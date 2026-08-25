Ah man, someone must have accidentally deleted the post. Don’t worry Good Good, I’ll reupload your @CallawayGolf ad! pic.twitter.com/I4GwzBmUOJ— Jay Don Takes (@Skulledwedge) August 22, 2026
Major Update on Boy Thrown to Crocodiles at Zoo
A three-year-old boy who was seriously injured after being thrown into a zoo’s crocodile enclosure by a stranger has been discharged from hospital. The horrifying incident occurred at the Johnsons of Old Hurst in Cambridgeshire, England, on June 18. The boy suffered multiple severe injuries that required at least seven surgeries. In an update posted on a GoFundMe page, the boy’s family confirmed he returned home a few weeks ago and is continuing his recovery. “He is happy to be home, playing with his toys, sleeping in his own bed and being a big brother,” the family said. The GoFundMe has raised more than £113,000 ($154,000) towards the boy’s full rehabilitation. The family also donated some of the money to a charity that supports families whose children are long-term hospital patients. A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the incident, but was later released on bail as police assessed him as “not being fit” for interview. The suspect is believed to have learning difficulties and had been on a trip with carers when the boy was thrown into the crocodile enclosure.