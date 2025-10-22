Fans Hope Hollywood Star Behind Clues for a Magic Show

Movie fans are hoping that clues about a magic show in a New York City park are breadcrumbs leading to a Now You See Me spectacular—and they have a theory for who is behind the Louvre museum heist.

Mysterious posters have been popping up across New York, which people believe are invitations to a magic trick performed by Jesse Eisenberg this weekend.

The posters read, “See My Friend Jesse Perform a Magic Trick. 1pm @ Tompkins Square Park, Saturday October 25” have a QR code attached which takes people to a Partiful invitation.

The invitation has 279 RSVPs and little extra information on the event other than directing people to meet at the Temperance Fountain.

It’s believed that the “Jesse” in question is Academy Award-nominated Jesse Eisenberg, who plays one of the Four Horsemen, a group of spectacular magicians, in the Now You See Me franchise. He is rumored to be performing magic tricks as part of the promotion for the third film in the series.

The mysterious poster in New York city. X

The main clue is the logo on the flyers, which is the same logo as the Four Horsemen in the franchise.

The third installment of the magic heist films, Now You See Me, Now You Don’t, is coming out on Nov. 14. His character, J. Daniel Atlas, is known for card tricks and brilliant illusions.

People online have been speculating over what they think Eisenberg’s trick will be, with some hoping that he’ll make New York rent disappear, and others joking that the Louvre heist was also promotion for the film.

'Now You See Me' centers on a group of magicians known as The Four Horsemen. Steve Dietl

In the first Now You See Me movie, the Horsemen steal €3 million from a Parisian bank.

Manhattan parks have become a popular site for pop-up events and guerrilla marketing over the past year.

Washington Square Park, another park in lower Manhattan, was the site of the famous Timothy Chalamet look-alike competition in October 2024. The real Chalamet turned up, and drew such large crowds the event was eventually shut down by police. This competition was so popular it inspired look-alike competitions across the world, including a Harry Styles competition in London, and a Paul Mescal competition in Dublin.