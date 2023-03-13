‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Pulls Off Astonishing Oscars Sweep

With its Best Picture win, Everything Everywhere All At Once has officially swept the 95th Academy Awards. The A24-produced action film took home seven of its 11 nominations, including three of the four acting categories, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

“There is no movie without our brilliant and big hearted cast and crew. Not just these beautiful souls here,” producer Jonathan Wang said in his acceptance speech, pointing to the Oscars audience, as well as those “up there and in Little Tokyo. We see you. This award is ours!”

Wang continued: “This is for my dad, who, like so many immigrant parents, died young. He is so proud of me, not because of this, but because we made this movie with what he taught me to do—which is, no person is more important than profits. No one is more important than anyone else.”

This was the last of several rousing awards the Everything Everywhere crew gave tonight. Earlier in the evening, Ke Huy Quan won the award for Best Supporting Actor and Jamie Lee Curtis pulled off an upset of Angela Bassett in the Best Supporting Actress Category. Just before the film received the biggest accolade of the night, Michelle Yeoh beat fellow frontrunner Tár’s Cate Blanchett for the Best Actress title.

Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who go by “The Daniels,” also won for Best Director and Original Screenplay, with Paul Rogers winning for Best Editing.

“We’ve said enough tonight,” Kwan said, accepting the Best Picture statuette. “One of the things that I realized, growing up, is that one of the best things we can do for each other is shelter each other from the chaos of this crazy world we live in.”

Fans of Everything Everywhere rushed to social media to celebrate the win, spotlighting the team’s speech and sharing screencaps of the film in honor of its win. Folks were especially excited that Harrison Ford got to hand his Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom co-star Ke Huy Quan his Oscar.

Everything Everywhere All At Once has now become the second A24-produced movie to win Best Picture, following Moonlight’s win in 2017. The popular mega-indie distributor has also earned Best Picture nods for Minari, Lady Bird, and Room. But Everything Everywhere All At Once has just become its most Oscar-decorated film—and a broader history-making winner as well.