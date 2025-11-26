Jenny McCarthy painted a truly nauseating picture describing the details of a health ordeal she endured.

The former co-host of The View, 53, told People she encountered some unforeseen health problems following a failed dental procedure.

“I’ve had nine surgeries this year, on my mouth,” McCarthy shared with the magazine. “I had one infection that turned into another and another, and then I had these growths show up on my eyeballs.”

“My teeth were falling out, implants falling out. They finally had to dig into my jawbone and chipped away, and found I had a deep bone infection,” she added. “I’ve been on antibiotics for a year, and have had to eat soft foods only.”

'The Masked Singer' star said a botched dental implant left her with recurring mouth infections that led to a host of additional health problems. Paul Archuleta/Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

On Tuesday, McCarthy and her husband, actor and singer Donnie Wahlberg, shared their holiday card depicting them as action figures á la Barbie and Ken. The Formless Beauty founder told People that her particularly slim form was due to not eating much after having stitches in her mouth.

“I had two more mouth surgeries even after that photo was taken,” she said. “I’ve been pretty unlucky.”

“As of now, I’m able to chew again, but every time we thought it had cleared up, it came back again. I’d be in massive pain with my jaw swelling up, and at the same time, I was getting these growths popping up on my eyeballs,” McCarthy added. “People should actually feel a little sorry for me!”

The television personality has a history of health ailments, including celiac disease, Hashimoto’s disease, and leaky gut syndrome, she shared with People in May.

“I have so much kind of s--- wrong with me,” she told the magazine.

McCarthy also revealed in March that she became “very ill” and “almost died” after embarking on a vegan diet.

“I tried vegan and I almost died. I became so ill,” she told Maria Menounos on the Heal Squad podcast. “I was exhausted and fatigued. I was a mess.”

She told People that she hopes to enjoy Thanksgiving with her husband now that her condition has improved and they have time to relax between their busy schedules.

“I’ve been shooting The Masked Singer in Los Angeles, he’s been in Canada with Boston Blue," McCarthy told the magazine. “So it’s been tricky and difficult, which means Thanksgiving and Christmas will mean more to us than ever this year. It’s just me and him, at home in Chicago, me cooking a bird, and enjoying each other.”