‘Fired Up’ Jon Stewart Flips Off SCOTUS in Furious Rant

Jon Stewart has slammed the John Roberts-led Supreme Court as the “worst thing to happen in this country in a long, long time.”

The late-night host did not hold back on his Weekly Show podcast, whipping out a pair of middle fingers for the conservative-majority court, which he says has “made everything in this country subject to ideological capture and financial corruption.”

Stewart’s visceral reaction came after a listener asked him if he believes SCOTUS is “calling balls and strikes.”

Stewart, 63, said they are doing anything but.

“I think they would be so much better for this country if they were actually baseball umpires,” he said. “They have single-handedly made it impossible for us to reform and save our democracy. Decision after decision after decision by the Supreme Court has left us unarmed in the face of a full-frontal assault on democratic principle.”

The Daily Show host specifically took issue with the 2010 Citizens United ruling, which reversed campaign-finance restrictions and opened the door for rich corporations—or individuals, like Elon Musk—to pump unlimited amounts of money into elections.

Jon Stewart faulted Chief Justice John Roberts for what he sees as existential issues stemming from Supreme Court rulings. Andrew Caballero-Rey/AFP via Getty Images

Stewart suggested that the damage SCOTUS is causing now will cause issues for decades to come.

“The Roberts court has been the worst thing to happen to this country in a long, long time,” Stewart said. “It’s the way that they made it so that agencies no longer have the ability to regulate anything. They’ve made everything in this country subject to ideological capture and financial corruption. Everything.”

Producer Gillian Spear sarcastically chimed in to point out that the Supreme Court ruled against Trump this week over mail-in ballots—though Roberts himself sided with the president’s wishes.

That is when Stewart pulled out both of his middle fingers, flashed them at the camera, and said, “Here’s what I say to them.”

“I’m fired up today,” he added.