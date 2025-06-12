‘Full House’ Star Fears Horror Movies Open ‘Portal’ to Something ‘Incredibly Demonic’

Candace Cameron Bure has a hot take about why she prefers not to let her adult children watch horror movies.

“I don’t even want someone watching a scary movie in our house on the TV, because to me, that’s just a portal,” the Full House alum, 49, said in a Tuesday episode of her podcast, titled, “Is Watching A Scary Movie Bad for Me or Is That Just The Fear Talking.”

Bure (center), 49, starred as DJ Tanner in the ABC sitcom 'Full House' from 1987 to 1995, and its Netflix reboot, 'Fuller House,' from 2016 to 2020. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Bure, who was joined on her podcast by her son, Lev, 25, and Baptist pastor Jonathan Pokluda, explained that while she knows horror movies aren’t real, she still fears they might release something “demonic” into her home.

“Listen, I’m in the film industry. I know how it all works,” said Bure, who starred as DJ Tanner on the ABC sitcom Full House and its Netflix reboot, Fuller House.

“I know that that movie specifically has a crew of 200 people and they’re lighting it and they’re adding the sound effects and it’s makeup and camera people and actors. However, there’s still something that can be incredibly demonic while they’ve made it. And I feel like it’s a portal that gets opened up and let in.”

In addition to Lev, the actress shares daughter Natasha, 26, and son Maksim, 23, with husband Valeri Bure, 50, a former NHL player.

Natasha is also an actress and appeared as the younger version of her mother’s character in Hallmark’s Aurora Teagarden television movies. Meanwhile, Lev holds a degree in biblical studies and now works for his parents’ California winery, Bure Family Wines. Maksim recently graduated from Liberty University.

Bure (left) starred in over 20 Hallmark Channel originals between 2008 and 2022, including the 'Aurora Teagarden' series, in which she shared the lead role with her daughter, Natasha (right). Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

The mom-of-three is famously particular about her media consumption. After concluding her run on Full House, the actress spent 14 years starring in a string of Hallmark films that included 18 Aurora Teagarden films.

However, she parted ways with Hallmark in 2022, shortly before the network announced its first Christmas movie to feature gay protagonists.

Bure never explicitly stated that her departure was tied to Hallmark’s inclusion of gay characters. She later said the company was “basically... a completely different network than when I started.”

The same year, Bure became chief content officer of the Great American Family network with the goal of creating “family and faith-filled programming.”

A branch of Great American Media, the network was founded in 2021 by former Hallmark Channel head Bill Abbott, who left the company in 2019 after spurring online backlash when he refused to air commercials for wedding planning site Zola that depicted same-sex weddings.

Upon joining Great American Family, Bure told the Wall Street Journal she didn’t think her new network would feature any same-sex couples in its upcoming content, adding, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

The comment sparked massive online backlash, and Bure later clarified that “people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to [Great American Family] in great ways.”

After splitting from Hallmark in 2022, Bure became the chief content officer of the Great American Family network, where she coordinates "family and faith-filled programming." Marleen Moise/Marleen Moise/Getty Images

After sharing her thoughts on horror movies in Tuesday’s podcast episode, Bure, whose other recent podcast topics include “Is There Really an Invisible World?” and “Can Demons Hear Your Prayers and Destroy Your Life?” also took shots at the canned water company Liquid Death.

Referencing a recent post Pokluda made about the beverage, Bure asked her guests, “Do you want to buy a product that is literally being cursed as it’s going out into distribution?”

“This is how [Satan] works,” responded Pokluda. “He tries to disguise himself under that stuff.”