Apple TV+ just dropped the first trailer for Fountain of Youth, and it’s giving everything and nothing.

The film is a heist adventure movie about two estranged siblings, Luke (John Krasinski) and Charlotte (Natalie Portman), who team up to find the mythical fountain of youth—you know, the one that restores a person’s youth after they drink from it (Hollywood’s dream discovery, tbh). Along the way, the siblings receive help from a mysterious billionaire whose intentions for finding the fountain might not be what they appear.

“One story, five continents, dozens of cultures, over thousands of years,” Luke narrates in the trailer, as the camera reveals a mysterious old book hidden in a library while epic-sounding music plays in the background.

Moments later, Stanley Tucci appears on screen to give these adventurers the perfunctory adventure movie warning: “There’s a reason the fountain was hidden.”

Silly goofy premise aside, Fountain of Youth is like an amalgamation of every adventure film ever made in Hollywood. From Luke’s three-piece corduroy suit that serves discount Indiana Jones to quippy one-liners that sound like they are straight from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the trailer hits so many familiar beats that people are wondering if they even need to see the movie to guess what is going to happen in it.

“What is that? Indy Jones from Temu?” one YouTuber commenter asks.

“This looks stunningly unoriginal,” a commenter noted, and others agreed, writing: “Wow, looks average.”

Written by James Vanderbilt and directed by Guy Ritchie, the film stars Krasinski, Portman, and Tucci, along with Domhnall Gleeson, Eiza González, Carmen Ejogo, Laz Alonso, Arian Moayed, and Michael Epp.

Set to release on May 23, Fountain of Youth doesn’t promise to be the most innovative film of the year, but at the very least, it has a good shot of being so bad that it might just turn out good.