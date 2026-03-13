British artist and composer Labrinth exploded at Euphoria and his record label in a late-night social media rant.

“IM DONE WITH THIS INDUSTRY,” he wrote in an Instagram post to his 1.2 million followers. “F--- COLUMBIA. DOUBLE F--- EUPHORIA.”

“IM OUT. THANK YOU AND GOODNIGHT X.”

Labrinth won an Emmy for one of his original songs in the first season of “Euphoria.” Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

The singer-songwriter, currently signed to Columbia Records, did not provide any further context for his furious post. Comments from fans were overwhelmingly supportive, with many thanking Labrinth for his contribution to the success of HBO’s hit show.

The Daily Beast has reached out to HBO and Labrinth’s representatives for comment.

Euphoria, created by Sam Levinson, follows the tumultuous lives of high-schoolers in a fictional California town. The teen drama is led by Zendaya and features a star-studded cast, including Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Colman Domingo, Alexa Demie, and Barbie Ferreira.

Zendaya stars in HBO's 'Euphoria.' WarnerMedia

Labrinth, 37, has scored the series since 2019, receiving multiple Primetime Emmy Award nominations for the show’s music, bagging Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for his song “All for Us” in 2019. The song appeared in Euphoria’s explosive season 1 finale.

The cast and creators of “Euphoria,” including Sydney Sweeney, Drake, Sam Levinson, and Labrinth, at HBO’s Official 2019 Emmy After Party. Drake is one of the show’s executive producers. Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

HBO previously announced that Labrinth would compose music for the show’s third season alongside Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, who said it was “an honor to join this incredible team of storytellers.”

“Labrinth’s music has shaped the show’s identity, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the ongoing story and helping shape this new season through music,” Zimmer said in a statement last July.

Labrinth seemed to welcome the announcement, saying in his own statement shared by HBO, “Another chapter in the ‘Euphoria’ universe! So great to join Hans, one of my heroes in film score, and bring some new magic to this new season. Love x.”

The composer, whose real name is Timothy Lee McKenzie, was seen at the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week on March 7. The show was a collaboration between the renowned French luxury house’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, and Levinson, Euphoria’s showrunner. Levinson and several new cast members attended the show.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on March 11, Levinson said, “Hans Zimmer’s score is just extremely emotional and wild this season.” He did not mention Labrinth.

Euphoria Season 3, which narratively jumps five years into the future from the previous season, is scheduled for release on April 12.