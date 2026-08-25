Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

‘Batman’ Manor Owner Could Lose It Over Bats

THE DARK KNIGHTMARE
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 08.25.26 8:42AM EDT 
Christian Bale in front of Mentmore Towers.
Warner Bros.

The owner of a mansion used as Wayne Manor in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins movie could lose the property because of bats. Simon Halabi, an investor once valued at around $4.3 billion, has been told his Mentmore Towers in Buckinghamshire must prove that a bat ecologist has inspected the building to determine whether animals live in its roof. All bat species are protected under British law because of their dwindling numbers, meaning that any building where they could be nesting must be officially inspected before any renovation work takes place. Halabi purchased the sprawling manor owned by the Rothschild family in 1999, but its condition has since deteriorated and itrequires urgent repairs. If the owner of the manor does not prove that a so-called “bat survey” has been carried out within a month, the local council could ask the government to acquire the mansion, pending legal action. Henrietta Billings, director of Save Britain’s Heritage, has welcomed the push to carry out the “urgent and overdue repairs” on the sprawling building, which has stood since 1854. The manor has appeared in other films, including 2001’s The Mummy Returns and the Spice Girls’ 1998 music video for “Goodbye.”

Read it at The Telegraph

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2
Airport Worker Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Jet
RUNWAY CHAOS
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 08.25.26 8:50AM EDT 
French Bee
Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

An airport worker has been seriously injured after being struck by a passenger jet as it prepared for takeoff in Canada. The unidentified marshaller was directing an Airbus A350 operated by French airline French Bee at Montreal-Trudeau Airport on Monday night when he fell and was hit by the aircraft, Radio Canada reported. A witness said passengers began screaming after the worker appeared to go underneath the moving plane. Emergency crews rushed to the scene before taking the injured worker to a hospital. Montreal police confirmed he suffered serious injuries but did not release further details. The plane, which was scheduled to fly from Montreal to Paris, was grounded for several hours after the incident. It eventually departed after midnight, more than six hours behind schedule, and landed in Paris at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. French Bee confirmed the accident and said it was under investigation. The airline added that it was cooperating with Canadian authorities and supporting those affected.

Read it at The New York Post

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This Wellness Shot Gives Your Liver Some Well-Deserved TLC
DAILY DOSE
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 08.03.26 10:17PM EDT 
Dose for Your Lliver
Dose For Your Liver.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to liver-focused supplements, many of us assume they’re only for recovering from a hangover or for people who drink heavily (or at least frequently). But alcohol is just one small part of the equation. Your liver is responsible for hundreds of essential functions, including filtering waste products from the blood, processing nutrients, supporting metabolism, and producing bile. This digestive fluid helps break down fats and absorb fat-soluble vitamins. When bile secretion or liver function is less than optimal, digestion can suffer, possibly contributing to symptoms like bloating, gastrointestinal discomfort, and sluggishness.

In other words, whether you drink alcohol or not, your liver could probably use a little extra TLC—especially if you’re dealing with persistent digestive issues such as bloating, irregularity, or stomach discomfort. Vitamin Shoppe is celebrating Wellness Month this August, with a slew of products formulated to support your liver (along with digestion and metabolism). Still, our favorite is Dose For Your Liver’s liquid supplement.

Dose for Your Liver Daily Shot
See At Vitamin Shoppe

Dose For Your Liver has earned the nickname “liquid gold” for good reason. The daily wellness shot is formulated with science-backed ingredients traditionally associated with liver health, including turmeric, milk thistle, dandelion, and ginger. The formula also contains bioflavonoids and other plant compounds designed to support healthy liver function, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, it actually tastes good. The bright, citrusy flavor reminds me of the SunnyD “orange drink” I grew up on, minus the artificial ingredients and sugar overload. Instead, you’re getting a concentrated mixture of botanicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help support the body’s natural detoxification processes and general digestive health.

If you’re looking to give your liver (and, by extension, your digestive system) a little extra support without adding yet another capsule to your supplement routine, Dose For Your Liver offers a convenient way to combine several popular wellness ingredients into one surprisingly delicious daily shot. Grab a bottle (or two) on sale at The Vitamin Shoppe this month.

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3
Discovery Star Killed in Horrific Race Car Crash
LEGEND LOST
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Published 08.24.26 9:51PM EDT 
chris block gordon
Racing Pro Media - RPM/Facebook

Chris “Block” Gordon, a seasoned drag racer and television personality known for his appearances on Discovery reality series Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, was killed in a crash at an Ohio raceway on Saturday. KD Motorsports Park confirmed in a Facebook post that Gordon, 55, had died. “As most of you know by now, we had a devastating accident last night at the track involving our great friend and fellow racer, Chris ‘Block’ Gordon,” the post read. “Please keep his wife and family in your thoughts and prayers as we all try to mourn the loss of this good man.” The post said that medical personnel provided aid immediately after the crash and “exhausted all of their efforts at the time of the accident.” Gordon was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead Saturday night, according to WOWK. Gordon was a team leader on Street Outlaws representing South Carolina and was known for his signature 1979 Ford Fairmont, dubbed “Mayhem.”

Read it at New York Post

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4
1,800 People Use Ropes to Relocate a Castle by Hand
FORT-FULL
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.25.26 7:26AM EDT 
HIROSAKI, JAPAN - MAY 01: Cherry blossoms are in full bloom at Hirosaki Castle Park on May 1, 2017 in Hirosaki, Aomori, Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)
Masashi Hara/Getty Images

A 396-ton castle damaged in an earthquake has been dragged by ropes, rollers and 1,800 willing volunteers. The enormous team effort used a technique known as hikiya to move Hirosaki Castle in Japan’s Aomori prefecture more than six-and-a-half feet so that vital repairs could be completed to a damaged wall. “We had about 8,000 applications for the 1,800 slots over the last two days, roughly four times oversubscribed, so not everyone could participate,” Hirosaki City’s parks boss Kensuke Hayasaka told the Guardian. “Not only from the city, but from across Japan and overseas; a fair number from south-east Asia and from Europe and North America.” Volunteers shouted “so-re, so-re” as they heaved the huge keep over Saturday and Sunday, in what is the latest stage of work that has been ongoing since 2015. Last weekend’s work saw the castle returned to its original position after volunteers first pulled it 11 years ago to begin work on the damaged wall. “Because the keep is a nationally designated important cultural property, we didn’t take it apart,” Hayasaka said. “We’re using hikiya, a building-relocation method that has existed in Japan since ancient times.”

Read it at The Guardian

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Say Goodbye to Summer With This Women-Owned Cannabis Brand’s Sitewide Sale
SLOW BURN
Scouted Staff
Published 08.19.26 2:11PM EDT 
TribeTokes THCa products laid out on a blanket in front of a field
TribeTokes

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re already a cannabis user, you may already be familiar with TribeTokes, the cult-favorite, women-owned brand that emphasizes wellness in an industry saturated with additives and synthetic ingredients. Whether you’re already a fan of the premium brand or just looking for new ways to get buzzed without a hangover, now is the perfect time to stock up with the brand’s biggest sale of the summer: 20 percent off sitewide using the code SUMEMRSALE20.

THC Libido Lift Gummies
See At TribeTokes

However you like to enjoy your cannabis, TribeTokes has you covered. On the edible side, you’ll find gummies and tinctures, including the fan-favorite THC Libido Lift Gummies boosted with CBC, maca, and adaptogens. If you’re dealing with soreness or chronic aches, the brand’s pain creams are a must-have addition to your nighttime routine. And if you’re still a good-ol’-fashioned smoker, you can snag a five-pack of pre-rolls for your next session. There’s even pet CBD, because nothing says “time to relax” more than cuddling up with your favorite four-legged friend.

Watermelon THCa Live Resin Disposable Vape Pen
Use code SUMMERSALE20 to get 20% off
Buy At TribeTokes

As some extra incentive, the sale also coincides with the final weeks of TribeTokes’ limited-edition Watermelon strain. Available as both a THCa disposable and cartridge, this summer exclusive won’t be back until next year.

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5
Karoline Leavitt, 29, Flaunts Lavish Gifts From Husband, 61
BOUGIE BIRTHDAY
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Published 08.24.26 6:37PM EDT 
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and her husband Nicholas Riccio pose on the red carpet for the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2026.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and her husband Nicholas Riccio pose on the red carpet for the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 25, 2026. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Outgoing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt showed off the luxurious birthday gifts her 61-year-old husband showered her with for her 29th birthday. In an Instagram Story posted Monday, Leavitt shared a photo of two Louis Vuitton gift boxes, a bouquet of white flowers, and three pink cards addressed to “Mom,” “Momma,” and “My Wife.” It’s unclear what the luxury-brand boxes contained. Leavitt and her husband, real estate developer Nicholas Riccio, married in January 2025 and have two children together. Donald Trump’s top spin doctor announced earlier this month that she would be leaving her post at the end of August to spend more time with her budding family. The president said on Truth Social that Leavitt would remain one of his “top outside advisers” after leaving his administration. “Karoline has been a real leader in the White House, and has done a phenomenal job fighting for Justice, Liberty, and Freedom, since 2018, including our Historic Re-Election Campaign of 2024,” the 80-year-old president wrote.

karoline leavitt instagram
The retiring press secretary turned 29 on Monday. Karoline Leavitt/Instagram

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6
Meteorologist Reveals What Caused His Viral Forecast Meltdown
WEATHER... OR NOT
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.25.26 5:38AM EDT 
WABI 5
WABI 5

A routine weather segment turned into chaos after an on-air prank blew up in a broadcaster’s face, leaving him struggling to breathe through uncontrollable laughter on live television. On Monday, Maine’s WABI TV5 meteorologist Patrick Osborn came clean on air about the sabotage. He explained that he and a producer had been poking fun at anchor Josh Gabbard during a commercial break. “It was actually something that I was trying to prank Josh on that kind of backfired,” Osborn explained. “Zoe made the Charlie Brown kind of wa-wa-wa-wa-wa-wa sound on the phone. And so I pulled it up on a video in the weather center. I thought it was a five-second video... Turned out it was one of those hour-long compilations where it just periodically plays it every couple minutes.” Unaware, Osborn went live for his Sunday morning forecast. Roughly 20 seconds in, the audio started playing. He tried to contain himself, but when Gabbard returned to the studio and the sound played again, both anchors lost it. Osborn dissolved into squeaks and snorts before begging Gabbard to take over. Gabbard quipped, “Whatever happened to professionalism, Patrick?”

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7
Grammy-Nominated Rock Band’s Tour Bus Involved in Fatal Highway Pileup
TOUR BUS TRAGEDY
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.24.26 3:41PM EDT 
Published 08.24.26 3:40PM EDT 
Band members of Buckcherry Stevie D., Josh Todd and Keith Nelson arrive for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 11, 2007.
Band members of Buckcherry Stevie D., Josh Todd and Keith Nelson arrive for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 11, 2007. Mario Anzuoni/Mario Anzuoni, Reuters

The tour bus for the 2000s rock band Buckcherry was involved in a fatal crash in South Carolina on Friday. A person who stepped out of their car on the highway was struck and killed by a Toyota sedan. None of the band members—Josh Todd, Stevie Dacanay, Billy Rowe, Kelly LeMieux or Francis Ruiz—were hurt. In a statement, the rockers confirmed their bus had been involved in the accident: “At approximately 2 a.m. Friday morning, Buckcherry’s tour bus was involved in a multi-vehicle accident on I-26 in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.” It was unclear how the bus was involved in the multi-vehicle collision. “Tragically, authorities have confirmed that the collision that occurred ahead of our bus resulted in a fatality. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family and loved ones of the person who lost their life,” the band wrote. Buckcherry is currently on its Roar Like Thunder tour. The band was traveling from their show in Asheville, North Carolina, at the time of the crash.

Read it at Local 12

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8
‘Game of Thrones’ Star Replaces Actor in ‘Harry Potter’ Show
YOU KNOW EVERYTHING
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.24.26 3:58PM EDT 
Kit Harrington arrives at the "Game of Thrones" season finale premiere at the Waterfront Hall on April 12, 2019 in Belfast, UK.
Kit Harrington arrives at the "Game of Thrones" season finale premiere at the Waterfront Hall on April 12, 2019 in Belfast, UK. Jeff Kravitz/Jeff Kravitz, FilmMagic for HBO

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington will play Gilderoy Lockhart in Season 2 of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series, replacing Nicholas Hoult, who left the role due to scheduling issues. This will not be Harington’s first time playing the character. He voiced Gilderoy Lockhart in Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions, released late last year. While working on the audiobook, Harington revealed his love for the series. “I read it, and like so many generations, I was entranced, and then I was a huge fan all through my teenage years,” he said. “I think there’s a little bit of Gilderoy in all of us,” Harington said in the same featurette, remembering a time when he was younger and may have used his celebrity status to get into a French club. Lockhart, a major character in the second book, is a self-important, fame-hungry wizard whom Dumbledore recruits to teach Defence Against the Dark Arts at Hogwarts. The season is slated to begin filming this fall.

Read it at Deadline

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This DNA Test Reveals How Your Body Reacts to Over 285 Medications
IN THE GENES
Scouted Staff
Published 08.11.26 3:06PM EDT 
Person holding the ClarityX at-home DNA test kit box, featuring a colorful DNA helix graphic.
ClarityX

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When you’re looking for the right medication, the trial-and-error process (not to mention combating side effects) can be frustrating, time-consuming, and downright expensive. ClarityX is a simple, at-home DNA test that analyzes genes related to how the body may process and respond to commonly prescribed medications, including many used in mental health care.

Your DNA determines how you process medication. ClarityX cross-references your DNA with over 285 medications to identify how effectively your body metabolizes them and flag potential side effects. ClarityX uses data from the FDA and CPIC to give your doctors precise dosing guidelines that will work best for you.

ClarityX DNA Test
See At ClarityX

The process is simple: after you receive your test kit, simply activate it, complete a painless 30-second cheek swab, and drop the sample off in the mail. In about seven days, you’ll get a comprehensive report by email. The best part? ClarityX is offering 25 percent off its tests.

While it’s always essential to consult your physician about medication of any kind, this DNA test can help take some of the guesswork out of the process.

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9
Rock Star, 74, Reveals Devastating Diagnosis
ROCK AND RALLY
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.24.26 3:00PM EDT 
Richard Lloyd.
Richard Lloyd. Chris McKay/Chris McKay, Getty Images

A GoFundMe has been launched to cover medical and living costs for guitarist Richard Lloyd, 74, from the rock band Television. The rocker was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of bile-duct cancer in March. Lloyd’s bandmate Sean Seymour created the fundraising page, writing that the musician, due to his cancer, cannot perform to earn money, and his wife, Sheila O’Keefe, has given up her job to be his full-time caretaker. “Like most working musicians, Richard is being overwhelmed by crushing medical expenses and the ongoing costs of simply getting through each month while he is unable to work.” According to Seymour, Lloyd has tumors in his liver and one near a major blood vessel, making surgery impossible. He has been in the ICU seven times for tumor-related complications. The GoFundMe has reached $48,000, more than half of its $80,000 goal. Punk legend Patti Smith confirmed to Rolling Stone she donated $5,000, “in gratitude for his musical contribution in Television and beyond, that inspired us all.”

Read it at Rolling Stone

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10
NFL Team Owner Arrested in Prostitution Bust
OOPS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 08.24.26 1:10PM EDT 
Published 08.24.26 12:41PM EDT 
Jed York
County of Columbiana

San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York has pleaded no contest to criminal charges after he was arrested on suspicion of engaging in prostitution. The 46-year-old, whose family is worth $8.5 billion, according to Forbes, was arrested Sunday morning in Ohio at the Wheat Hill Mobile Home Community in East Palestine and booked at Columbiana County Jail, according to a police report. The arrest comes as the result of collaboration between the East Palestine Police Department and the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force. He was convicted of possessing criminal tools, but prior to his no-contest plea, his other charge for engaging in prostitution was altered to a disorderly conduct charge. The judge sentenced him to one day in prison per charge, which were to be served concurrently. He also had to pay $150 for the disorderly conduct charge and $1,500 for the possession of criminal tools. York has been the 49ers’ CEO since 2008 and is the franchise’s majority shareholder. He grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, and has two sons, Jaxon and Brixton, with his wife, Danielle Belluomini.

Read it at Kron 4

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