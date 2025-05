George Wendt, who played Norm Peterson on 11 seasons of the hit comedy Cheers, has died at 76.

Wendt reportedly died peacefully in his sleep at home, his family confirmed Tuesday morning.

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him,” a rep for Wendt said in a statement. “He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.