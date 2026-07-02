Child Star Deletes Bonkers Dancing Divorce Video After Backlash

Frankie Muniz’s soon-to-be ex-wife has defended the actor on Instagram after curious backlash to his divorce announcement.

Muniz, 40, and his wife, Paige Price Muniz, announced their decision to split up after 10 years. They have been married since 2019 and share a five-year-old son, born in 2021.

The Malcolm in the Middle star shared the announcement on social media, initially posting a now-deleted video. Fans reacted strongly, criticizing the post.

Frankie Muniz, driver of the #30 Hair Club Ford, and wife, Paige Price Muniz in 2023. James Gilbert/James Gilbert/Getty Images

The original video, posted as screenshots by Page Six, showed the family dancing together. “Who says you cant stay friends with your baby momma?” captioned Muniz.

Paige had strong words for users who criticized her ex-husband’s post.

“Frankie, I am so sorry that you felt the need to delete an old fun video of our family because people are so cruel to you. This world is so f---ed… divorce is bad, sure—it’s not like we’re excited about it… but we’re two adults who know how to be on the same team. I can’t believe people could scrutinize that,” she wrote in the comments on Muniz’s new statement.

Frankie Muniz's wife replied to his Instagram post with a statement of support. Instagram

Instagram followers showed support for the couple, with one writing, “The video was lovely. As a child who survived a bad divorce, it was healing to see 2 people who love each other and themselves & walking through it together.”

Another said, “Aw. I’m glad I got to see the first one right before it disappeared. It was so cute.”

“I thought the video was very sweet and hopeful,” wrote one fan.

Muniz then posted a picture of his wife and son, writing, “🚨 Life update! 🚨 Following a period of separation that we kept private, Paige and I have decided to move forward with ending our marriage.”

Muniz requested privacy for himself and his family, writing a tribute to his now estranged wife. He said they made the decision after “10 beautiful years together.” He reiterated that the two share “a deep friendship” and will continue to do so as co-parents.

Frankie Muniz announced his split from his wife in an Instagram post. Instagram/@frankiemuniz4

“I’m endlessly grateful to Paige for everything she’s done for me and our family. She put her own dreams on hold so I could chase mine, and she was always my biggest supporter,” he wrote. “That foundation of respect and friendship isn’t going anywhere. We’re excited to keep building Muniz Racing together and to co-parent our boy with the same teamwork and love we’ve always had.”

Paige posted a story following the backlash: a black-and-white photograph of the sea, writing, “The internet is a scary place. I wish you all a kinder sea.”