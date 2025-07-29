Elizabeth Olsen’s new movie might be the final boss of love triangles.

A24 unveiled the first trailer for its new romantic comedy, Eternity, and, like the name suggests, it’s all about what happens after people die. In this world, after people meet their end, they arrive at a place called “the junction,” an in-between space where they have a single week to decide where to spend eternity and with whom to spend it.

After Joan (Olsen) dies, she arrives at the junction to find her first husband, Luke (Callum Turner), who passed away many years ago, and her second husband, Larry (Miles Teller), waiting for her. Now, she must make the most difficult decision of her afterlife and choose who she wants to spend eternity with.

“I’ve never dreamt you this clearly,” Joan whispers to Luke. He smiles and replies: “You’re exactly how I dreamt you.”

Confused, Larry watches the whole interaction with a blank look on his face. Until, suddenly, he realizes the identity of the man.

“Oh no,” he says, shocked.

Directed by David Freyne, who also co-wrote the script with Patrick Cunnane, the film stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Betty Buckley, John Early, and Panta Mosleh.

In an interview with Extra TV, Olsen spoke about what audiences can expect from Eternity.

“It’s real fun,” she said. “It’s a callback to Billy Wilder films. I think it’s gonna be a special romantic comedy that we’re all really proud of. I’m excited for it to come out this year.”