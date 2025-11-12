Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Why ‘The View’ Co-Host Has Been Absent
Whoopi Goldberg told viewers why Joy Behar, 83, has not been on The View for two consecutive episodes. At the beginning of Wednesday’s show, Goldberg acknowledged Behar absence from the show, saying, “Joy is out because she hurt her foot, and hopefully she’ll be back here tomorrow.” Wednesday’s panel featured regular hosts Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Behar has been a host on the show since its first episode in 1997, with the exception of her “self-imposed hiatus” from 2013 to 2015. Earlier this year, the Trump administration threatened to pull The View off the air over comments Behar made suggesting Trump is “jealous” of Barack Obama. “Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome” who “should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air,” a White House spokesperson said at the time.