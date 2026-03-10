‘Full House’ Star Details ‘Demonic’ Sex Party She Accidentally Attended

Full House star Candace Cameron Bure recounted her “shameful” experience at a sex party she went to with her ex-husband.

Bure recalled on The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast, “I went to a party once with Val, ‘cause we were married. And it ended up being this underground party that was an S&M, like, sex thing, that was so dark and demonic. And we walked in, and my eyeballs were popping out of my head ‘cause I saw stuff I’ve never seen before in my life.”

Bure is married to Russian former NHL player Valeri Bure, with whom she shares three children. She starred as DJ Tanner on the classic family sitcom Full House for its entire 1987 to 1995 run. She also reprised her role for Netflix’s series reboot from 2016 to 2020.

“I’m looking at Val going like, ‘How how are we here? What is happening?’ And the one person that invited us…but we made a hard U-turn and walked right out of there,” Bure continued on the podcast clip uploaded on Tuesday. “It just was so slimy and weird. And I was like, ‘We’re going to pause before we ever say yes to going out with that friend again. We just had no idea what we were walking into. And it was so disgusting and gross.”

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Bure told the story to her guest, The Bachelor finalist Madison Prewett Troutt, whose decision to remain a virgin until marriage became a major storyline that season.

It’s not the first time that Bure’s Christian faith has led her to declare something “demonic.” She made similar comments about horror movies in June, saying on her podcast, “Listen, I’m in the film industry. I know how it all works… However, there’s still something that can be incredibly demonic while they’ve made it. And I feel like it’s a portal that gets opened up and let in.”

Bure did not name the friend who invited her to the sex party she and her husband walked in on, but said she regretted the “really weird, embarrassing moment.” She said she thought at the time, “‘Oh, this person’s a friend, and I’m going to be cool and do this.’”

Bure and Prewett discussed sexual purity throughout the episode. The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast/YouTube

In an earlier portion of the episode released last week, Bure made more confessions about her sexual experiences when she told Prewett that praying before sex “weirds me out.”

Prewett had shared that, for her, sex is an act of “worship,” that can even involve praying.

“A visual of God watching me having sex weirds me out,” Bure said.