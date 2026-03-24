Emmy-Nominated TV Star Roasts MAGA Troll

Christina Ricci came for battle.

The Yellowjackets star replied to a MAGA Threads user, Emily Wilson, who posted a selfie with the caption, “Post Pilates because fat chicks vote Democrat.”

Ricci wrote in response on Monday, “I’m skinnier than you, you a--hole, and I still vote Democrat or as liberal as I can because there is more to life than being thin. What you contribute to this world is what matters, loser.”

Threads

Ricci was Emmy-nominated for her roles on Yellowjackets in 2022 and Grey’s Anatomy in 2006.

Wilson, who has hundreds of thousands of followers across platforms, describes herself as a “political media personality,” and hosts the podcast Emily Saves America.

Ricci seemed to be on an anti-MAGA posting spree, also replying to another user complaining, “Every time I hear a liberal complaining, I end up saying the same thing: ‘Shut up and put the fries in the bag.’”

"WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Christina Ricci attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)" Jemal Countess

Ricci replied, simply, “f--- you,” according to a fan’s screengrab. The original post she replied to appears to have been deleted.

The former child star has been outspoken during the Donald Trump era, though she hasn’t made it a frequent habit. She told The Independent after Trump’s first win in 2017, “I think you’ve got to accept what happened and move on and make the best of it.”

She added, “Stop whingeing about everything and do the best that you can with the situation you’re given. One thing that’s good about a conservative regime is that it’s great for sub-culture—when everything’s very liberal, there’s nothing to rebel against.”

Christina Ricci as Misty Colin Bentley/Colin Bentley/Paramount+/Showtime

Ricci also joined the pile-on to slam Trump-fan Megyn Kelly in November after the MAGA web show host tried to downplay the sex crimes of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. “This woman is a danger to children,” Ricci said at the time.