Iconic Rollercoaster’s Disturbing Brain Injury Record Exposed
Two minutes on a Six Flags rollercoaster has seriously injured dozens of individuals, including two women in under one week this past July. A CNN investigation found hospitalization records of brain injuries over the course of two decades that have left thrill-seekers with hemorrhages, life-altering disabilities, and in comas. Two people have even died from coaster-inflicted brain damage. The beloved X2 coaster, known as Six Flags’ ultimate test of bravery with 360-degree rotating seats and 80 miles per hour speeds, was named as the culprit. The coaster’s last ride was on the night of July 12, which CNN identified as “one full day” after the two women were hospitalized with brain hemorrhages. Park officials and the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health have not released statements and won’t comment on the lives lost. Attorneys defended Six Flags when families sued over the injuries, pointing to a small sign saying there’s risk with any rollercoaster and “normal” riders should be fine. Other Six Flags rides have been associated with similar injuries, like the Goliath—which is still open. “There is no reason a ride can’t be properly designed to prevent injuries like this,” said Lyndia Wu, a mechanical engineering professor at the University of British Columbia, told CNN.