Eric Dane’s Wife Addresses Hard Marriage After ALS Diagnosis

Actress Rebecca Gayheart is coming clean about her rocky marriage with husband Eric Dane, who announced his ALS diagnosis this week. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum gushed about Grey’s Anatomy’s “McSteamy” only a month after requesting her 2018 divorce filing, saying their marriage “wasn’t a failure” after all. It seems like the two are giving it another try, with Gayheart praising the Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria actor in a red carpet interview only a day before he told the public about his illness. “We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great coparents,” she said while speaking to E! News at the screening of The Carters: Hurts to Love You. “We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well.” Gayheart, who shares two teens with Dane, said that “it’s important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure. It’s just a season.” Dane, 52, announced to People the next day that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, saying he’s “grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

E! News