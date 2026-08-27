TV Star Revealed as New Cast Member of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Two minutes on a Six Flags rollercoaster has seriously injured dozens of individuals, including two women in under one week this past July. A CNN investigation found hospitalization records of brain injuries over the course of two decades that have left thrill-seekers with hemorrhages, life-altering disabilities, and in comas. Two people have even died from coaster-inflicted brain damage. The beloved X2 coaster, known as Six Flags’ ultimate test of bravery with 360-degree rotating seats and 80 miles per hour speeds, was named as the culprit. The coaster’s last ride was on the night of July 12, which CNN identified as “one full day” after the two women were hospitalized with brain hemorrhages. Park officials and the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health have not released statements and won’t comment on the lives lost. Attorneys defended Six Flags when families sued over the injuries, pointing to a small sign saying there’s risk with any rollercoaster and “normal” riders should be fine. Other Six Flags rides have been associated with similar injuries, like the Goliath—which is still open. “There is no reason a ride can’t be properly designed to prevent injuries like this,” said Lyndia Wu, a mechanical engineering professor at the University of British Columbia, told CNN.
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- 1Iconic Rollercoaster Left Two Dead and Dozens InjuredROUGH RIDEA Six Flags ride left more than a dozen riders with serious injuries, in a coma, or dead.
- 2Boss of Trump’s Crisis-Hit $1B Scheme Ordered to Come CleanNUMBER CRUNCHSalus has issued conflicting removal totals. Rep. Bennie Thompson tells PunchUp Congress must investigate.
Shop with ScoutedPCA’s Pigment Gel Pro Is Like a Magic Eraser for Dark SpotsBRIGHT AND EVENThis corrective gel treatment helps lift discoloration, fade acne scars, and shield the skin against UV damage in just four weeks.
- 3Actress Set to Join ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’SHAKE-UPThe former “King of Queens” star and Scientology critic is joining Bravo’s most-watched Housewives franchise.
- 4King in ‘Very Serious’ Condition in HospitalCROWN IN CRISISThe monarch is Europe’s oldest.
Shop with ScoutedThis Metabolism-Boosting Supplement Naturally Targets GLP-1NO INJECTIONS NECESSARYThe wellness brand’s Metabolism Ignite lineup helps support gut health, blood sugar regulation, and weight management without the jab.
- 5Climber Airlifted to Hospital After Horrific Wasp AttackBUZZ KILLA walk on the trail had a sting in the tail.
- 6Bungling ICE Agent Triggers Airport Alert in Shock DiscoveryLOST & LOADEDA deportation officer left a firearm unattended in a San Francisco airport restroom.
- 7American Airlines Jet Blows Tires in Alarming Airport TrendTIRESOMEPassengers heard an extremely loud popping noise as the plane prepared for takeoff.
- 8Delta Pilot Pleads for Help Before Making Emergency LandingCOCKPIT CHAOSDelta Air Lines Flight 437 was carrying 147 passengers from Los Angeles to Boston.
Shop with ScoutedLearn How Your Body Reacts to Medications With This DNA TestIN THE GENESFind the right medications based on your DNA with ClarityX’s at-home test.
- 9Mar-a-Lago Checkpoint Drama Ends in Standoff and Dog’s DeathWILD RIDEThe woman said she was “here for the car wash” at a security checkpoint by Trump’s estate.
- 10Accused Murderer of Anna Kepner Granted Trial DelayPOSTPONED PLEAA judge has granted a request from Timothy Hudson’s defense to delay the first hearing, citing a complex family dynamic that is complicating the investigation.
A senior lawmaker has told the multi-millionaire boss of Donald Trump’s crisis-hit self-deportation scheme that he must explain conflicting claims about how many migrants his firm has helped leave the country. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the top Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee, told PunchUp that Congress must probe Salus as DHS recompetes the $2.34 billion Project Homecoming contract. “If the Trump administration is going to award Salus with hundreds of millions in taxpayer funds through questionable procurement practices, it is incumbent for us not only to investigate DHS for its contracts with Salus, but we also must investigate Salus and determine if its claims are based in reality,” Thompson, 78, said. Analysis by PunchUp, the Daily Beast’s sister Substack, shows Salus has issued at least eight totals in as many months without saying whether they count actual departures or mere sign-ups. Salus also claimed each departure cost $4,500. That figure produces savings roughly $500 million below the $2.4 billion the company claims its scheme has saved the U.S. taxpayer “when compared to involuntary deportation, since the program began.” When asked to walk us through the discrepancy, Walters declined.
Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.
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Whether they’re the result of years of sun exposure, hormonal fluctuations, or the ghosts of breakouts past, dark spots and hyperpigmentation are among the most stubborn skincare woes to treat… and they tend to become more noticeable as we get older. Sure, prescription topicals like tretinoin and hydroquinone can definitely help address pigmentation, but they can also be challenging for sensitive skin, and hydroquinone generally isn’t intended for long-term use. If you’re looking for a potent over-the-counter option that takes a clinical approach to discoloration without hydroquinone, PCA Skin’s Pigment Gel Pro may be the next best thing.
The dermatologically tested corrective takes a multi-pronged approach to discoloration, targeting existing dark spots while helping defend against the appearance of new ones. At the center of the formula is PCA Skin’s proprietary SynerPro Complex, which uses multiple pathways to address stubborn pigmentation. The gel also contains tranexamic acid to help minimize visible discoloration and purified licorice root extract to target uneven tone. Hexylresorcinol helps brighten while calming the skin, while niacinamide provides additional brightening and barrier-supporting benefits.
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If you’re looking for a potent over-the-counter treatment, Pigment Gel Pro packs plenty of pigment-fighting power into one easy step, replacing multiple formulas in one bottle. Of course, as with any brightening or pigment-inhibiting treatment, daily SPF is non-negotiable—trying to fade dark spots while piling on more unprotected UV exposure is basically the skincare equivalent of mopping the floor while the faucet is still running.
TV Star Revealed as New Cast Member of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’
Actress and anti-Scientology activist Leah Remini will join Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Remini, 56, is known for her role as Carrie Heffernan during the nine-season-long run of King of Queens. In 2015, she released the tell-all memoir Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, about her indoctrination and subsequent renunciation of the celebrity-studded church. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is the most-watched franchise of the Real Housewives, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Executive producer Andy Cohen sarcastically told Variety about the fans constantly calling for casting changes: “They hate it so much, it’s the No. 1 Housewives.” Tracy Tutor, real estate agent and former Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star, will also join the cast. Kyle Richards, Erika “Jayne” Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Bozoma Saint John, Rachel Zoe and Sutton Stracke will all return to the reality show. The new season has already begun filming, and Remini will be added later this week.
Norway’s King Harald, 89, is in “very serious” condition after his health deteriorated while being treated in a hospital, the royal court said Thursday. Harald, Europe’s oldest living monarch and Norway’s ceremonial head of state since 1991, was admitted on Aug. 17 with a bacterial infection in his bloodstream. The palace said Crown Prince Haakon and Queen Sonja had dropped out of all planned engagements as the king’s condition worsened. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Thursday canceled a trip to Germany over the king’s condition, saying the nation was sending “warm thoughts” to Harald and the royal family. Norway’s Parliament president, Masud Gharahkhani, is also cutting short a visit to Iceland, while the Lutheran Church of Norway’s bishops are returning to Oslo from Rome, where they had been visiting Pope Leo XIV. Harald said in 2024 that he would scale back official duties because of his age, but ruled out abdication, saying his oath as king was for life.
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By now, GLP-1 medications need little introduction. Drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide (the active ingredients in Ozempic and Mounjaro, respectively) have completely changed the conversation around weight loss and metabolic health. And if you happen to live in Los Angeles (or, frankly, any major city), there’s a decent chance someone you know has tried one… even if they insist their dramatically leaner physique is exclusively the result of “drinking more water and weekly Pilates appointments.” Unfortunately, these prescription weight-loss drugs aren’t for everyone. They can be expensive, difficult to access, and, more importantly, aren’t necessarily appropriate for people who only want to lose a few pounds (especially if you’re concerned about maintaining lean muscle mass). Naturally, the meteoric rise in GLP-1 pharmaceuticals has also fueled interest in the supplement category, but not all formulas are created equal.
Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite are two clinically backed supplements that help target GLP-1 levels in the body while also supporting gut health and weight management—and without causing side effects like “Ozempic face,” hair thinning, or muscle loss. Rather than marketing itself as an over-the-counter Ozempic dupe (a red flag if there ever was one), the two-part system takes a more holistic approach to fostering metabolic health, with ingredients designed to support the gut, liver, hormones, and the body’s own GLP-1 (the gut hormone that signals fullness after eating) response, including magnesium, milk thistle, and caffeine-free green coffee extract.
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If your physician has greenlit you to try metabolism-boosting supplements, you’d prefer to skip the side effects of injectable GLP-1s, or are just terrified of needles, Veracity’s Metabolism Cleanse + Ignite Set is the ultimate alternative.
A climber has been airlifted to hospital after she was stung more than 100 times by wasps. The 33-year-old woman and her friend had finished their expedition over Redoubt Wall, 40 miles north of Vancouver, when the insects attacked on Tuesday. Lions Bay Search and Rescue said in a statement on Facebook that the unnamed pair had been walking down a trail when they trod on a wasp’s nest and one suffered a severe allergic reaction after she was repeatedly stung. She needed to be evacuated by helicopter, lifted from the trail under dense tree canopy, before being delivered to B.C. Emergency Health Services. Speaking to the New York Times, rescue team member Carolyn Kelly-Smith said, “She was suffering a severe allergic reaction and had taken antihistamines.” She added that no EpiPen was needed and the victim required no further treatment, but offered a warning, saying, “Even if you haven’t been stung by a wasp before, multiple stings increase the risk of the systemic reaction. You can develop a severe reaction at any time.”
Police rushed to San Francisco International Airport after an ICE agent left a loaded gun unattended in a public restroom last month. A flight attendant discovered the weapon in a men’s bathroom beyond security in Terminal 2 on July 21 and alerted airport staff, NBC Bay Area reported. Police arrived within minutes, and the ICE agent later returned to recover the gun. Officials have not said how long it had been unattended or whether the agent faced disciplinary action. The airport reported the incident to the Transportation Security Administration. The airport’s public information officer Doug Yakel told NBC Bay Area that the airport was not aware of the nature of ICE’s operations that evening. He added that it does not assist ICE operations, in keeping with San Francisco’s sanctuary-city policies. It comes as ICE has expanded immigration enforcement at U.S. airports under the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration agenda, with agents increasingly arresting travelers over immigration violations such as visa overstays.
An American Airlines plane blew two tires while taxiing before takeoff—the fourth jet to suffer a similar issue at the same airport in two weeks. Passengers on board American Airlines flight 3280 were preparing to leave Chicago O’Hare International Airport when they heard a strange noise. “It was extremely loud,” passenger Lataisa Williams told CNN. “Everybody heard the tires pop… it all happened so quick.” Passengers were ferried back to the terminal while awaiting a replacement for the 13-year-old Boeing plane. They took off for Charlotte, North Carolina, about two hours later. “Shortly after pushing back from the gate at Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), American Airlines flight 3280 experienced a tire issue on the taxiway,” American Airlines said in a statement. “Customers safely returned to the terminal and will re-depart shortly on a replacement aircraft.” The plane is the fourth to suffer tire issues at the airport in two weeks. Another American Airlines plane burst two tires landing at the airport last Monday, and a United Airlines plane’s tires were also damaged on landing that day. The week before, a flight bound for Phoenix aborted its takeoff after a tire burst while taxiing, CBS News reported.
A routine cross-country flight turned into a high-stakes diversion after a captain fell ill midair and personally requested an immediate trip to the emergency room upon landing. The drama unfolded aboard Delta Air Lines Flight 437, a Boeing 757 carrying 147 passengers from Los Angeles to Boston. Midway through the journey, the captain reported feeling sick, forcing the crew to divert to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. Air traffic control recordings captured the pilot delivering a calm yet urgent update directly to the tower. “This is the captain. I am the one who is ill,” he told controllers. “Um, I am going to taxi the jet to the gate, and then I need to go to the hospital.” A former military and commercial aviator explained to CBS News Boston that having the sick captain handle communications while the first officer focused purely on flying is standard procedure. “They did this by the book, right?” he noted, adding that crew protocol dictates diverting immediately if a pilot feels incapacitated. Delta apologized for the disruption, replacing the crew before the flight landed safely at its final destination roughly 90 minutes behind schedule. The captain’s condition has not been revealed.
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A Florida woman’s alleged attempt to enter a Secret Service checkpoint near Mar-a-Lago ended with the death of her dog and an officer being bitten. Alexa Rae Scharf, 29, drove an SUV through a closed security checkpoint Tuesday night and ignored Secret Service officers’ requests to identify herself, CBS12 reported, citing a probable cause affidavit. She parked beside vehicle-screening tents, exited, walked to a hose, and turned it on. When an agent asked who she was, she said, “I’m here for the car wash,” then returned to her vehicle and drove toward him, forcing him to get out of her path. Minutes later, the agent found a nearby home’s entrance gate knocked down and damaged, with Scharf’s vehicle further up the driveway. As officers approached, she returned to her vehicle and backed up toward them, ignoring commands to stop. She eventually wove through police cruisers and fled the property, pursued by the officers. She was stopped again later, with officers breaking her driver-side window and taking her into custody. Palm Beach police told CBS12 in a separate account that Scharf had a pit bull in the car who charged officers when they opened her door. It bit one officer before it was shot twice and died. Officials said Scharf faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, resisting an officer without violence, and eluding police.
A judge has pushed the murder trial of Anna Kepner’s stepbrother from September to early November to give her accused stepbrother’s team more time to investigate. Timothy Hudson, 16, was detained as a juvenile on Feb. 2 and charged with 18-year-old Kepner’s murder on board a Carnival Cruise Ship. Kepner was found under a bed wrapped in a comforter and covered with life vests. Hudson was reportedly in the cabin alone with Kepner for three hours, and she didn’t emerge alive. Her death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy by mechanical asphyxia, with Hudson’s DNA found on a swab consistent with assault. Hudson’s lawyers requested a delay because of a “unique and very unfortunate family dynamic” allegedly complicating the defense team’s investigation. The plea agreement deadline is Oct. 23, with an Oct. 27 calendar call and a Nov. 2 trial date. Hudson’s defense team told Fox News that it “still weren’t in a position to give a statement.”