Jeanie Buss is not backing down without a fight. Buss, the governor of the Lakers who, with her five siblings, owns a 17.8 percent stake in the team, has filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court to block the sale of their minority ownership stake. In court documents, Buss called her siblings ‘devious’ and said she was ‘blinded’ by the attempted sale. Last week she told ESPN that she “never agreed to any sale, was never consulted, and was never even informed.” The petition asks the court to remove Buss siblings Joey and Janie as co-trustees and impose financial penalties on them for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty. It also seeks to hold James, Johnny and Jesse in contempt and liable for allegedly aiding and abetting the trustees. In a statement to ESPN, the five siblings maintained their position: “Johnny, Jimmy, Janie, Joey and Jesse have made the decision to sell the family’s remaining stake, and we remain united in that decision. We intend to move forward thoughtfully, respectfully and through the appropriate process.”
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- 1Jeanie Buss Escalates Feud in Family’s Lakers Sale BattleTHE BLACK SHEEPA petition filed in Los Angeles Superior Court seeks to block the siblings’ sale of their minority stake in the team.
- 2RFK Jr. Accuses Dem of ‘Gaslighting’ on Measles DeathsANTI-VAX SMACKDOWNThe MAHA Messiah gets nasty and refuses to simply absorb criticism from a governor whose state is experiencing a measles outbreak.
Shop with ScoutedPCA’s Pigment Gel Pro Is Like a Magic Eraser for Dark SpotsBRIGHT AND EVENThis corrective gel treatment helps lift discoloration, fade acne scars, and shield the skin against UV damage in just four weeks.
- 3Iconic Rollercoaster Left Two Dead and Dozens InjuredROUGH RIDEA Six Flags ride left more than a dozen riders with serious injuries, in a coma, or dead.
- 4Legendary ‘Optimus Prime’ Voice Actor Dies at 85VOICE OF A GENERATIONHis family confirmed he died on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Shop with ScoutedThis Metabolism-Boosting Supplement Naturally Targets GLP-1NO INJECTIONS NECESSARYThe wellness brand’s Metabolism Ignite lineup helps support gut health, blood sugar regulation, and weight management without the jab.
- 5Grim Discovery Inside Plane After Crew Noticed Foul SmellHORRIFYING FINDForensic investigators suspect the person, who has not yet been identified, entered the aircraft’s wheel well during an earlier leg of the journey.
- 6’90s Star Dies at 52 After Meningitis BattleFALLEN STARHe had previously been on life support.
- 7Hundreds of AI Agents Go Rogue in Jaw-Dropping ‘Swarm’ HackWHAT THE HACKHundreds of artificial intelligence agents traded tens of thousands of hidden messages.
- 8Actress Set to Join ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’SHAKE-UPThe former “King of Queens” star and Scientology critic is joining Bravo’s most-watched Housewives franchise.
Shop with ScoutedLearn How Your Body Reacts to Medications With This DNA TestIN THE GENESFind the right medications based on your DNA with ClarityX’s at-home test.
- 9Boss of Trump’s Crisis-Hit $1B Scheme Ordered to Come CleanNUMBER CRUNCHSalus has issued conflicting removal totals. Rep. Bennie Thompson tells PunchUp Congress must investigate.
- 10King in ‘Very Serious’ Condition in HospitalCROWN IN CRISISThe monarch is Europe’s oldest.
RFK Jr. Accuses Josh Shapiro of ‘Gaslighting’ and Fabricating Measles Deaths
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed two “measles-associated” deaths on August 25—the first loss for the state related to the highly contagious virus in 35 years. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took to X, saying Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was “giddy” to announce the finding in a press conference. “The performance was a replay of the Democrats’ COVID playbook: fearmongering, misinformation, finger-pointing, and the weaponization of infectious disease fears for political gain,” Kennedy added. He then claimed the two deaths were fabricated, as the Lancaster County Coroner “has no record of any measles deaths” and state law requires they be reported to the coroner. This feud has ensued amid a record-breaking epidemic. During the aforementioned press conference, Shapiro pinned the outbreak and deaths on RFK Jr. and his MAHA movement’s discouragement of vaccines. The two individuals who passed away were reported as unvaccinated. The health department has also reported almost 400 cases this year, but these two would be the first fatalities, as Kennedy continues to blame COVID-19 lockdowns and the loss of public trust in America’s public health authorities rather than a lack of vaccinations.
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Whether they’re the result of years of sun exposure, hormonal fluctuations, or the ghosts of breakouts past, dark spots and hyperpigmentation are among the most stubborn skincare woes to treat… and they tend to become more noticeable as we get older. Sure, prescription topicals like tretinoin and hydroquinone can definitely help address pigmentation, but they can also be challenging for sensitive skin, and hydroquinone generally isn’t intended for long-term use. If you’re looking for a potent over-the-counter option that takes a clinical approach to discoloration without hydroquinone, PCA Skin’s Pigment Gel Pro may be the next best thing.
The dermatologically tested corrective takes a multi-pronged approach to discoloration, targeting existing dark spots while helping defend against the appearance of new ones. At the center of the formula is PCA Skin’s proprietary SynerPro Complex, which uses multiple pathways to address stubborn pigmentation. The gel also contains tranexamic acid to help minimize visible discoloration and purified licorice root extract to target uneven tone. Hexylresorcinol helps brighten while calming the skin, while niacinamide provides additional brightening and barrier-supporting benefits.
According to PCA Skin, you may start to notice visible improvements in discoloration in as little as four weeks with consistent use. The formula is also suitable for all skin types and tones, including sensitive, acne-prone, and reactive complexions.
If you’re looking for a potent over-the-counter treatment, Pigment Gel Pro packs plenty of pigment-fighting power into one easy step, replacing multiple formulas in one bottle. Of course, as with any brightening or pigment-inhibiting treatment, daily SPF is non-negotiable—trying to fade dark spots while piling on more unprotected UV exposure is basically the skincare equivalent of mopping the floor while the faucet is still running.
Two minutes on a Six Flags rollercoaster has seriously injured dozens of individuals, including two women in under one week this past July. A CNN investigation found hospitalization records of brain injuries over the course of two decades that have left thrill-seekers with hemorrhages, life-altering disabilities, and in comas. Two people have even died from coaster-inflicted brain damage. The beloved X2 coaster, known as Six Flags’ ultimate test of bravery with 360-degree rotating seats and 80 miles per hour speeds, was named as the culprit. The coaster’s last ride was on the night of July 12, which CNN identified as “one full day” after the two women were hospitalized with brain hemorrhages. Park officials and the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health have not released statements and won’t comment on the lives lost. Attorneys defended Six Flags when families sued over the injuries, pointing to a small sign saying there’s risk with any rollercoaster and “normal” riders should be fine. Other Six Flags rides have been associated with similar injuries, like the Goliath—which is still open. “There is no reason a ride can’t be properly designed to prevent injuries like this,” said Lyndia Wu, a mechanical engineering professor at the University of British Columbia, told CNN.
Peter Cullen, the voice behind Transformers’ Optimus Prime and Eeyore in Winnie the Pooh, has died at 85. His family confirmed he died Wednesday in Los Angeles. “Peter Cullen passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family—and held in the hearts of his many friends and countless fans worldwide,” his family wrote to TMZ. “His family asks that you honor his remarkable legacy by serving your communities and leading others with compassion, integrity, and loyalty and always remember ‘be strong enough to be gentle.’” Other notable roles he held out of hundreds were, Monterey Jack in Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers, KARR in Knight Rider and Mario in the original Donkey Kong animated series. Cullen, who voiced Optimus Prime for over 40 years, told NPR he was initially puzzled by the role. “I auditioned like everybody else,” he said in 2014. “I was told it was a hero, and I was told it was a truck.” His cause of death is unknown.
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By now, GLP-1 medications need little introduction. Drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide (the active ingredients in Ozempic and Mounjaro, respectively) have completely changed the conversation around weight loss and metabolic health. And if you happen to live in Los Angeles (or, frankly, any major city), there’s a decent chance someone you know has tried one… even if they insist their dramatically leaner physique is exclusively the result of “drinking more water and weekly Pilates appointments.” Unfortunately, these prescription weight-loss drugs aren’t for everyone. They can be expensive, difficult to access, and, more importantly, aren’t necessarily appropriate for people who only want to lose a few pounds (especially if you’re concerned about maintaining lean muscle mass). Naturally, the meteoric rise in GLP-1 pharmaceuticals has also fueled interest in the supplement category, but not all formulas are created equal.
Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite are two clinically backed supplements that help target GLP-1 levels in the body while also supporting gut health and weight management—and without causing side effects like “Ozempic face,” hair thinning, or muscle loss. Rather than marketing itself as an over-the-counter Ozempic dupe (a red flag if there ever was one), the two-part system takes a more holistic approach to fostering metabolic health, with ingredients designed to support the gut, liver, hormones, and the body’s own GLP-1 (the gut hormone that signals fullness after eating) response, including magnesium, milk thistle, and caffeine-free green coffee extract.
Metabolism Ignite is the weight-management component of the duo. Its formula combines ingredients selected to promote metabolic function, healthy blood sugar levels, and satiety, including those that may help encourage the body’s natural production of GLP-1. Meanwhile, Metabolism Cleanse approaches metabolism from a different angle. The 10-day program is formulated to support healthy liver function and digestion, helping create a healthier foundation for the metabolism functions the body already performs on its own.
If your physician has greenlit you to try metabolism-boosting supplements, you’d prefer to skip the side effects of injectable GLP-1s, or are just terrified of needles, Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite Set is the ultimate alternative.
Kuala Lumpur International Airport staff were shocked to find a decomposing body inside an aircraft’s landing gear after a mysterious bad smell led them to the discovery. Investigators believe the remains, believed to be someone in their 20s, had been there for 72 hours. The plane had recently flown in from Tokyo, Japan. Forensic investigators suspect the person, who has not yet been identified, entered the aircraft’s wheel well during an earlier leg of the journey. Aircraft wheel wells house the landing gear when it retracts after takeoff. Stowaways often face frigid temperatures and low oxygen levels, and in the wheel well in particular, risk being crushed by the landing gear. This is at least the second stowaway to be found dead in a wheel compartment this summer. A dead body was discovered in June, on an Air Arabia plane traveling from Morocco to London. The unnamed man’s cause of death was determined to be cardiac arrest, followed by hypoxia and hypothermia.
Menace II Society actor Samuel Monroe Jr. has died, his family has said. He died at a Los Angeles hospital at the age of 52 on Wednesday after a battle with meningitis. Writing on Facebook, his mom Joyce Patton said, “I want to thank all of my Facebook family and friends new and old for praying for Samuel Monroe, Jr., my son. But today God called him home. Please honor my final request to pray for the family, especially his 3 children.” Monroe Jr.’s wife, Shawna Stewart, also posted a tribute to her husband. “Samuel, you were so much more than the talented actor, Rapper the world knew and loved. You brought laughter, strength, kindness, and love into the lives of so many people,” she wrote on Facebook, adding, “My heart is broken, but I am grateful that I was blessed to love you.” The actor was hospitalized with meningitis and MRSA pneumonia in April after falling ill in Las Vegas, and was previously reported to be on life support. His career began in 1993, and he appeared in Southland, Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, and Tales From The Hood. He had three children and a stepdaughter.
An artificial intelligence company’s own agents banded together and pulled off a cyberattack without any human telling them to, then did “extensive research” on how to cover their tracks, according to an independent review published this week. The review, from AI safety groups METR and Redwood Research, examined last month’s breach of AI developer platform Hugging Face that agents built on two of OpenAI’s most cyber-capable models. Roughly 700 agents took part over seven days, while around 1,200 agents that were supposed to be walled off from each other exchanged more than 70,000 secret messages, coordinating hacking strategies as they worked to conceal their actions. “Agents managed to achieve milestones they could not have achieved working on their own,” the report said, noting some agents sacrificed their own tasks just to feed information to the group. METR and Redwood Research found 95 percent of the attacking agents came from a model OpenAI never intended to release publicly. OpenAI confirmed the investigators’ figures and called the episode a “warning shot,” warning that “highly capable AI agents are now able to work around technical controls.”
Actress and anti-Scientology activist Leah Remini will join Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Remini, 56, is known for her role as Carrie Heffernan during the nine-season-long run of King of Queens. In 2015, she released the tell-all memoir Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, about her indoctrination and subsequent renunciation of the celebrity-studded church. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is the most-watched franchise of the Real Housewives, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Executive producer Andy Cohen sarcastically told Variety about the fans constantly calling for casting changes: “They hate it so much, it’s the No. 1 Housewives.” Tracy Tutor, real estate agent and former Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star, will also join the cast. Kyle Richards, Erika “Jayne” Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Bozoma Saint John, Rachel Zoe and Sutton Stracke will all return to the reality show. The new season has already begun filming, and Remini will be added later this week.
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When you’re looking for the right medication, the trial-and-error process (not to mention combating side effects) can be frustrating, time-consuming, and downright expensive. ClarityX is a simple, at-home DNA test that analyzes genes related to how the body may process and respond to commonly prescribed medications, including many used in mental health care.
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While it’s always essential to consult your physician about medication of any kind, this DNA test can help take some of the guesswork out of the process.
A senior lawmaker has told the multi-millionaire boss of Donald Trump’s crisis-hit self-deportation scheme that he must explain conflicting claims about how many migrants his firm has helped leave the country. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the top Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee, told PunchUp that Congress must probe Salus as DHS recompetes the $2.34 billion Project Homecoming contract. “If the Trump administration is going to award Salus with hundreds of millions in taxpayer funds through questionable procurement practices, it is incumbent for us not only to investigate DHS for its contracts with Salus, but we also must investigate Salus and determine if its claims are based in reality,” Thompson, 78, said. Analysis by PunchUp, the Daily Beast’s sister Substack, shows Salus has issued at least eight totals in as many months without saying whether they count actual departures or mere sign-ups. Salus also claimed each departure cost $4,500. That figure produces savings roughly $500 million below the $2.4 billion the company claims its scheme has saved the U.S. taxpayer “when compared to involuntary deportation, since the program began.” When asked to walk us through the discrepancy, Walters declined.
Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.
Norway’s King Harald, 89, is in “very serious” condition after his health deteriorated while being treated in a hospital, the royal court said Thursday. Harald, Europe’s oldest living monarch and Norway’s ceremonial head of state since 1991, was admitted on Aug. 17 with a bacterial infection in his bloodstream. The palace said Crown Prince Haakon and Queen Sonja had dropped out of all planned engagements as the king’s condition worsened. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Thursday canceled a trip to Germany over the king’s condition, saying the nation was sending “warm thoughts” to Harald and the royal family. Norway’s Parliament president, Masud Gharahkhani, is also cutting short a visit to Iceland, while the Lutheran Church of Norway’s bishops are returning to Oslo from Rome, where they had been visiting Pope Leo XIV. Harald said in 2024 that he would scale back official duties because of his age, but ruled out abdication, saying his oath as king was for life.