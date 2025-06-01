Jason Sudeikis Addresses Famous Uncle’s Death

Jason Sudeikis shared a heartwarming tribute to his late uncle George Wendt for the first time since his passing.

Sudeikis spoke about the Cheers actor at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend 2025 fundraiser for the Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

“He’s as fun and kind and as warm as any character he played on television or in films,” Sudeikis said in video obtained by The Kansas City Star. “I mean, there’s that old saying of like, ‘Don’t meet your heroes,’ usually because, ‘They let you down,’ I assume, is the back half of that statement. But he’s not one of those people.”

Wendt, who played Norm Peterson on the cult-classic sitcom Cheers for all 11 of its seasons, passed away May 20 at 76 in his sleep.

In the past, he would regularly appear at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend events, according to The Kansas City Star.

The Ted Lasso star praised his uncle for being just as outgoing and kind in real life as he was on screen, saying that he was an “incredible influence” to him.

George Wendt played Norm Peterson on "Cheers." NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

“He’s as fun and kind and as warm as any character he played on television or in films,” Sudeikis said.

“He was an incredible influence to me, both as someone that plays the trail being from the Midwest and teaching me that acting was a career you could actually have, and it’s also a career where you could meet the love of your life like his wife, and AKA permanent girlfriend, Bernadette,” he added.

Sudeikis said that Wendt always stayed “connected to his family, to his roots,” both in his home city of Chicago and his alma mater, Rockhurst University in Kansas City.

“And to a bar called Mike’s a whole bunch, where I think he logged maybe 18 credit hours,” Sudeikis joked. “But it was all in preparation of a job that we all know him for, Cheers. All time well spent.”

He added that “we miss him greatly, and I love him dearly.”

Sudeikis wore a jersey with Wendt’s name on the back and the number 76, the age Wendt was when he passed away, during the Big Slick celebrity softball game, the New York Post reported.

Paul Rudd, who was on the panel with Sudeikis, said that “it’s going to be felt, his absence, this year, even though he’s so a part of it, just as much as any of us.”

Jason Sudeikis and George Wendt had a close relationship. Unique Nicole/WireImage

“He is a really, really sweet guy. I loved him,” he said.

Wendt and Sudeikis had a close relationship, the Cheers actor heaping praise on his nephew whenever he could.

Wendt said on the Still Here Hollywood podcast that Sudeikis is “such a great kid” and is “very proud” of him.

“Proud, especially, you know, not only of the success, but he’s solid,” Wendt said. “Have you read profiles and stuff? I mean, he is such a mensch, so smart, so thoughtful. I mean, it all comes out in the show. Right?”

Ever since Wendt’s death, there has been an outpouring of love for the veteran actor from fans, co-stars, and those close to him.

The Cheers cast paid tribute to Wendt and his beloved sitcom character.

Ted Danson, who played Sam Malone, said that he was “devastated to hear that Georgie is no longer with us.”

John Ratzenberger, who played postal worker Cliff Clavin, added that he was “heartbroken” to hear about Wendt’s passing, noting that he “brought Norm to life.”

“For 11 years on Cheers, we shared a stage, a lot of laughs, and a front-row seat to one of television’s most beloved friendships. George brought Norm to life with a subtle brilliance—the kind that made it look easy. That was his gift,” Ratzenberger said.