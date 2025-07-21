First Look at ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4

Ted Lasso fans officially have something to cheer about.

The beloved sitcom series, which follows Ted (Jason Sudeikis), an American football coach who moves to London after being hired to coach AFC Richmond, officially kicked off production for its fourth season.

To celebrate the occasion, Apple TV+ released a first look at stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, and Jeremy Swift eating around a dining booth, all looking at each other with a loving expression on their faces. (Aww, cute!)

Jeremy Swift, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, and Jason Sudeikis Apple TV+

Last season, Ted said goodbye to England, leaving behind the AFC Richmond team to be with his son, Harry (played by Gus Turner), back in the United States. After a tough season, AFC Richmond finished second in the league, an all-time achievement for the once-struggling football team.

In the final scene, the series showed Ted coaching his son’s youth soccer team, harkening back to the advice he gave Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) in the first season to “be a goldfish,” meaning let go of the past and focus on the present.

This time around, Ted faces one of his hardest challenges yet: coaching a women’s division II football team. To succeed, he may have to throw out everything he has ever learned about the sport and start again.

Most of the details about the new season are currently under wraps, but here is everything we know so far: Production began Monday in Kansas City, Sudeikis’ hometown, with filming eventually moving to London. Along with Sudeikis, the show also sees the return of fan favorites, including Jeremy Swift, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, and Brendan Hunt.

Will Ted manage to turn this new team around? Well, as the man himself likes to say, “I believe in hope, and I believe in believe.”