolic health, with ingredients designed to support the gut, liver, hormones, and the body’s own GLP-1 (the gut hormone that signals fullness after eating) response, including magnesium, milk thistle, and caffeine-free green coffee extract.

Veracity Metabolism Ignite Cleanse + Ignite Set
See At Veracity

Metabolism Ignite is the weight-management component of the duo. Its formula combines ingredients selected to promote metabolic function, healthy blood sugar levels, and satiety, including those that may help encourage the body’s natural production of GLP-1. Meanwhile, Metabolism Cleanse approaches metabolism from a different angle. The 10-day program is formulated to support healthy liver function and digestion, helping create a healthier foundation for the metabolism functions the body already performs on its own.

If your physician has greenlit you to try metabolism-boosting supplements, you’d prefer to skip the side effects of injectable GLP-1s, or are just terrified of needles, Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite Set is the ultimate alternative.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Delta Jet Forced to Divert Over Mid-Flight Mechanical Emergency
ENGINE TROUBLE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.25.26 11:20AM EDT 
Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300 wide body passenger airplane spotted taking off from Polderbaan runway departing from Amsterdam Schiphol AMS Airport to Minneapolis USA MSP airport as flight DL163. The A330 aircraft has the registration tail number N803NW, powered by 2x PW jet engines. Delta Air Lines is a major airline carrier in the United States of America with headquarters and hub in Atlanta, Georgia, member of SkyTeam aviation alliance group. Delta is the second largest airline in the world with a fleet of 982 planes and ranked as the best in the US. Amsterdam, the Netherlands on April 10, 2025 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A passenger jet heading across the Atlantic was forced to perform a mid-flight U-turn after an engine broke down four hours after take-off. Rome-bound Delta Flight 182, carrying 267 passengers and 13 crew from New York City, turned back when crew members detected a critical mechanical issue with one of the engines. Pilots turned the Airbus A330-300 around and diverted to St. John’s, on Canada’s eastern coast, landing at around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday. Emergency responders swarmed the tarmac per standard protocol, and all passengers were forced to disembark. Instead of proceeding to Italy, stranded passengers received hotel and meal vouchers before another plane was dispatched overnight to take them back to New York. The rescue flight landed back at John F. Kennedy International Airport the following morning, where passengers began their journey to Rome all over again. Airport officials said the diversion proceeded smoothly.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Target Removes Blackface Halloween Costume After Racism Backlash
DEI DITCH
Reagin VonLehe 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.25.26 12:25PM EDT 
Published 08.25.26 11:37AM EDT 
The exterior of a Target store in Los Angeles, California before the start of business on August 17, 2022. US retail sales held steady in July as gas prices fell sharply, but the new data released Wednesday by the Commerce Department showed consumers are still spending, keeping the pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue its aggressive interest rate hikes. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Robyn Beck / AFP ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Target has removed a racist Halloween “clown” costume that it was selling on Monday amid online backlash. The costume was titled “Kids’ Glows Under ‌Blacklight Circus Clown Halloween Costume.“ Part of the seasonal “Hyde and EEK Boutique” brand, the costume drew blackface allegations as consumers felt it emulated old minstrel cartoons. “As a company, we know we got this wrong, and we are deeply sorry. The costume is offensive and should never have been part of our assortment,” a company spokesperson said in a statement to FOX Business. “We know this is especially hurtful for our Black guests, team members and partners. Removing the costume is an important first step, and the company is looking closely at how this happened and what needs to change to ensure this won’t happen again.” The retailer scaled back on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion early last year after President Donald Trump increased pressure on the private sector to dismantle programs. Although Target apologized, anger remains simmering online. “You really don’t have anyone left in Minneapolis to say, ‘Hey, that’s racist’? Y’all cut DEI and now you’ve got a minstrel clown costume for kids on your website,” one user said on Threads. The Daily Beast has reached out to Target for comment.

This is a screenshot of the costume previously listed for sale on Target's website.
Target sold a "clown" costume on their retail site looking eerily similar to minstrel cartoons. CNN
Read it at Fox Business

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This DNA Test Reveals How Your Body Reacts to Over 285 Medications
IN THE GENES
Scouted Staff
Published 08.11.26 3:06PM EDT 
Person holding the ClarityX at-home DNA test kit box, featuring a colorful DNA helix graphic.
ClarityX

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When you’re looking for the right medication, the trial-and-error process (not to mention combating side effects) can be frustrating, time-consuming, and downright expensive. ClarityX is a simple, at-home DNA test that analyzes genes related to how the body may process and respond to commonly prescribed medications, including many used in mental health care.

Your DNA determines how you process medication. ClarityX cross-references your DNA with over 285 medications to identify how effectively your body metabolizes them and flag potential side effects. ClarityX uses data from the FDA and CPIC to give your doctors precise dosing guidelines that will work best for you.

ClarityX DNA Test
See At ClarityX

The process is simple: after you receive your test kit, simply activate it, complete a painless 30-second cheek swab, and drop the sample off in the mail. In about seven days, you’ll get a comprehensive report by email. The best part? ClarityX is offering 25 percent off its tests.

While it’s always essential to consult your physician about medication of any kind, this DNA test can help take some of the guesswork out of the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Major Update on Boy Thrown to Crocodiles at Zoo
CROC HORROR
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 08.25.26 11:03AM EDT 
A crocodile lies with its mouth open on the edge of the water at the Dubai Crocodile Park in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 25, 2023. Dubai Crocodile park, a 20,000 sq meters indoor and outdoor facility, home to 250 Nile crocodiles from South Africa and Tunisia, introducing visitors to the world of crocs. REUTERS/Rula Rouhana
Rula Rouhana

A three-year-old boy who was seriously injured after being thrown into a zoo’s crocodile enclosure by a stranger has been discharged from hospital. The horrifying incident occurred at the Johnsons of Old Hurst in Cambridgeshire, England, on June 18. The boy suffered multiple severe injuries that required at least seven surgeries. In an update posted on a GoFundMe page, the boy’s family confirmed he returned home a few weeks ago and is continuing his recovery. “He is happy to be home, playing with his toys, sleeping in his own bed and being a big brother,” the family said. The GoFundMe has raised more than £113,000 ($154,000) towards the boy’s full rehabilitation. The family also donated some of the money to a charity that supports families whose children are long-term hospital patients. A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the incident, but was later released on bail as police assessed him as “not being fit” for interview. The suspect is believed to have learning difficulties and had been on a trip with carers when the boy was thrown into the crocodile enclosure.

Read it at The Independent

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Stowaway Found Dead in Plane Wheel Compartment
GRIM DISCOVERY
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.25.26 10:48AM EDT 
Passenger planes prepare for take off from Gatwick Airport in Sussex.
Passenger planes prepare for take off from Gatwick Airport in Sussex. Gareth Fuller - PA Images/Gareth Fuller, Getty Images

A dangling packing strap on an Air Arabia plane led a London airport worker to a grim discovery: the body of a stowaway hidden in the aircraft’s landing gear compartment. The man, whose identity was not released, was found unresponsive following a flight from Tangier, Morocco, in June. Emergency services were called, and the man’s cause of death was determined to be cardiac arrest, followed by hypoxia and hypothermia. The coroner said the wheel compartment would have been extremely cold, with little available oxygen, and he had “reason to believe this death was unnatural.” London Gatwick released the following statement following the death: “London Gatwick’s emergency services attended an Air Arabia aircraft just after 11:30am on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, when an incident was identified upon arrival. As Sussex Police have confirmed, a body was found. Our teams subsequently supported Sussex Police and the coroner. Our thoughts are with everyone affected.”

Read it at The Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Golf Brand Apologizes Over Ad Showing Woman Being Shoved to the Ground
OUT OF BOUNDS
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Updated 08.25.26 10:11AM EDT 
Published 08.25.26 10:05AM EDT 
Jun 3, 2023; Dublin, Ohio, USA; The Callaway ball of Jon Rahm is seen at the first tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament golf tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 3, 2023; Dublin, Ohio, USA; The Callaway ball of Jon Rahm is seen at the first tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament golf tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Golf equipment giant Callaway has apologized for approving a controversial ad that showed a man shoving a female professional golfer to the ground. The since-deleted video, produced by Good Good Golf to promote a co-branded driver, showed co-founder Garrett Clark pushing pro golfer and creator Alexis Miestowski to the ground before declaring, “Do not touch my new driver.” The clip sparked backlash online, with critics accusing the brands of trivializing violence against women. In a post on X captioned “A Message From Our CEO,” the company acknowledged approving the ad before it was posted and said that decision was a mistake. “That approval should never have happened. Mistakes were made and we are taking the matter very seriously,” the statement, signed off by Callaway CEO Chip Brewer, said. “The content was inappropriate and does not reflect our values,” the statement continued, adding that Callaway is “unequivocally against discrimination, domestic violence or threatening behavior of any kind.” Good Good Golf also apologized and removed the video, saying it was inconsistent with its mission to make golf more inclusive.

.

Read it at X

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Classic Rom-Com Is Set to Get a Sequel 20 Years Later
LOST AND FOUND
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.25.26 10:14AM EDT 
U.S. actress Kate Hudson and actor Matthew McConaughey pose for photographers as they arrive for the premiere of the film 'Fool's Gold' at Leicester Square in London April 10, 2008.
U.S. actress Kate Hudson and actor Matthew McConaughey pose for photographers as they arrive for the premiere of the film 'Fool's Gold' at Leicester Square in London April 10, 2008. Toby Melville/Toby Melville, Reuters

A sequel to the iconic 2003 rom-com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is in the works. Kate Hudson, who starred in the original movie, is set to produce the film. Sources say that both Hudson, 47, and Matthew McConaughey, 56, are in talks to return to their original roles. Development is in its early days, with the cast and key creative positions still up in the air. The original movie grossed nearly $180M at the global box office. McConaughey recently called the project a “gift that keeps on giving,” saying that out of all of his blockbusters, How to Lose a Guy makes him the most money “by far” in residuals more than 20 years later. McConaughey also described his first meeting with Hudson before filming the beloved rom-com. “Immediately, we were comfortable with each other, and we jacked with each other, and we busted each other’s chops, and we laughed a lot,” he told People in 2024. “There was a bit of rock and roll exchange, like, ‘Oh, this could be some heavyweight fun.’ And I think that’s why I was cast, and that’s why, for whatever extent, it worked.”

Read it at BBC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Say Goodbye to Summer With This Women-Owned Cannabis Brand’s Sitewide Sale
SLOW BURN
Scouted Staff
Published 08.19.26 2:11PM EDT 
TribeTokes THCa products laid out on a blanket in front of a field
TribeTokes

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re already a cannabis user, you may already be familiar with TribeTokes, the cult-favorite, women-owned brand that emphasizes wellness in an industry saturated with additives and synthetic ingredients. Whether you’re already a fan of the premium brand or just looking for new ways to get buzzed without a hangover, now is the perfect time to stock up with the brand’s biggest sale of the summer: 20 percent off sitewide using the code SUMEMRSALE20.

THC Libido Lift Gummies
See At TribeTokes

However you like to enjoy your cannabis, TribeTokes has you covered. On the edible side, you’ll find gummies and tinctures, including the fan-favorite THC Libido Lift Gummies boosted with CBC, maca, and adaptogens. If you’re dealing with soreness or chronic aches, the brand’s pain creams are a must-have addition to your nighttime routine. And if you’re still a good-ol’-fashioned smoker, you can snag a five-pack of pre-rolls for your next session. There’s even pet CBD, because nothing says “time to relax” more than cuddling up with your favorite four-legged friend.

Watermelon THCa Live Resin Disposable Vape Pen
Use code SUMMERSALE20 to get 20% off
Buy At TribeTokes

As some extra incentive, the sale also coincides with the final weeks of TribeTokes’ limited-edition Watermelon strain. Available as both a THCa disposable and cartridge, this summer exclusive won’t be back until next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Airport Worker Arrested After Shocking Luggage Discovery
BAGGAGE BUST
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.25.26 10:28AM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 7: People drive at Los Angeles International Airport with the air traffic control tower in the background on March 7, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

An airport worker and his friend have been arrested after they were allegedly caught exchanging a duffel bag containing 24 pounds of fentanyl in a restroom at LAX. Miguel Angel Tuz-Noh, 24, who works at Los Angeles International Airport, and Anthony Olvera, 23, were both arrested after allegedly attempting to transport the drugs on a flight bound for Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Investigators said they observed the two men attempting to exchange narcotics in a men’s restroom at an airport terminal, and later discovered a duffel bag containing ten “brick-type” packages of fentanyl. “Both defendants were arrested on August 19 and made their initial appearances on August 21 in United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles. A federal magistrate judge ordered each of them released on $10,000 bond. Their arraignments are scheduled for September 17,” the Justice Department announced. Federal authorities believe Tuz-Noh had ties to a drug trafficking organization. Both men have been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and face a minimum sentence of ten years, with a maximum of life, in prison. The Los Angeles Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration are investigating.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
‘Batman’ Manor Owner Could Lose It Over Bats
THE DARK KNIGHTMARE
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 08.25.26 8:42AM EDT 
Christian Bale in front of Mentmore Towers.
Warner Bros.

The owner of a mansion used as Wayne Manor in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins movie could lose the property because of bats. Simon Halabi, an investor once valued at around $4.3 billion, has been told his Mentmore Towers in Buckinghamshire must prove that a bat ecologist has inspected the building to determine whether animals live in its roof. All bat species are protected under British law because of their dwindling numbers, meaning that any building where they could be nesting must be officially inspected before any renovation work takes place. Halabi purchased the sprawling manor owned by the Rothschild family in 1999, but its condition has since deteriorated and itrequires urgent repairs. If the owner of the manor does not prove that a so-called “bat survey” has been carried out within a month, the local council could ask the government to acquire the mansion, pending legal action. Henrietta Billings, director of Save Britain’s Heritage, has welcomed the push to carry out the “urgent and overdue repairs” on the sprawling building, which has stood since 1854. The manor has appeared in other films, including 2001’s The Mummy Returns and the Spice Girls’ 1998 music video for “Goodbye.”

Read it at The Telegraph

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now